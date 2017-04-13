Barrick Gold: A Buy Right Now?

These risks don't look like they'll be resolved any time soon and there are significant binary events on the table over the next couple of weeks.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) has been stalled the last couple of months in its trading, as investors are digesting a plethora of macro news and determining just how the remaining quarters of 2017 will play out. ABX may be a decent short-term pick-up here, as gold is finally seeing some strength and the recovery of post-election losses in gold may start to accelerate as a new wave of risks has dawned on the market. Gold has seen an impressive week of gains as the elevated risks in the market have allowed Barrick to continue its YTD uptrend, and these risks may not dissociate for quite a few weeks.

Source: Barrick

Will Barrick Remain Above $20?

Gold has seen some heavy resistance of its 200 DMA but at the tail end of the Tuesday session we're seeing gold finally edge above its 200 DMA, which is a strong sign to the market that there are a bounty of global macro risks on the table right now and caution must be exercised, even with a balanced portfolio. Considering that gold has been in a small band of consolidation the last couple of weeks, this breakout to the upside really could be the jump start this precious metal needs to break resistance at $1,300/oz and really provide support for the gold miners, like Barrick, to rally.

Source: Bloomberg

Gold has started to edge up because volatility has started to break out. Volatility is now at a five-month high. We've really seen elevated volatility over the last couple of weeks as rising geopolitical risks have tended to increase at the same time. Volatility, used as a fear indicator, lends support to gold bulls and suggests that investors should take a short-term position to help hedge any losses in a portfolio that is heavily geared towards equities. Those investors that still have a large bond allocation have done quite well this week.

Source: Bloomberg

This spike in volatility is due to a plethora of risks culminating at once. These risks include:

The aftermath of the U.S. bombing of a Syrian airbase and the subsequent effect on the relationship with Russia

Rex Tillerson's meeting in Russia this week

French election rapidly approaching, with the first round on April 23 and the final decision on May 7

A referendum vote in Turkey

High expectations for U.S. equities in terms of Q1 2017 earnings growth

Rising tensions in the Korean peninsula, with North Korea "ready for war"

Later-dated issues in the background such as the uncertainty over a timeline for tax reform, Dodd-Frank rollback, or a revised healthcare reform bill

Just to focus in on one factor in particular, President Trump held a press conference earlier Wednesday and discussed several key issues that went against what he had said in his campaign. For example, China will now not be labeled a currency manipulator and that NATO isn't obsolete. What was of particular importance for gold and for Barrick, in particular, was that President Trump said the U.S. dollar is too strong. Is it possible that the dollar trends down to 98 in the very short term? Absolutely, considering the downward channel we've seen develop over the last three months and the failure of the dollar to hold ground for more than a few days above its 50 DMA. Is a larger retraction in the dollar likely this year? Yes, and I believe it could fall as low at 95-96 this year if these geopolitical risks linger. That creates support for gold and gold-correlating equities like ABX.

Source: StockCharts

These are just some of the risks on the table which finally gave traders the strength to push gold past its 200 DMA, out of its trading range. We'll have to see how this plays out because, by the looks of it, gold could trade up to $1,300/oz by the end of the month. That would allow ABX to easily hold ground above $20. However, in order for this gain in gold to be sustained, we're going to need to see the expectations for U.S. earnings remain high and the geopolitical risks escalate from their current level. At bare minimum, tension would have to continue to be present, as any sort of resolve would push gold back down.

Examining Risk Versus Reward

It's tough because if you look at a five-year chart, the reward scenario with ABX is incredible. The stock shed nearly 50% of its value in the last five years and, at one point, saw its value deteriorate by nearly 75%. That allows for the potential for Barrick to nearly double over the long term. Even though there's a lack of a meaningful dividend with this name, that's not what shareholders should be going for here. The capital gains potential alone is immense, but for a double over the long term to happen, we'd need to see a significant amount of risk hang over the head of the global markets and a drastic shift in sentiment would have to occur as well.

It's not as if this is an impossibility, but if markets begin to ease in terms of volatility, international tensions are settled with diplomacy rather than warfare, and cooperation on inflationary policy takes place, then the long term for Barrick may repeat the last five years. However, if these risks hang around for an extended period of time or a major development occurs that changes all of this, then the long-term will be quite favorable for this stock.

Source: Bloomberg

It's also worth considering the level of risk relative to the reward with ABX. A trailing-twelve-months volatility of 35.02% is decently high. Compared to another large gold miner, Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), that company has a trailing-twelve-months level of 35.90%, so slightly more volatile than Barrick. If there was a noticeable difference between the two, it'd be worth examining the internal fundamentals, but both maintain heavy correlations to gold prices and volatility is roughly equal. If we were to calculate a trailing five-year Sharpe, the statistic would be negative. However, if we assumed a double over the next five years, this stock is looking at an annualized Sharpe of 0.57, using a 1% risk-free rate. Not bad for a hedge, in my opinion.

Source: NYU Volatility Lab

Conclusion

With a plethora of global macro risks on the table, Barrick has a lot of short-term fuel to use to trend higher. Gold is now on a clear uptrend higher and could see $1,300/oz relatively soon. That lends support to ABX and investors are advised to be long in this regard. Even just as a hedge against all of the risks, this stock makes sense as it has a favorable risk/reward scenario and enough macro risks are present to drive prices higher. Barrick, being one of the better, large gold miners would be well-suited in a portfolio that is overweight equities relative to fixed income and alternatives right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ABX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.