International Paper: Correction Creates Buying Opportunity

Printing Paper and Consumer Packaging remain weaknesses, but they should be less of a drag on performance in coming years than they have been recently.

The acquisition of pulp plants from Weyerhaeuser increases the company's opportunities in a growth area, although it will be transformative only over the longer term.

Operating conditions for its core corrugated cardboard and packaging board businesses are much improved, and likely to remain healthy on balance, although there will be ups and downs.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has performed solidly over the last year, gaining 25 percentage points relative to the Standard & Poor's 500 Index since February 2016, despite its recent price correction.

Investors liked its $2.2 billion acquisition of the lion's share of Weyerhaeuser's (NYSE:WY) pulp business, which finally closed in December. The purchase expands International Paper's cellulose fiber activities, which shifts the company's revenue mix toward more rapid growth and increased profitability in the long run (although precious little of this was visible in 2016).

At least, as important was the 8% containerboard price increase that International Paper announced in August, and which went into effect on October 1. The rest of the industry promptly followed suit and the increase seems to be sticking. This was the first price increase in more than three years.

Its success suggests that despite rather disappointing volume growth recently, the capacity that the packaging industry added in the previous five years has at last been absorbed. Certainly, raw material prices did not provide any excuse for a price hike, and price increases only tend to succeed when inventories are low - a situation which is unlikely to occur if capacity is excessive. Another increase is likely later this year.

Over the last five years, U.S. corrugated packaging volume shipments have grown at only 0.9% per annum, but one authoritative source expects growth to accelerate to slightly more than twice that rate over the next five. Given the recent price increase and the prospect of more, the low cost of market pulp and energy inputs and its highly cost efficient mills, International Paper's packaging division has most things going for it. And the U.S. is not the whole story, since International Paper exports 11% of its production to markets that grow faster than the U.S. But as always in paper-related businesses, capacity issues will determine the industry's health (or otherwise).

The root of the industry's economics is that additions to capacity are lumpy - efficiency demands large mills - and capacity, once built, must be operated at high utilization rates to be profitable. Naturally, general economic conditions and specific influences on demand such as the growth of e-commerce are important determinants of volumes and pricing, but it is paper-related industries' internal investment cycle that is the greatest influence on its prospects. The industry will not be able to meet the forecast increase in demand without additional mills and their accompanying, if temporary, overcapacity. So a future of ever-increasing prices on modestly increasing volumes is not in the cards.

The cellulose fiber division consists of a market pulp business which accounts for 70% of its tonnage, and a fluff pulp business, which contributes the rest. Market pulp is a commodity, and like many other commodities, its price rose sharply in 2009, and has deteriorated, with minor interruptions, ever since. World volume growth is modest at best, and demand is declining in North America, where the bulk of International Paper's capacity is located. Fluff pulp prices have declined considerably less and global demand for it is increasing nearly four times as quickly, with some growth still to be found in North America.

So it is unsurprising that International Paper wishes to reverse this product mix, ultimately bringing market pulp down to 15% of its tonnage. In the meantime, the company expects to be able to extract significant synergies from the integration of the Weyerhaeuser mills - their addition more than doubled the size of the division. However, rising log prices will affect input costs. There may be a bright future in pulp, when the transformation of this business is complete, but it will be a while in coming.

U.S. demand for printing papers has declined 3.5% annually (tonnage terms) since it peaked in 1999. Forecasts for the next five years envision a further contraction, but at a reduced, 1.7% per annum rate. International Paper has cut its U.S. production by half, but as the market shrank by 45%, it actually saw its market share increase from 13% to 19%. Pricing has remained reasonably stable and the business has remained profitable throughout what has obviously been a challenging period.

Doubtless International Paper would like to reduce its exposure in this area further, but it is not clear who would be a buyer for the number two producer with an industry average cost structure in a shrinking market. Prospects for this business in Brazil are considerably less grim, not least because margins are much higher. International Paper has also been shrinking its consumer packaging division, most recently through the sale of its Asian activities.

All of which raises some questions about why the shares have performed so well. Granted, they have been twice as volatile as the index and are down 12.5% absolute and 15.0% relative since their peak on January 25. Management comments during the Q4 conference call were not strongly encouraging, and the analysts' consensus calls for a welcome, but hardly spectacular 7.5% increase in earnings per share this year, although followed by a 16.1% increase in 2018.

However, International Paper's share price performance should be seen in a longer-term perspective: its outperformance more or less dates from the start of the shorter-term chart above. News of the acquisition of the Weyerhaeuser plants clearly sparked a reappraisal of the shares.

On the other hand, the shares are not richly valued. It trades at 13.9X the current year's analyst consensus, 12.0X 2018 earnings, 12.4X the 3.6% lower earnings that analysts expect for 2019, and at current prices, it offers a 3.7% yield. The company has increased dividends for five years running, and while its business is unquestionably cyclical, so that its dividend is not completely safe, International Paper should be able to continue to provide at least small increases over that forecast horizon.

At current prices, International Paper is a buy, but if it corrects further, it should be regarded as an aggressive buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.