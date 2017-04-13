Is China Driving The Reflation Trade?

Overview

Memories of China's impact on markets remain distant, yet ever so relevant. The country's ballooning debt and slowing growth took center stage in 2015 and 2016, when fears of a Chinese recession almost ended the most hated bull market of our time. Those worries have seemed to fade as a commodity price rebound absorbed the Chinese slowdown and Donald Trump became president. Alas, the market was able to rest easy and follow the long-term narrative that China remains a risk but will come out of its service transition unscathed.

The market's ambivalence with China requires rethinking. The market has largely overlooked the role China and commodities have played in the reflation trade, and perhaps at its own peril.

China and Commodities

The Chinese economy has been slowing since the middle of the decade. Much of this slowdown can be attributed to a transition period from a manufacturing to a service economy. High-powered industrial and infrastructure development often lead to supernormal economic growth. We saw this in the 1950s with the developed economies, and now with China. In our view, this trend is consistent with long-run economic cycles of supercharged industrial growth accompanied by improving wages and productivity gains, followed by eventual shifts to slower-growing service cycles.

Underscoring this trend is the activity in China's balance of trade. Exports have improved, but are expected to end the decade well below where they started.

Source: FactSet

China's Manufacturing Sector is Not Dead

Despite the slowdown in manufacturing, China remains a critical driver for commodity demand and the reflation trade. Chinese property demand and large-scale presence in the global manufacturing supply chain make them a critical source of raw material demand, from oil to steel. To understand the role the country has played, one only needs to put in context the outperformance of commodity prices with rebounding manufacturing PMIs and booming property development.

Source: FactSet

Clearly, the rebound in Chinese manufacturing PMI, coupled with the growth in commercial and residential property development, have underpinned the cyclical rebound in commodity prices globally. This dynamic has ultimately been the key driver of inflation figures in both EM and developed economies.

Current market participants have taken note of this and are becoming more optimistic on the outlook of Chinese manufacturing and industrial production, while remaining cautious about property financing.

Source: FactSet

Market participants are expecting growth to slow, but have been revising their estimates higher. This looks bullish at first glance, as better-than-expected growth in industrial output will buoy commodity demand.

This is consistent with current GDP estimates, which have been trekking higher up to 2020.

Source: FactSet

Some Truths are Best Forgotten

Improving sentiment on China, backed by stronger PMI figures and property growth, is surely enough to steady bullish sentiment in the medium term. If forecasters are correct, the current narrative stands and the reflation trade may face stumbling blocks, while ultimately trudging higher. What seem to be overlooked, however, are the unsustainable debt levels that have driven this boom.

Source: FactSet

Chinese credit expansion has been a driving factor behind the reflation story, as debt levels boosted property construction and buoyed inflation figures. Furthermore, Chinese share of spending in the global economy has steadily risen over the past decade, outlining just how important the country is to the growth outlook.

Source: Wall Street Journal

More important, however, is the fact that Chinese credit standards are tightening. Beijing fully understands the effect that loose credit has on medium-term economic cycles and has taken strong steps to reduce the risk of a systemic collapse. They may, in fact, be successful in their efforts, but at the expense of growth figures. Economists appear to have seen this coming, as they have revised their estimates on overall CPI figures towards 2020.

Source: FactSet

Downward revisions in headline CPI suggest that the country's debt binge may force a greater slowdown further down the line. We are certainly concerned about the China factor, and are flummoxed as to why the markets have ignored China's role in reflation.

It seems that the adage remains true that some truths are better yet to be ignored.

