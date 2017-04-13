Airgain Agrees To Acquire Assets Of Antenna Plus For $6.4 Million

The deal will be immediately accretive and promises to propel Airgain further into the rapid growth Industrial IoT space.

Antenna company Airgain has agreed to acquire the assets of Antenna Plus out of receivership for $6.4 million.

Quick Take

Antenna technology company Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) has agreed to acquire the assets and certain liabilities of Antenna Plus for $6.4 million from the appointed receiver, MCA Financial Group, Ltd.

Antenna Plus has a range of mobile, in-building and outdoor antenna solutions for various stable and high-growth potential markets. Airgain has acquired an immediately accretive asset with interesting growth prospects, especially in fast-growing IoT (Internet of Things) markets.

Target Company

Scottsdale-based Antenna Plus was founded in 1991 to develop innovative antenna solutions for a variety of legacy and nascent wireless markets.

The company has four product categories:

Mobile Vehicle Antennas

In-Building Antennas

M2M, Kiosk, Digital Signage Antennas

Antennas for Select Modems & Rugged Computers

Antenna Plus generated 2016 gross revenues of $7.5 million (unaudited), so it appears that Airgain acquired the firm for less than 1x trailing twelve-month sales, not including any debt assumption.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

The acquisition, comprised of cash and the assumption of certain liabilities, is scheduled to close within 20 calendar days of the acquisition date of April 7, 2017.

As of December 31, 2016, Airgain had $45.2 million in cash and equivalents, so it has ample financial resources to pay cash for the bankruptcy bargain. Management "expects the transaction to be accretive within 2017 and to improve its long-term revenue potential."

So, Airgain is acquiring a company that is immediately accretive to earnings and will provide it with a new portfolio of GPS, cellular, Wi-Fi and private radio frequency antenna products.

Additionally, Airgain cited its outdoor antenna solutions as being directly relevant to Industrial IoT (Internet of Things) applications. The potential from Industrial IoT over the medium term cannot be overstated.

According to a 2016 research report by Markets & Markets, the global IoT market is estimated to grow from $157 billion in 2016 to $662 billion in 2021, representing a stunning CAGR of 33.3%. The report states that "all industry verticals are undergoing a huge transformation," with data management software as the leading industry segment.

According to a 2016 report by Forrester Research, the ripest IoT opportunities lie in "fleet management in transportation, security and surveillance in government, inventory and warehouse management in retail, and industrial asset management in manufacturing."

Charles Myers, president and CEO of Airgain, said of the deal's prospects:

With the large anticipated growth of IoT devices in automotive fleet, government, and industrial markets, we see an opportunity to build on our core strengths and expand our footprint beyond the embedded antenna category. Antenna Plus has spent close to 25 years building a solid business and reputation in its core markets of mobile and outdoor antenna systems, establishing themselves as quality and performance leaders. Through the acquisition of the Antenna Plus assets, we expect to accelerate our penetration into these new markets and create significant expansion opportunity for our addressable market.

With this acquisition, Airgain hopes to leverage Antenna Plus's product line to propel itself further into the IoT space.

It's a tantalizing opportunity for Airgain, and I look forward to seeing the results show up in the company's earnings and the near-term stock price.

