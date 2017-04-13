AT&T's Straight Path Acquisition: A Defensive Maneuver With No Immediate Fireworks

It’s not expected that these begin positively contributing to AT&T’s cash flow until around 2020 at the earliest and 5G’s value-add relative to traditional broadband still needs to be resolved.

These purchases will not materially grow the business, but rather ensure it protects its market share as a wireless carrier.

To go along with its agreement to purchase FiberTower, AT&T has competitively shored up its position relative to Verizon on the 5G front.

AT&T's (NYSE:T) intended acquisition of Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) is a strategically sound move for the company, given it owns a series of 28 GHz and 39 GHz wireless spectrum licenses that AT&T will plan to use as part of its upcoming 5G wireless infrastructure.

The total purchase price comes to around $1.6 billion, using $1.25 billion in stock and another ~$350 million in assorted liabilities and amounts to be remitted to the US Federal Communications Commission over past penalties. AT&T is paying a hefty premium - 162% above market - which illustrates the prized nature of 5G assets.

The company's investment in Straight Path to go along with January's acquisition of Fibertower (OTC:FBBT) (for 24 GHz and 39 GHz licenses; financial terms undisclosed) will provide essential infrastructural necessities to keep its 5G development at least on par with that of Verizon (NYSE:VZ). The acquisition comes on the back of Verizon's closing of its $1.8 billion deal with XO Communications on February 1. The comparably-sized deal for AT&T will allow it to approximately match or even exceed Verizon's 5G holdings.

This is not a deal that is expected to provide immediate rewards. 5G wireless services are not likely to be deployed before 2020. The general plan is for 5G to be rolled out under a wireless LAN system before ultimate conversion to more sophisticated implementations.

It's also unclear how 5G will initially compete with traditional cable broadband. Without special features or secondary functionality beyond cable broadband, it's uncertain whether 5G can make a compelling case economically. With the high fixed costs of 5G's infrastructure, carriers are likely to require add-on featuring in excess of broadband in order to compel prices high enough to produce a viable cash-flow positive enterprise.

Nonetheless, the Straight Path and Fibertower acquisitions serve as necessary strategic moves to collect valuable assets that help AT&T keep on top of the ever-changing technological shifts in the business. Even though these deals pale in comparison to the $85.4 billion deal with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) (though exact financial terms of the Fibertower deal are unknown), they are essential in helping the company avoid shedding market share for a failure to stay on firm competitive grounds technologically.

Valuation

Acquiring assets that will require multiple years of gestation before they can contribute positive cash flow to the business is not a big mover valuation wise. In general, a stable, mature business discounted back at a 7% cost of capital will have 20% of its overall value based on its cash flow over the next three years and 80% in all the years following.

I use the following assumptions to value the company:

FY2017 revenue of $165.5 billion

Revenue growth of 1% year-over-year

Gross margins are generally around 40%, though dipped into the lower-37% range in the FY2016; SG&A expense of $35-40 billion and R&D expense of $1.6-1.8 billion would get EBITDA margins to no worse than 26.5%. In the past two fiscal years, EBITDA margins have been between 31% and 32%.

Depreciation and amortization expense is generally 13-16% of revenue, with this recently coming at the higher end of this range. I set capex equal to D&A expense.

Effective tax rate of 33%

No working capital growth

No "excess cash" figured into the share price given current liabilities amounts in excess of current assets

Cost of debt of 3.4% to accord with comparably rated debt

Cost of equity left to adjustable to allow for different returns expectations

Long-run economic growth rate of 1.8%

No account of the Time Warner deal

If we take the above assumptions, set EBITDA margins at a reasonable 30% expectation, and sensitize the valuation to returns expectations of 7-10%, we get the following valuation curve:

(Source: author)

Over the 7-10% returns requirements range, the stock would price anywhere from $24.30 to $47.90. This backs out forward nominal returns of 7.68%. If EBITDA margins were to compress 400 bps year to year in perpetuity (to around FY2014 levels), forward nominal returns expectations would move down to approximately 5.9%.

If we value AT&T using a sensitivity table with dual inputs of year-over-year revenue growth running from -1% to +3% (in increments of 100 bps) and EBITDA margins running from 26% to 32% in perpetuity (in increments of 150 bps), we would get the following outputs (returns expectations set at 7.5%):

(Source: author)

The centralized range, highlighted in blue, running from 0-2% year-over-year revenue growth and EBITDA margins running from 27.5-30.5% over the long-run provides a range running from $27-50.

Each price point estimation relative to the April 12 closing price of $40.56:

(Source: author)

Capital Structure

To determine a rough approximation of AT&T's optimal financing balance between debt and equity, I convert various credit metrics to synthetic credit ratings based on the standard scale used by the big three credit agencies. I use current spreads between the 10-year US Treasury and each credit rating to estimate interest costs for the company if it were to leverage at a certain point. The optimal point comes when the cost of the debt/equity mix is minimized.

AT&T is currently leveraged with debt as one-third of total capitalization. At 26% EBITDA margins, the company appears best leveraged at around 45% of total capital.

How this might translate in terms of share prices:

(Source: author)

At 32% EBITDA margins, debt can go as high as 60% of total capitalization.

(Source: author)

AT&T has $123.5 billion in debt, but goes against $403.8 billion in assets and comes to around 2.3x EBITDA, which is regularly associated with an investment-grade rating (AT&T is rated BBB+ by S&P and Baa1 by Moody's).

Conclusion

The Straight Path acquisition and the Fibertower purchase earlier this year are necessary strategic moves to remain at least on par with Verizon as it pertains to 5G infrastructure. These are not initiatives that will expect to materially grow the company, and are predominantly defensive in nature to protect market share. Elsewhere on the M&A front, AT&T's intention of integrating premium content with its distribution network via the Time Warner Cable deal has an approximate 70% of closing as of today.

AT&T's stock appears relatively efficiently priced. It's unlikely to provide any outsized gain, but contributes close to a 5% dividend yield and will likely generate enough organic growth to provide relatively stable nominal returns just above the mid-singles percentage-wise.

The company is also in a healthy position in terms of leverage, which will support the company's prospects if and when economic conditions sour.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.