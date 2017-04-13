Bank Of Canada Remains Cautious On Outlook Despite Recent Strength

by: TD Wealth

Summary

What was the overall tone of the statement?

When is the Bank of Canada expected to change rates?

What were the three central issues discussed by the Bank of Canada?

No change in rates, but what's important in the Bank of Canada statement? It's the tone; the cautious outlook was maintained but three main issues were highlighted. Brittany Baumann, Macro Strategist, TD Securities, talks to Sara D'Elia about what the announcement could mean for future policy rate changes.

