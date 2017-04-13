Sell The Pump In Papa Murphy's

Its same-store sales have taken a turn for the worse, falling 7.8% in Q4 2016. More pain is likely in Q1 2017.

Recent articles by Zack's, technical traders on social media, and other "pumpers" have driven shares up 65% in the last month.

Papa Murphy's Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSH) owns, operates, and franchises take-n-bake pizza stores. Papa Murphy's has a history of underperformance, marketing struggles, and poor management. The company has been highlighted many times by short sellers here on Seeking Alpha, including a solid write-up by Steve Quint and as well as an SA PRO article by Andriy Blokhin.

Anyone who has followed the company over the past few years knows that the business model that it employs has been marginal at best. Management, in the past, has believed if it can get the right marketing plan out there, that will improve same-stores sales and make the company a success. The simple truth is, no marketing can save Papa Murphy's from its take-n-bake model.

Short the Model

Papa Murphy's take-n-bake model may have once been a great idea (probably in the early 1990s), but it just won't work in the long run. Every grocery store, Big Box retailer, convenience store, drug store, and gas station can compete with the company on price and, for the most part, quality. You can buy a fresh take-n-bake pizza from just about anywhere now. The reason is that the supply chain for fresh made foods has expanded significantly in the last 20 years, due in part to changes in consumer preference and the efficiency of delivery and management systems.

Fresh made foods ready to sell anywhere are made in central kitchens and distributed across most major cities. It is impossible for Papa Murphy's to compete with the cost side of a centralized kitchen model that delivers to existing third-party locations. The company has expensive leases at high-traffic retail locations (see above picture) that make it unsustainable. In a lot of ways, Papa Murphy's is akin to a small retailer competing with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). It's the decentralized versus the centralized model. Centralized models win on cost each time, which will only get better due to technological improvements.

The company is able to accept Electronic Benefits Transfers, "EBTs," or food stamps because the food it sells is not cooked. From reading its 10-K, it is unclear exactly how much business this drives to the stores, but this fact alone prevents Papa Murphy's from transitioning its business model to one where food is cooked in its stores. Long story short, the company is doomed.

The model has turned on Papa Murphy's recently, with same-store sales of -5.2% for FY 2016 and -7.8% for Q4 2016.

The Pump

Zacks Investment Research has been pumping Papa Murphy's almost on a daily basis since the end of March. Below is the news feed from Finviz. As you can see, they are all Zacks articles, all pumping the stock up. There have been a total 16 articles pushing Papa Murphy's since March 29th.

The pump by Zacks has driven other social media "technical" traders to push Papa Murphy's stock. You can search the feeds of Twitter or StockTwits for $FRSH to see for yourself, and you can imagine the type of buyers that have most likely purchased shares of Papa Murphy's recently. They are likely all retail investors, as there has not been any substantial fundamental development since the fourth-quarter results which showed same-store sales fell 7.8% year over year. Not exactly a great fundamental story that institutional investors want to buy in on. As the bubble pops, the stock will likely fall fast.

Conclusion

On top of the fundamentally broken business model, Papa Murphy's has also been poorly managed. It has been involved in a long-standing legal battle with its franchise owners, stemming back to 2014 (see Legal Disclosure in the most recent 10-K) over the company misrepresenting its business. Based on the legal disclosure in the 10-K, it seems a few of the lawsuits have been dismissed, but a few are still outstanding.

Papa Murphy's has been buying back stores from it franchise owners that no longer wanted them since 2014, likely in part due to the poor store-level economics and in part due to the soured relationships with franchise owners. The asset-light model the company claims is getting less asset-light fast. It has gone from having 4% company-owned stores to 10% company-owned stores since 2012. To top it all off, the previous CEO, Ken Calwell, was ousted on January 9th.

Papa Murphy's has a pretty large outstanding debt position relative to its size of $109 million. Per its credit agreement, the company owes $2.1 million in payments at the end of every quarter. If Papa Murphy's intends to keep buying back franchise locations, it will really be struggling for cash as its same-store sales fall.

I recommend shorting shares either outright or via puts. I expect that the company's Q1 earnings numbers will likely follow the footsteps of its Q4 earnings and show high-single digit same-store sales declines.

