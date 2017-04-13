International Moats Impress

Performance Overview: International Moat Investors Rewarded

March rewarded international moat investors on both an absolute and a relative basis. International moat stocks rose 3.33% last month, as represented by the Morningstar® Global ex-US Moat Focus IndexSM (MGEUMFUN, or "International Moat Index"), outpacing the benchmark MSCI All Country World Index ex USA (ACWI ex-USA), which gained 2.54%. March's strong performance helped extend the YTD outperformance of the International Moat Index versus the ACWI ex-USA to more than 300 basis points (11.07% versus 7.86%).

In terms of regional contributions, Australian firms and Hong Kong listed companies overall were the primary drivers of the International Moat Index's positive performance; both regions accounted for a roughly 20% average Index weighting for the month. The Index's top performing individual company was ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTC:XNGSF), +16.53%, a privately owned natural gas utility company in China. Consumer discretionary stocks including MGM China Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:MCHVF), +14.44%, and German industrials firm Kion Group AG (OTC:KIGRY), +11.93%, were also among the Index's top performers. Although few International Moat Index stocks posted negative results in March, Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:DNFGF), -5.32%, led the pack of bottom performers despite its strong start in 2017.

U.S. Moats: Beware the Ides of March

For investors in U.S. moats, March results were tepid, reflecting both political and economic uncertainty. The stock market euphoria that followed President Trump's election continued to dissipate, and his administration suffered two major strikes: courts blocked new travel restrictions and the House rejected the Republican's healthcare reform. Sentiment may be shifting somewhat negative on Trump's ability to implement his pro-growth agenda. The Federal Reserve struck yet another blow for U.S. stocks with its 0.25% rate increase on March 15. For March, the U.S.-oriented Morningstar Wide Moat Focus IndexSM (MWMFTR, or "U.S. Moat Index") trailed the S&P 500 Index (-0.26% vs. 0.12%), but maintained its outperformance year to date (8.00% vs. 6.07%).

U.S. consumer discretionary companies such as Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), +10.54%, and Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG), +10.41%, were the top two performers for the U.S. Moat Index. However, negative performers dominated, including poor showings by several healthcare and industrials firms. Biotech companies Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), -7.06%, and Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), -5.26%, struggled along with aerospace supplier, TransDigm Group, Inc. (NYSE:TDG), -13.39%.

Index Review Results

Both Indices implemented their standard quarterly review after the close of markets on March 17, 2017. In accordance with their staggered rebalance methodology, one of the two sub-portfolios in each Index were reviewed and rebalanced at this time.

The International Moat Index had 25 companies added and removed from the sub-portfolio under review. Eleven of the 25 companies were brand new additions, and 18 of the 25 companies left the Index completely. There are now 72 companies in the International Moat Index. The Index's allocation to financials companies was reduced, healthcare was increased, and Australia exposure dropped by roughly 5%, while Japan exposure nearly doubled.

U.S. Moat Index turnover was lower. Nine companies were swapped in the sub-portfolio under review. Of these nine, seven had previously been removed from the Index's other sub-portfolio and, therefore, were removed from the index entirely. L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB), Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), and Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:Q) were the new entrants to the Index of the nine added to the sub-portfolio under review. The U.S. Moat Index now contains 47 constituents.

See below for full results.

