Nike Continues To Struggle

Can it still reach its goal of $50 billion in revenue by 2020?

Nike (NYSE: NKE) made headlines in late 2015 when it announced an ambitious goal to reach $50 billion in sales by 2020. The goal looked feasible at the time, but a recent slowdown in growth and the rise of Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) have created a formidable roadblock in Nike's path to achieve this objective. In this article, I'll comment on the feasibility of this goal and Nike's current performance.

Earnings

As I warned in my last article on the company, Nike's fiscal Q3 2017 earnings were unimpressive, leading to a sharp dip in share price. Revenues of $8.43 billion, up 5% year/year, fell below expectations of $8.47 billion, while EPS of 68 cents failed to impress investors as this was mainly attributable to continued share buybacks and a lower effective tax rate.

Domestic sales were unimpressive yet again as Nike reported 3% revenue growth in Q3, as per its 10Q filing. It also noted that growth was driven primarily by strength in its Sportswear and Jordan Brand categories, which offset weakness in Running and Nike Basketball. Performance basketball continues to struggle, despite management's bold claim in its last quarterly earnings conference call that "Basketball is back".

Revenue growth in China was 9.5%, continuing a concerning trend of slower sales growth in one of Nike's most important markets. Gross margins also slipped 140 basis points to 44.5% due to increased off-price sales and product costs.

The Adidas Effect

Adidas continues to impress as Nike struggles, confirming the trend towards "casualization" that I wrote about in my last article on Nike.

Nike's stock has dipped by about 8 percent over the past 12 months, while Adidas's shares have increased by close to 60 percent. I believe Adidas's shares will continue to outperform Nike's for the time being as the German giant continues to maintain its impressive US momentum.

Piper Jaffray recently released the results of its semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey, which confirm Adidas's resurgence. Piper Jaffray hailed Adidas as the fastest-growing brand in the survey and the number one apparel brand among teenage boys.

Nike also fared well, as it was the top apparel brand among teens with a 31% share. Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) was the loser among the big three sportswear companies, echoing bearish sentiments on the company that I've written numerous articles about.

Piper Jaffray's survey showed that teen interest in Nike is still high, which is one of the reasons why I'm bullish on Nike in the long term. However, I believe Adidas's resurgence is important to take note of because Nike and Adidas are currently the top two sportswear companies by a fairly large margin (Nike's market cap is 11 times larger than that of Under Armour's, while Adidas's market cap is 4x larger). I would argue that increased market share and sales for Adidas have a direct, negative effect on Nike's top and bottom lines. As long as Adidas continues to shine, Nike's share price will continue to underperform as it has for the past two years.

$50 Billion?

Nike made headlines in late 2015 when it announced an ambitious goal of $50 billion in annual revenue by 2020.

This goal has been touted by bulls and investment media outlets as a reason to be bullish on the company. However, Nike's recent performance makes it appear that this objective won't be achieved.

The total revenues of the last four quarters amount to $33.9 billion, which I'll consider as FY revenue for 2016 (note that Nike operates on a fiscal year basis, i.e. Q3 2017 corresponds to the three months ended February 28, 2017).

Nike needs to grow its annual revenues at a CAGR of 10.2% for the next four years if it wants to reach its goal of $50 billion in sales by 2020 (please note that sales numbers from 2017 on are projected):

Revenue growth has slowed over the past several quarters, as growth rates have fallen from the high-single digits to the mid-single digits. Given Adidas's resurgence and the athleisure trend, I don't believe Nike will be able to reverse this trend of slowing growth in the near future. It also looks more and more unlikely that Nike will be able to reach $50 billion in sales by 2020, given that revenue growth has slowed to the mid-single digits.

Mass Production

I wrote in my previous article on Nike about a decision by the company to mass-produce previously limited-edition Jordan models:

There are a couple key factors that I will be keeping an eye on tomorrow when the company reports: while the company emphatically mentioned in its last earnings call that "Basketball is back", I remain doubtful. Performance basketball has suffered for the past several quarters and basketball sales have been propped up by an interesting decision by Nike to mass-produce what have traditionally been limited-edition retro Jordan models."

As I mentioned earlier, performance basketball's downtrend was confirmed by the company's last earnings report. Nike also announced that the "Space Jam 11" Jordan shoe was the "largest and most successful shoe launch" in its history.

Nike's decision to mass-produce these limited-edition shoes is interesting for a number of reasons: until recently, Nike had been very careful to produce small quantities of Jordan models, which created high demand and countless headlines about violence related to sneaker releases.

My theory is that Nike's decision was not an arbitrary or meaningless one; I believe this was a calculated maneuver on its part to combat slowing sales in other categories. Faced with high expectations and pressure from Wall Street and investors, I believe management decided to mass-produce these shoes in order to maintain top-line growth.

This theory has a couple of implications and possible ramifications for Nike in the long run: I would argue that producing large quantities of what have traditionally been high-demand, limited edition Jordans may damage brand image; this is also an indicator of Nike's struggles. I strongly doubt that Nike would have made this decision were it not for the recent slowdown in top-line growth.

Conclusion

My stance on Nike remains slightly bearish in the short term, although I am bullish on the company on a long-term horizon.

