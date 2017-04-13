Multimedia Weekly Digest: Bonds And U.S. Interest Rates

We continue this week with AllianceBernstein, Financial Sense and David Beckworth.

Every week we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Welcome to the fifth instalment of SA Multimedia's Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.

This week we focus on the relationship between bonds and US interest rates. As AllianceBernstein put it:

Rising US interest rates has many investors looking for ways to diversify outside of the US curve. And one natural way to do that is to look internationally. Think more globally about your bond portfolio. Now that comes with quite a few benefits but also challenges in terms of managing return and risk. The key when you're investing globally is to give yourself choice - and to able to be choosy, you can't be passive.

Financial Sense interviewed Neil Dutta, head of Economics at Renaissance Macro Research, who had this to say about where corporate bond spreads are:

The recent loan officer survey from the Fed is showing tightness for C&I and CRE loans. At the same time, corporate bond spreads have narrowed substantially, which shows fears over default risk are quite low. “If you look at CCC-less-AAA corporate bond spreads - the market’s willingness to fund the riskiest company versus the safest one - those spreads are narrower today than at the time the Fed first raised rates, back in 2015,” Dutta said. “I’m not particularly concerned about credit conditions. I think financial conditions are generally healthy and facilitating economic growth.”

Speaking of the Fed (but not so much about bonds), George Selgin joined David Beckworth to talk about the normalization of Fed policy and his new proposal to reform open market operations.

Other SA multimedia

Danielle On This Week In Money

The Market Impacts Of Missile Strikes And Payroll Misses

Déjà Vu At Wells Fargo And Mondelez - A Rangeley Capital Discussion

Video: 10 Charts, One President, What They Mean For Bank Earnings

The Jamie Dimon Show: JPMorgan Earnings Preview (Video)

Citigroup's Capital: Earnings Preview (Video)

Views On Wells' Crisis Management And Private Real Estate Development: Earnings Preview (Video)

Using Gold As Money For Gains

Cocktail Investing Ep 15: Separating The Wheat From The Chaff In Agricultural Commodity Investing With Teucrium Trading

The 'You Say Beeta, I Say Beta' Edition

Bank Of Canada Remains Cautious On Outlook Despite Recent Strength

Top Of The Charts: Is The Loonie Overvalued?

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Have multimedia for us to include in the Digest? Please message us or email multimedia@seekingalpha.com.