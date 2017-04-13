Looking For A Healthcare Stock With Potential? Consider CVS

Revenues and earnings may be weak for the first quarter, but should improve later in the year after the bottom completes.

The charts show that buyers are in control of CVS, and it has lots of profit potential.

If you're looking for a bottoming healthcare stock with a lot of potentials, take a look at CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). CVS started forming an intermediate-term bottom back in November of 2016. This stock has a lot of upside potential for anyone looking to add healthcare stocks to their portfolio.

CVS is a healthcare provider with 9,600 pharmacy stores around the country. The company bills itself as "a pharmacy innovation company with a simple and clear purpose: Helping people on their path to better health." This company's stock has the potential to continue rising over the next several years, thanks to the aging population in this country.

CVS Health Stock Charts

First, let's take a look at the chart for CVS. CVS formed a V-bottom back on November 8th. Since then, it's moved sideways in an attempt to complete the bottom. During this sideways action, however, it has consistently made higher lows. That's encouraging, as it shows that buyers have control of the stock right now. It's disappointing that the stock hasn't been able to rise above the January highs. The sideways action is compressing, though, which shows that the stock is building energy.

Figure 1: Weekly Chart of CVS. Chart Provided by FreeStockCharts.com

The daily volume patterns for this stock are also interesting. We can see some huge volume spikes indicating high frequency traders moving in several times to try and sell the stock down. They fail to move the stock much, however, again showing that buyers are in control.

Figure 2: Daily Chart of CVS. Chart Provided by FreeStockCharts.com

Wilder's Relative Strength Index had been trending down over the past month, showing some price weakness in the near term. It has recently started to recover though. Stochastic is just moving sideways right now, but has formed higher highs over the past few months and confirms overall improvement in the price action for this stock.

Figure 3: Wilder's RSI and Stochastic indicators for CVS. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com

CVS has a lot of room to move up before hitting its all-time high. Its all-time high was $113.58 back in November of 2015. This current bottom should complete if price can sustain above the $85 level. So that's about $29 of profit potential per share. The stock will likely retrace or pause, though, at the 2016 high of about $106.

CVS Health Fundamentals

Now for a quick check of fundamentals for CVS to make sure they confirm what we see in the stock chart. The fundamentals for the company look promising. A quick look at Nasdaq.com shows that revenues for CVS have been slowly improving over the last 4 quarters, even as the stock declined and began bottoming. Net income has risen quickly over the past 3 quarters. Costs have increased over the same time period as well, but the rise has been slow and controlled. If CVS can continue to post improving revenues and net income, its stock should start trending back up again.

Figure 4: Income statement for CVS. Data provided by Nasdaq.com

CVS has a lot of debt though, and that could slow down its growth somewhat going forward.

Figure 5: CVS balance sheet. Data provided by Nasdaq.com

In CVS' last earnings release, the CEO's commentary was very positive. The leadership team confirmed their guidance for the year. It looks like their financial performance could suffer in the next quarter though. The company's guidance for next quarter's earnings is only $0.82 to $0.88 per share, compared to $1.59 last quarter and $1.04 a year ago. GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.02 to $5.18 for the full year are expected, however, up from $4.91 this year. It looks like CVS may underperform in the first quarter of 2017, but show more improvement later in the year. CVS's next earnings release is on May 2nd, so we'll see then if the company meets its earnings guidance.

Conclusion

CVS is working on completing a strong bottom, and it has a lot of room to move up. The chart shows that the stock is building energy and buyers are in control. The fundamentals for CVS are overall positive and improving quarter over quarter. However, the last earnings press release shows that earnings may be a little weaker for the first quarter of 2017. Investors may want to wait until later in the year to enter this stock, after it has completed its bottom at about the $85 level. Overall, though, CVS could be an excellent choice for investors looking to add a healthcare stock to their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Suggested opportunity: stock completing bottom