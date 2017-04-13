Why The Market Meltdown Continues While Gold And VIX Resume Their Advance

Rotation into gold-related trading vehicles should continue, as a fundamental shift appears to be taking place in the markets, which should also continue to push the VIX higher.

Political and geopolitical tensions are creating additional uncertainty and anxiety in what are already overextended markets.

Extremely high valuations and deteriorating technical conditions are implying that this correction may continue and could possibly intensify with time.

Record amounts of debt, coupled with high rates of delinquencies in multi-trillion dollar sectors, cause lenders to slam on the breaks.

Peak employment has historically occurred towards the end of expansionary cycles and does not necessarily serve as a favorable forward-looking indicator.

It's been said that bull markets climb a wall of worry. However, it appears that this one might be sliding down a slippery slope of optimism. After its euphoric run to 2400, the S&P 500 SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) as well as other major market averages, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA), the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM), appear to be in distress, as the optimism generated by the "Trump Rally" is now being overshadowed by peak market conditions, extremely high valuations, enormous U.S. consumer debt and deteriorating technical conditions. These underlying fundamental developments are causing some investors to rotate into cash, gold and VIX-related trading vehicles, as the current correction may continue to intensify further, contrary to what many might believe.

Peak Employment Historically has not been a Good Sign

It is important to point out that employment data is a lagging indicator that shows how the labor market has been performing, and is not necessarily indicative of what the employment picture will look like in the future. The government's most recent employment data indicated that the unemployment rate was at 4.5% in March - amazing by traditional metrics. However, historically, such figures indicative of full employment regularly appear before bear markets and major market corrections. Conversely, irregularly high unemployment numbers are most often seen at the height of recessions and major market downturns.

Car Sales Fall of a Cliff in March

To say that March's car sales data was negative would be a bit of an understatement. The numbers basically fell off a cliff. Ford's (NYSE:F) sales declined by 7.2% yoy, Fiat Chrysler's (NYSE:FCAU) numbers dropped by 5% in March yoy, with its Chrysler segment dropping by an astounding 33%, while Jeep, its most profitable segment, fell by 11% on a yoy basis.

Even though many "experts" seem to appear puzzled by the sharp drop in auto sales, perhaps they shouldn't be, as the U.S. closed out 2016 with a record amount of auto loan debt of just under $1.2 trillion, topping pre-financial crisis levels by 13%. Furthermore, much of this excess borrowing has been driven by subprime auto loans extended to people with shady credit backgrounds.

As a result, at the end of 2016, more than 6 million Americans were at least 90 days late on their car loan payments. In addition, of the $1.2 trillion in auto loan debt, $97 billion had been securitized, according to rating company Fitch. Let's not forget that cars are not the same kind of investment that houses are and depreciate rather quickly, as opposed to real estate, which normally appreciates over time.

The $1.3 Trillion Student Loan Debt Problem

The gigantic debt load imposed on student loan borrowers is second only to mortgage debt in its enormity. Let's examine a few key factors regarding student loan statistics as of Q4 2016:

Bank Loan Sharply Slowing

Despite peak consumer confidence, a phenomenon commonly observed towards the end of an expansionary cycle, the Fed's latest bank lending data shows that bank lending growth has slowed significantly, from 6% to under 4% yoy. Economists at Goldman Sachs have attributed this troubling phenomenon to rising rates as well as increased delinquencies in the oil sector.

However, there could be an additional explanation if we look at some staggering debt figures facing U.S. consumers:

Mortgage Debt Q4 2016 - $14.3 trillion

Student Loan Debt Q4 2016 - $1.31 trillion

Auto Loan Debt Q4 2016 - $1.2 trillion

Credit Card Debt Q4 2016 - $1 trillion

Total Consumer U.S. Debt - $17.81 trillion (Approx.)

The record number of debt held by U.S. consumers, an alarming balance of defaults and delinquencies in key areas such as auto and student loans, coupled with energy sector defaults and a raising rate environment, could be the true explanation behind the sharp falloff in bank lending.

Extremely High Valuations

In addition to the developments already troubling market participants, S&P valuations are simply extremely high by many measures.

Technical Conditions Deteriorating

The S&P 500 chart is clearly showing a major loss in momentum since it hit an all-time high of 2,400 on March 1st. Since then, the index has put in a lower high, while the RSI, CCI, full stochastic and up volume decreases are all implying that this downturn is likely to continue and will gather steam in the weeks ahead. Charts of other major indexes are portraying a similar image of deterioration.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

The Nasdaq 100 appears very bearish and looks to be rolling over after a possible double top. RSI, CCI, full stochastic and higher sell volume are supporting the bearish trend.

Trump Trade Falling Apart

With future tax cuts and infrastructure spending now in limbo, which were considered near certainties prior to Trump's healthcare and immigration debacles, the markets are now uncertain in regard to what promises the Trump administration will be able to come through on in the near future. Adding to the anxiety is the fact that Trump's geopolitical agenda seems to be ill-thought out, as demonstrated by the conflicting positions in regard to the Syrian conflict and straining international relations, most notably with China and Russia.

The VIX has finally broken out above 15. It is very possible that it could consolidate and remain above 15, and perhaps even move significantly higher, as a fundamental shift in market conditions appears possible.

Rotation into Gold and Volatility Products

Due to the deteriorating fundamental and technical factors concerning the U.S. stock markets, coupled with the uncertainties produced by the Trump administration, some investors are rotating into gold-related trading vehicles and are hedging positions via VIX products. The rotation into gold, silver, GLD, SLV, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, JNUG and other gold-related trading instruments could be a prolonged phenomenon, as a fundamental shift appears to be taking place. VIX futures, VXX, UVXY and other VIX-related derivatives could prove to be efficient trading vehicles if major market averages continue to erode further in the coming weeks and months.

The GLD breakout appears significant and sustainable. Momentum could drive this ETF towards $130 level within the next few weeks.



GDX appears to be following GLD's breakout, and momentum in this name appears extremely strong, which could propel this ETF towards the $27.50 level within the next few weeks.

Our 12-month price targets for GLD is $150, for SLV is $25 and for GDX is $40-50.

(It is crucial to mention that VIX-related derivatives and leveraged ETFs/ETNs are meant to be utilized as short-term trading instruments and typically do not perform as well as long-term investments due to their tendency to erode over prolonged periods of time. They should be treated with respect and caution and are typically meant to be utilized by advanced day traders).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, GLD, VXX OPTIONS, VIX FUTURES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.