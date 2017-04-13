Wall Street Breakfast: Investors Gauge Trump Reset

Stocks

Warren Buffett has long been a supporter of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), even during the bank’s scandal last fall involving shady sales tactics, but Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) has withdrawn its application to the Fed to raise its ownership stake, and in fact plans to sell 9M shares of the bank to keep its holdings below 10%. Also, Dow Jones reports Berkshire is likely to vote in support of Wells’s directors in a potentially contentious shareholder meeting later this month. Berkshire owned ~504M WFC shares worth more than $27B before the sales, making it the bank’s largest shareholder; Buffett personally owned another 2M shares.

Iron ore miners are among the worst performers on the Australian Stock Exchange today, as iron ore futures continue lower and have now shed 25% from their late February high. Iron ore prices plunged more than 6% yesterday to their lowest level since November, as Chinese inventories have climbed by more than a third from H1 of last year to 134M metric tons. Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF) is the weakest in the group after announcing its FQ3 iron ore shipments fell 6.1% Q/Q and 5.7% Y/Y. Other relevant tickers include BHP, RIO, OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY.

Shares in optical networking firms rose in after-hours trading after Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) announced preliminary Q1 earnings and revenue that easily beat analyst consensus estimates and the company’s own guidance. The fiber-optic parts maker sees Q1 EPS of $1.00-$1.02 vs. prior guidance of $0.80-$0.88 and Wall Street consensus of $0.83, and revenues of ~$96.2M vs. prior guidance of $87M-$91M and $89.7M consensus. AAOI surged +20% AH, lifting peers including LITE +4.5%, OCLR +3.9%, NPTN +2.3%, FNSR +2.1%, VIAV +1.6%, CIEN +1.4%.

Akzo Nobel shareholder Elliott Management says it would take legal action if Akzo (OTCQX:AKZOF, OTCQX:AKZOY) did not give its upcoming shareholders meeting the chance to vote to dismiss Chairman Antony Burgmans, who rebuffed a $24B takeover bid by rival PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG). Elliott claims it and other investors have the 10% support needed under Dutch law to call an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to vote on Burgmans' dismissal. Elliott and other investors have pushed Akzo to hold talks with PPG after the Dutch company rejected a sweetened €22.4B ($24B) cash-and-stock proposal from PPG last month.

Samsung's mobile chief says pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 smartphone have surpassed those of its predecessor S7, suggesting that consumers are willing to look past last year's problems with the Galaxy Note 7. "Initial response to the pre-orders that have begun at various places across the world have been better than expected," mobile chief Koh Dong-jin told an S8 media briefing; the new phone becomes available in the U.S. and South Korea next Friday. Analysts say strong S8 sales should lift Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) to its best-ever quarterly profit.

Venezuelan state-owned oil company PdVSA paid $2.23B in bond principal and interest due Wednesday, beating back a threatened default as the country’s oil revenue dwindles. Last year, PdVSA pledged 50% of its U.S. downstream subsidiary Citgo as collateral for a debt restructuring, and deployed the other half as collateral to obtain a $1.5B credit from Russian oil firm Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF). Last month, PdVSA offered Rosneft a 10% stake in its 120K bbl/day Petropiar heavy crude project, but existing minority partner Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has a right of first refusal for the stake; there is no indication that any part of the transaction has been executed.

United Continental says it will compensate all 70 passengers for the cost of the flight in which a man was dragged off the plane by security officers after refusing to give up his seat; it is unclear if the payments will be in cash, frequent-flier miles or other forms. CEO Oscar Munoz says he plans a thorough review of UAL’s policies for incentivizing passengers to give up seats when flights are overbooked, and blames a “system failure” for the incident, which has hurt UAL’s stock price and led to calls to boycott the airline. The U.S. Transportation Department is reviewing the company’s overbooking policy amid lawmaker calls for changes across the industry.