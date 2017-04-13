Scotts Miracle-Gro Is Showing Strength - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/12/2017)

Camping World Holdings did not deserve to go down.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, April 12.

Bullish Calls

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH): "I thought it was a good quarter. I've really not understood the decline and I think Marcus Lemonis is a great businessman. I hesitate to say, once again, because I said this at $31-32 to buy the stock, but there was nothing wrong with the quarter is my point. Nothing wrong with the quarter. Retail is certainly weak."

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG): Investors did not sell Scotts Miracle-Gro even when Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had a bad quarter. That's a sign of strength.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN): CEO Susan Salka is doing a good job by reporting good quarters.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG): "It does a lot of gas liquids, it's a very good stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX): The content companies have become king again. It's at an interesting level.

Bearish Call

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL): The drug group is weak and the stock is even weaker. It's cheap on a multiple basis but Cramer said he has no appetite for it.

