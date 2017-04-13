Scotts Miracle-Gro Is Showing Strength - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/12/2017)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, April 12.
Bullish Calls
Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH): "I thought it was a good quarter. I've really not understood the decline and I think Marcus Lemonis is a great businessman. I hesitate to say, once again, because I said this at $31-32 to buy the stock, but there was nothing wrong with the quarter is my point. Nothing wrong with the quarter. Retail is certainly weak."
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG): Investors did not sell Scotts Miracle-Gro even when Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had a bad quarter. That's a sign of strength.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN): CEO Susan Salka is doing a good job by reporting good quarters.
SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG): "It does a lot of gas liquids, it's a very good stock.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX): The content companies have become king again. It's at an interesting level.
Bearish Call
Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL): The drug group is weak and the stock is even weaker. It's cheap on a multiple basis but Cramer said he has no appetite for it.
