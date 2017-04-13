Chinese Reserves Are Being Pressured And Will Ultimately Have A Negative Effect On Economic Growth In China

Something that has made some eyebrow-raising headlines is the deterioration of the Chinese central bank's foreign currency reserves. The reserves touched $4 trillion just a couple of short years ago. Since then, in defense of the money rushing out of the country and the subsequent decreasing of the currency, the central bank has had to defend its currency in the open market. This has shrunk the reserves by some 25% in just three years. Now, the psychological level of $3 trillion is being tested. Although there has been an ever so brief uptick in the currency reserves, the deterioration of the renminbi and reserves will continue. This may play havoc on the world's economy.

The Chinese foreign reserves crossed the $3 trillion level in January 2011 and just kept on going. Then, the reserves touched the $4 trillion level in mid-2014, as the chart below indicates. The fall from the $4 trillion level was much faster than the pace that it took to move from the $3 trillion level up to $4 trillion; it was a 42-month upward and a 30-month move downward.

The reason is simple: there is problematic growth in real estate and other incidental aspects of the economy. The government has put on restrictions to limit loan growth and real estate purchases in China. However, where there is a will there is a way; since the economy is slowing and real estate prices have peaked, potential home buyers are purchasing houses in other parts of the world. For instance, Seattle's real estate market has been significantly altered with Chinese nationals sending money to the United States, purchasing homes sight unseen. The end result is a surge in real estate in the Seattle area, pushing the rate of price growth in the city to make it the fastest-growing real estate market in the nation.

There is a desperate feedback loop happening because of this. First, all of that money leaving the nation is pushing the dollar up significantly versus the yuan. Since the yuan is deteriorating, if you were someone in China thinking of making this move, you would be very interested in making the most of any opportunities you could take and buy your dollars post haste lest the renminbi drop further.

There was a brief pause in the dollar's move against the yuan since January. That is all it was, however. The long-term trend is continuing as this shorter time frame chart shows:

Over the near term, my expectation is that the trend continues in USDCNH; the renminbi is going down (pushing the chart above upward as it is versus the USD).

This month, there was a slight uptick in the net reserves of $5 billion. Sounds like a lot of money, but on a relative basis, it is not. That move upward is a mere 1/10th of 1% of the entire Chinese foreign reserves; insignificant, really.

Outstanding loan growth has been moving lower. The government's efforts to limit access for real estate buyers are working. So, if you are going to follow the economics from this, you have to look at real estate prices, loan growth, the currency exchange rate and, ultimately, the reserves.

In the most simplistic analysis, China's economy is slowing and real estate prices are falling. The currency is doing the same. The worst-case scenario is that China's economy drops far below the current 6% GDP growth rate and the potential of significant loan defaults occurs. There are a lot of rumors out there that the number of bad loans on the books for banks is enormous. Think United States, 2008 kind of enormous.

But it may not be all bad news, and there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. Bloomberg reports, and offers this chart, that bad loans are starting to taper on a percentage basis. Perhaps the country is getting a grip on things and may be able to manage through a potential mess.

My thinking on this starts outside of China. Much of their economy depends upon their biggest customer, the United States. I am bearish on the US economy. It has seen a pretty good run over the past many months, with steady, consistently high jobs growth. However, there are signs that the economy has run its course, and unless there is significant pickup in retail sales and wage growth, I believe the United States could be sputtering out from here.

That would mean less business in China, which translates into an increased bad loan growth rate. So, I do not necessarily see the decline in this rate as allowing China to claim a huge victory. The continued decline in the economy will prompt investors to seek a better return. That means more money will flow out of China. That means the central bank will have to continue to defend their currency and deplete their reserves.

I see China's economic growth rate declining. I see their equity market and currency valuation deteriorating from here. And I see a potential move higher in real estate prices in the United States based on this. In fact, with our economic growth tempering, it may be possible that the moves in funds out of China and into American housing may be a form of stagflation. But that is another idea for another article.

What I do not see in China is an economy that will turn for the better. And I think the potential for ripple effects around the world exists and may permeate throughout the world's economies. This could very well be problematic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USDCNH.

