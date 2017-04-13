Peabody Energy: How To Earn 4992% Annualized

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) which recently exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, on Tuesday filed for a secondary offering that will enable existing shareholders to sell 31.7 million common shares, advised by Jones Day.

Peabody's offering also enables shareholders to sell 19.4 million shares of the company's convertible preferred stock, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The final price of the stock offering has not been set. Approximately $2 billion will be raised according to the Preliminary Prospectus.

The announcement of the secondary offering sent the shares of Peabody Energy stock skidding 6.33% today to $25.75 in active trading of over 1 million shares. The private placement shares were purchased by the hedge fund co-proponents as part of the Peabody reorganization about 1 week ago. According to my calculations, their cost for the 19.4 million shares was $485 million. If they 'only' get $25.00 for these shares which likely will sell at a premium to common shares, they will earn $466 million profit in about a week. That works out to 4992% annualized for what the court of Judge Schermer said is 'financing'. How many loan sharks even earn a GUARANTEED 4992% return on their investment?

The hedge fund co-proponents received FAR different treatment than the retail noteholders on the exact security which violates 1123(a)(4) of the Bankruptcy Code. Based on a price of $25.00 per share for BTU stock, retail noteholders who purchased the exact retail notes received a return of 22% and -63% based on a purchase price of .15 and .79 for the retail note (.21 recovery). In order to get these negative returns, they needed to invest an additional 12.38% of the face value of their retail notes in Peabody Energy common stock to take advantage of these rights to purchase the common stock. Otherwise their returns would have been -60% and -92% based on a purchase price of .15 and .79 for the retail notes (.06 recovery).

Retail Noteholder Investment in Notes Additional Cash for Rights Total Invested Value When Public Profit % Profit Price: at .79 High in 12/16 based on 100K Face Purchase 25 79000 12382 91382 33382 -58000 -63% Price: at .15 based on 100K Face Purchase 25 15000 12382 27382 33382 6000 22% Retail Noteholder Investment in Notes Additional Cash for Rights Total Invested Value When Public Profit % Profit Price: at .79 High in 12/16 based on 100K Face Purchase 25 79000 0 79000 6000 -73000 -92% Price: at .15 based on 100K Face Purchase 25 15000 0 15000 6000 -9000 -60%

In terms of the 31.7 million common shares in the secondary offering, these could even be shares from Peabody Energy executives they just received for free for steering the Peabody ship into bankruptcy and appear to include 3,504,899 penny warrants the co-proponents issued to themselves for .01 per share. The penny warrants cost $35,049 and are worth $87.622 million at $25.00 per share. This would work out to a 250,000% return in 1 week for their 'financing'. This is 13,000,000% annualized.

If the 31.7 million Peabody Energy common shares keep plummeting thanks to this large secondary share offering, the co-proponents will lose a little profit and the retail noteholders will lose more money on their original investment.

Since late last year, I have been keeping the SEC, USDOJ, The U.S. Trustee, and the Attorneys General of MO and NY very aware of how the retail noteholder and shareholders have been getting mistreated beyond comprehension with their investments in Peabody Energy. This is perhaps the largest financial crime where the SEC received ample tipoffs it didn't act on since Bernie Madoff.

I sold most of my BTU shares after they were received last week as a result of the Peabody Energy retail notes cancellation and rights offering. I have a small amount of shares left in a small Fidelity account. My Peabody Energy notes which were .79 in December have been cancelled and are worthless. My Peabody Energy investment has dropped $90,000 from December pricing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long A SMALL AMOUNT OF BTU SHARES.

