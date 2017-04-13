Seadrill - Is There Any Truth About The Rumor Of The Potential West Rigel Acquisition By Transocean?

On a final note, I am not totally convinced that Transocean will be able to secure the deal?

Transocean is reported to be looking to acquire the semi-submersible drilling rig West Rigel.

Image: The semi-submersible West Rigel at Jurong Shipyard.

The recent rumor:

According to tradewinds last week:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is reported to be looking to acquire the semi-submersible drilling rig West Rigel, according to analysts in Singapore. The rig is currently held in a standstill agreement between the builder Sembcorp Marine (NYSE:SMM) and John Fredriksen-backed North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL).

According to oilpro:

The West Rigel is a 6th gen semi-submersible drilling rig managed by drilling contractor North Atlantic Drilling. This MODU is rated to drill in water depths of up to 10,000 ft. The UDW floater is rated to achieve a maximum total drilling depth of approximately 40,000 ft. and can accommodate about 150 crew members. Station keeping is achieved via a dynamic positioning system, and this unit was built to work in harsh environments. The semi's original all in construction cost is estimated at approximately $650mm, and it is set for delivery in 2015. The rig is being built on a Moss CS60 semi-submersible design template and is being constructed at the Jurong shipyard in Singapore.

North Atlantic Drilling 20F SEC filing 4/28/2016.

We have entered into a construction contract for one sixth-generation harsh environment semi-submersible, the West Rigel , with corresponding contractual commitments, including project management, operation preparations, and variation orders, totaling $717.5 million of which we have paid $204.3 million to date. The West Rigel was scheduled to be delivered to us in the fourth quarter of 2015.

On January 9, 2017, Jurong announced the following:

Standstill agreement between North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. (NADL) and the company's subsidiary JurongShipyard Pte Ltd. (JSPL) concerning delivery of the newbuild semisubmersible drilling rig West Rigel has been extended through July 6. NADL will continue to market the rig for an acceptable drilling contract and JSPL will have the right to sell it at an acceptable price. It will remain at the JSPL yard in Singapore during the extension period. If no alternative transaction can be secured, the parties will form a joint asset holding company for the rig, to be owned 23% by NADL and 77% by JSPL.

Current business environment:

It is not a secret anymore, the offshore drilling Industry is suffering through the worst bear cycle in history, a long unforgiving winter. The oil crash that began late in 2014 has had a terrible negative effect particularly on the offshore drilling sector.

However, what has really characterized the recent years, in terms of the oil dynamic, is the major paradigm shift created by the rapid emergence of the US Shale industry, as a new untamed powerful player. This major shift forced OPEC and non OPEC Countries to find desperately a way to adapt to the new balance, by implementing a "fine tuned" new strategy.

During its prime, OPEC was a mighty force to be reckoned with, but not anymore. In 1973, when OPEC decided an oil embargo following U.S. Support of Israel in the Yom Kippur War, OPEC produced no less than 55% of the world's oil, and its various member countries were rich in petrodollars.

OPEC is still a significant player in the market today, but it no longer possesses the dominant position it once did, despite having kept a "champagne taste on a now beer-bottle budget" type of attitude.

The result produces volatility, a lot of it, which is due to an increase of uncertainty and constant unbalance. The situation has been quite disastrous for the offshore drilling industry and even solid companies such as Transocean (RIG) have experienced a huge downfall in total revenues since 2014, but managed to survive by a careful managing of its rig fleet and strong professionalism. To survive in this tough environment the offshore drilling industry is forced to adapt.

Important recent event for Transocean:

On March 20, 2017, Borr Drilling announced the purchase of Transocean's jackup fleet for $1.35 billion in total consideration.

Transocean Jack-up fleet status represents: 5 jack-ups under-construction, 5 jack-ups working and 5 jack-ups cold stacked. 15 jack-ups in total.

Average delivery is 2004 or the Fleet average age is 13 years, with 4 JUs (2012-2013) and five jack-ups under-construction.

After completion of this transaction in May 2017, Transocean will become a "deepwater player" exclusively, which will not affect much revenues.

RIG 2016 revenues were $4,164 million and revenues from HS jack-ups were $288 million ($526 million in 2015), representing 6.9%.

What is the new Transocean Backlog estimated as of April 6, 2017.

CapEx 2016 was $1.344 billion.

M. Marc Mey, CFO, said in the last conference call:

Capital expenditures in 2017 are anticipated to be approximately $500 million. This includes $430 million in new book CapEx, largely associated with the ship truck payments of the Deepwater Pontus and Deepwater Poseidon. In 2018, we expect CapEx of approximately $325 million. This includes approximately $100 million in newbuild CapEx and $245 million for maintenance and other CapEx.

After completion of Borr Drilling transaction, Transocean will cut future CapEx from a total of $2.676 Billion to a remaining balance of $1.541 billion (5 under-construction Jack-ups divested), due mostly in 2020. Please see table below.

Drillship Paid in 2016 $ million Total Cost $ million Remaining to be paid to shipyard $ million Deepwater Pontus (contracted) 745 900 155 (Delivery Q1-2018) Deepwater Poseidon (contracted) 707 910 203 (Delivery Q2-2018) Drillship TBN #1 (available) 221 825 604 (Delivery Q1-2020) Drillship TBN#2 (available) 166 745 579 (Delivery Q3-2020) Total 1,839 3,380 1,541

Transocean needs to balance its floater fleet after the divestiture of its jack-up fleet to Borr Drilling.

Looking at the backlog we can see a strong unbalance between the ultra deepwater segment (89.6%) and the rest of the floaters segment (10.4%) (Deepwater, Semi-submersible, Harsh environment and Midwater).

While the UDW drillship segment is modern and competitive, the rest of the floater fleet -- especially the harsh environment group is mainly composed of semi-submersibles aging rapidly. Thus, It is the perfect timing to re-balance an aging fleet by using specific acquisitions taking advantage of the newly "distressed" market.

A quick look at the fleet status indicates that Transocean has actually 11 semi-submersibles actually "working" (1 UDW, 2 deepwater, 6HS HE deepwater, 2 midwater).

The Harsh environment HS deepwater is aging fast, with the Henry Goodrich, Transocean Arctic, Paul B Loyd JR and Transocean Leader built between 1985 to 1997 (4G). Only the Transocean Spitsbergen and the Transocean Barents, are considered as "modern" built in 2010 and 2009.

This is the group that needs to be "revamped" by new acquisitions. I am using acquisitions in the plural because the rumor extends to the two semi-submersibles from Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) that the company indicated as sold in August 2017 and January 2018 for a total combined of $60 million (the semi-submersible Eirik Raude (2001) and Leiv Eiriksson (2000)). Please read my article about Ocean Rig. Click here.

What is the potential value of the West Rigel acquisition?

According to tradewinds:

UOB Kay Hian analyst Foo Zhi Wei, said:

An acquisition, if any, will be timely and a huge positive given the bankruptcy risk of NADL ...The financial impact is subject to negotiation between the parties, with SMM possibly divesting the rig at no losses only if NADL agrees to a haircut. Materialisation of the deal will be a huge boon to SMM as it removes a risky, sizeable order from its balance sheet... Of the seven rigs at risk totaling $1.8b on SMM's balance sheet, the West Rigel represents 31% of that amount. Furthermore, it removes any future complications that may arise should joint venture partner NADL get impacted by Seadrill entering Chapter 11. The transaction will also free up capital locked up in the project, allowing SMM to deleverage its balance sheet... This alone is the more crucial point in the current environment as weak earnings are likely to be a facet of the business for the next few years.

Pricing wise, Foo expects the transaction to occur with a 20-45% discount to the contract cost, based on recent transactions.

The uncovered cash cost for SMM is estimated at $284-452m after adjusting for possible variation orders and the fact that West Rigel is held on NADL's books for $210.4m.

However, if we look at John Fredriksen recent deal with the West Mira/ Bolsta Dolphin, it appears that a range of 30%-45% is more appropriate. I recommend to read my preceding article about this subject published on March 19, 2017. Please click here.

Northern Drilling has been set up after John Fredriksen bought up to two completed semi-submersible drilling rigs from South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), using his private Cyprus company, Seatankers. The 6th generation Semi-submersible West Mira, firm deal to buy the rig. John Fredriksen bought the rig for $365 million as part of an settlement. This is approximately 44% discount from the original $650 million rig cost. Also John Fredriksen secured an option to buy the Semi-submersible Bollsta Dolphin for about $400 million. Option runs till 2019. The rig was also cancelled by Fred Olsen Energy due to delays. The yard will be responsible for stacking the rig in the meantime.

I would expect a price of about $400-$450 million. Which means that Transocean may potentially acquire three HE HS semi-submersibles for a total amount below $500 million. This is a real good deal. However...

On a final note, I am not totally convinced that Transocean will be able to secure the deal?

John Fredriksen has already used his new Northern drilling company to acquire, at a large discount, the West Mira and potentially the Bollsta Dolphin. I really do not see why he could not acquire the West Rigel, as well? Especially, considering the connection between him, Seadrill and North Atlantic drilling ? This makes no sense to me, unless John Fredriksen is not interested in this acquisition which would be puzzling and will create more competition for SDRL/NADL?

We should not forget what Bloomberg said:

Northern Drilling will leave commercial and technical management of any rigs it owns to Seadrill, which had originally ordered the West Mira rig before canceling the contract. The objective is for Northern Drilling to sell its rigs at a profit in the future, and the intention is to give Seadrill the opportunity to match any future offer to acquire them, the person said.

Something to think about while waiting for the news.

