6 Reasons For The Market Slowdown - Cramer's Mad Money (4/12/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, April 12.

Banks reporting on Thursday could be very important for the market. "Every big move, every move that had really any impact, always had the banks as one of the major leadership groups," said Cramer. Bank stocks rallied after the election on the deregulation agenda and Fed's hawkish stance on interest rates, but weak employment numbers and the GOP's healthcare defeat has impacted the bank stocks.

"Once people got their heads around the idea that the President's economic agenda was coming slower than we'd like, I think that directly contributed to a decrease in lending. I wouldn't be surprised if it hurts the banks tomorrow when they report," said Cramer. Interest rates are slowing down and Fed could hold off on raising rates which will hurt the bank earnings.

Cramer gave six reasons that are causing the market slowdown:

The loss of bank stocks leadership, an effect stemming from stasis in Washington. "What business can really make a plan for the future if it doesn't even know what healthcare is going to cost them, let alone repatriation and corporate taxes?" said Cramer. Turmoil on the foreign policy front is hurting economic growth. Issues with Russia, Syria, China and North Korea are hindering Trump's pro-growth mission. "Don't get me wrong. These are really important issues. But foreign policy seems to be trumping 'America First'," said Cramer. Stocks have run up in anticipation and are pricey now. This could impact future earnings reports. "We may be on incredibly uncertain footing. Why? Because stocks are historically quite expensive, meaning if you compare where they stand versus how the companies are supposed to do, their price-to-earnings multiples, which is what we use to compare apples to apples, might be too high," said Cramer. The domestic economy is changing rapidly. Brick-and-mortar retailers are being crushed by e-commerce giants and Paul Ryan's border tax agenda will dent everything in retail. The auto sales have declined and rising inventories coupled with heavy discounts are hurting the bottom-line of car companies. "Automobiles are a gigantic part of the economy. Looks like they've peaked," added Cramer. There is oversupply in stocks. Chunk of new IPOs are entering the market which has more sellers than buyers.

"For the moment, we're at a level where things need to go very right for stocks to move higher, and those long odds make for a, yes, suboptimal start to earnings season," said Cramer.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

The stock of Incyte has been performing well as it seems they are making inroads in the cancer immunotherapy area which is largely unresolved. It is one of the hottest areas in the healthcare business.

The company filed a secondary offering of 34M shares which could provide an opening for a well-priced buy. The company's stock has rallied 80% in the past 12 months and its main drug Jakafi has raked in $1.4B already. Incyte is not just about this one drug. They have a good pipeline that many big pharma companies would like to get their hands on.

The company has been subject to takeover rumors. Cramer does not want to recommend a stock on takeover basis unless they have good fundamentals - something Incyte has. He said that a takeover will be the icing on the cake and he'd be willing to pay up to $200 for it.

"I bet this baby's got more room to run. Ideally you buy a little now and then wait for that secondary offering to price just in case the stock pulls back and it gives you a better entry point," he added.

Chip maker stocks

The semiconductor group has been hot in 2017 but leaders like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) got crushed on Wednesday. The semiconductor index is up 10% for the year despite the recent fall. "The truth is, what's happening here has much less to do with the semiconductor business than it does with the actual business of money management. The perception of what's a bargain versus what's expensive in a portfolio manager's eyes," said Cramer.

Both AMD and Nvidia make gaming graphic chips and have growing data center businesses. AMD has gained 362% in one year while Nvidia has gained 171%. AMD is off 16% from its highs and Nvidia is down 18%. "If there's one thing money managers hate more than flat-out losing money on an investment, it's giving up tremendous gains. After the amazing moves in Nvidia and AMD, you have to believe there were a ton of institutional investors out there who were looking for any excuse whatsoever to ring the register and take some profits," said Cramer.

When analysts suggested that investors should sell these stocks and Goldman hit AMD with a sell rating, the funds started selling. The popularity of cellphone-oriented chip makers that were all but irrelevant till Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) started gaining momentum. "It's live by Apple, die by Apple. Names like Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) have come back into vogue, and all of these stocks remain way, way cheaper than Nvidia and AMD," said Cramer.

There is nothing wrong with being nervous about owning AMD and Nvidia. The companies have nothing wrong with them but a diversified pick like Broadcom (AVGO) is a better pick. "I still like Broadcom, which I think has a lot more upside. The company will soon complete its $6B acquisition of Brocade and has a good record of making deals," he added.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is inexpensive and has room for growth after the acquisition of MobilEye (NYSE:MBLY). "You have to recognize that these two winners are suffering from severe profit-taking, and that's driving cash toward cheaper stocks. AMD and Nvidia are doing great, but portfolio managers want to play the Apple cycle right now, provided Apple doesn't crush its suppliers, and they're using the proceeds from their big wins in AMD and Nvidia to do just that," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

Cramer has always said the stock of International Flavors & Fragrances is good. He interviewed chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig to find out what lies ahead for the company and how consumers' tastes are evolving.

Fibig said that IFF's business runs on science and innovation. They develop everything from drink flavors to scents for fabric softeners to perfumes. IFF has also acquired five other companies that will build IFF for growth.

The acquisitions have put IFF in the lucrative businesses of skincare, haircare, and other cosmetics all made from natural ingredients which consumers seem to prioritize nowadays. The company has a patent on technology which draws 100% natural, sustainable ingredients from various waste streams.

"That's the reason why we went into that kind of technology. What everybody wants now in the US is a clean label, so not too many chemicals on the label. And that's something which helps us to facilitate that market trend," said Fibig.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU): The company faced some issues with inventory and colors. They are fixing it. It's too low to sell.

US Steel (NYSE:X): To pacify China on North Korea issues, the steel companies might be sacrificed. Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is the one worth buying.

