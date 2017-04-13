Utopia Revisited: 5 Tesla Myths To Consider At All-Time Highs

Tesla's current valuation is coupled to overall market euphoria. Cash-hungry Tesla hasn't experienced a major downturn or (even worse) a full recession as a volume producer yet.

Car companies aren't tied to the oil industry. They are in the business of selling personal transportation and will adapt propulsion methods (Porsche made its first EV back in 1899).

Both the car sector (especially mass-market) and residential solar with stationary storage batteries are low-margin sectors. This is again contrary to Tesla's current valuation as a "tech company".

The car sector is slow-moving. It takes decades to meaningfully shift marketshare, not years or quarters. This is very different from common "disruption" within the tech / consumer electronics sectors.

With both the stock market and TSLA near all-time highs, it's worth looking at Tesla's sustainable advantages or lack thereof - using a long-term approach:

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is at all-time highs. It just eclipsed General Motors (NYSE:GM) as the most valuable domestic car maker on a market cap basis. Even bullish analysts and SA contributors start scrambling for terms like "creative valuation methods" to somehow justify Tesla's current valuation.

It's therefore worth taking a step back and look at Tesla's industry sectors (mainly cars, but also battery sales) and competitors over the long run - not over the next one or two quarters, but over five to ten years.

Why? Because many Tesla bulls and Tesla's CEO claim that the current valuation will only make sense considering a long-term outlook:

As Tesla shares surged past $300 this week and the company's market value surpassed Ford's, even its founder, Elon Musk, acknowledged on Twitter that the company was "absurdly overvalued if based on the past." (Source)

I, however, consider this rosy future outlook is mostly based on myths - and therefore not sustainable going into the next decade.

Let me address five of the most persistent (given Tesla's market cap compared to its larger sector peers) myths repeated by many Tesla bulls since its IPO:

Myth 1: Tesla is a tech company that can quickly disrupt its sector(s) - just look what Apple did to smartphones recently

Reality is different. The car sector is very slow-moving and very capital-intensive ($ needed to generate one additional $ of output).

Decades, not years, are the measurement scale to shift marketshare among competitors beyond single digits in the car sector.

A good introduction is the following chart - a look at the various auto groups who made the last billion cars. Where's Tesla?

(Source)

Let's use a concrete example: It took all of Japan's largest car makers about two to three decades to meaningfully catch marketshare from domestic car makers in Western Europe and North America - that included building local factories (most consumer tech companies don't need this spread-out supply chain, they can airlift and distribute their lighter and smaller goods globally from central manufacturing hubs in Asia).

The inner workings of the car industry require large manufacturers (and their largest suppliers) to have factories on at least three continents: North America, Europe and Asia.

As we all know, Tesla has at best one and a half plants in the U.S. by the end of 2017 (the main Fremont factory and some additional supply is planned out of their battery factory in Nevada, e.g. Model3 drivetrains and possibly additional components in the future).

Today, many foreign car brands are even net exporters from their US plants as a result of this global supply chain split:

General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler accounted for about 800,000 of the vehicles exported from the United States in 2011, but European- and Asian-based manufacturers, with plants in states like Texas, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Mississippi, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee, increasingly see the U.S. as a production source for markets outside the U.S. BMW is the largest automotive exporter in the U.S., shipping about 70 percent of the 300,000 vehicles it produces annually at its factory in Spartanburg, S.C. (Source)

In contrast, it took Apple (and Android's answer to the iPhone coupled with hardware from Samsung and others) only half a decade (counting from the iPhone's global rollout in mid-2008 to about mid-2013) to turn the mobile smartphone industry on its head and make it a iOS/Android duopoly - in other words, Nokia and Blackberry were basically reduced to also-rans in the space in just five short years.

Now compare this to the tapestry output volume chart of the car industry shown above. There is no dominant car maker, the largest players share similar market shares (namely VW Group, Toyota, GM and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi. All of them make about 10 million cars per year at the moment).

Once again: Where's Tesla? It doesn't even show up on the chart five years after the Model S was launched (in fairness, I'm not even counting Tesla's first car, the limited-production Roadster!).

A shift in decades versus single quarters or years is not the only reason why the car market is completely different from consumer electronics or other technology markets.

There are many other obstacles that Tesla will face in the car industry:

It will take Tesla more funding rounds (billions including battery factories) and many years to establish a global manufacturing base - while all global competitors already have one (including local JV partners where required by law, e.g. China is the most important car market with these requirements).

Tesla will enter a snake pit with their first mass-market car, the Model3 (and later with the corresponding "Model Y" SUV variant). The mass-market price bracket in the car sector is using constant rebates and lease teasers coupled with low margins. Tesla will either have to accept very slim margins or increase the price of the Model3 (the promised $35k base price looks over-optimistic to many skeptical observers given the car specs and design).

The switch to more PHEVs and especially pure EVs won't be smooth. There are pop and drops in various markets, especially because of removed incentives after a certain EV quota is reached [1].

Tesla therefore is no Apple or Amazon - Apple had actual operating profits while Amazon at least had cash-flows to fund its expansion. Tesla so far has neither, it keeps looking for new outside cash for growth.

Myth 2: EVs are a completely new category. Tesla has a headstart over its competitors - also because of its "Supercharging" infrastructure

Car makers have built and experimented with EVs and plugin-hybrids for a long time, the economics just didn't work out so far.

(Note that I wrote "so far". I estimate plug-ins and pure EVs will play a more and more important role over the next decade as battery prices and regulation emission laws become more favorable).

For example, one of the first EVs and serial hybrids (it was built in different configurations for various customers), the Lohner-Porsche, was introduced back in 1898/1899 and built from 1900 to 1905:

(Source)

If any current car company can claim it was involved during the invention of fully electric (as well as serial hybrid) cars, it's probably Porsche.

If you dismiss this as ancient history: Alliance partners Renault and Nissan decided to introduce the first modern mass-market electric cars (the Nissan LEAF was shown in production specs back in August of 2009 in Yokohama) - just shortly after Tesla was days away from bankruptcy in early 2009.

(Nissan's LEAF destroys another Tesla myth: That the established car industry only started modern EV development because of Tesla. Nissan CEO Ghosn's main motivation for EVs at the time was to offer a range of vehicles harbored from heavily fluctuating oil prices (2008). It was not a reaction to Tesla, then a tiny company on its deathbed before it was saved by Daimler at the last minute, a historic fact even conceded by a usually over-confident and boastful CEO Elon Musk. Nissan and Renault invested 4 to 5 billion EUR into EVs over the following years - that is before it was known that Tesla would even survive beyond the first Roadsters and launch the Model S in small numbers back in 2012).

Today, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi car alliance still is the largest global producer of EVs and PHEvs - not Tesla:

No. 1 in global EV sales: 441,381 units

(cumulative as of 28th February [2017]) (Source, see top right panel for updated numbers)

My outlook is quite simple: Car makers will make more and more EVs as battery technology (pricing) progresses, emission regulations get stricter globally and more potential customers have access to better charging infrastructure (both overnight and fast-charging).

Car makers are not tied to the oil industry. They are in the business of selling or leasing cars.

Or to put it more generally and lofty (we are talking about Tesla, after all): Car makers are in the business of satisfying personal transportation needs. For example, the industry may move towards a "Transport as a service" model in the long run with fewer people owning cars and instead renting "robot taxis".

Car makers will therefore adapt to new propulsion methods as needed - the discussed long lead times and slow replacement cycles (customers lately wait 10 years or even longer to replace their cars in many regions) give them plenty of time to prepare.

Some of them are eager to offer more EVs and PHEVs faster (Nissan-Renault, BMW, GM; lately also Volkswagen Group comes to mind), some less so (for example FCAU, Honda, Mazda and Toyota - the latter still is focused on hydrogen as a long-term solution.)

Car makers aren't a monolithic block, all of them offer a slightly different timeline and strategies for EV adoption and offerings.

In fact, some car makers (Nissan-Renault and GM) haven already beaten Tesla to market with long-range, mass-market electric cars on sale since late 2016 (namely the updated Renault ZOE and the new GM Bolt, offering real-world ranges between 150 and 240 miles).

Even the "laggards" become more favorable towards EVs. FCAU is just rolling out its first plug-in hybrid van and even thinking about entering the Ferrari brand into the Formula E race series, something unthinkable a few years ago. Toyota recently increased its focus on pure EV solutions and plans to introduce a model by 2020:

Toyota Motor Corp is looking at mass-producing long-range electric vehicles (EVs) that would hit the market around 2020, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday, in what would be a dramatic reversal of strategy for the world's top-selling automaker. (Same source as above)

To reiterate again, Toyota - together with Fiat-Chrysler - was until recently one of the largest car makers opposed to "pure" BEV production.

The result will be very intense competition in EVs in all price categories by around 2020 - other SA contributors have compiled detailed lists so I won't repeat all the upcoming EV models and brands.

(Spoiler Alert: The list is getting very long by 2020 already - and it will become incredibly long by 2025 because most upcoming mass-market EVs will be built on EV-specific car platforms, therefore enabling the rapid launch of various EV models using different brands and badging).

Just like regular "platforms" for ICE-powered cars these EV platforms can be rapidly adapted by several brands owned by a manufacturer. For example, Volkswagen's upcoming MEB platform is already being adapted for future Skoda EVs. Volkswagen alone plans to introduce 30 (!) EVs by 2025, based on three platforms. One of those is the aforementioned MEB platform.)

Finally, Tesla's current fast-charging stations offer no advantage once the two global fast-charging standards (CCS being the dominant standard in Western countries and Chademo being the runner-up with a particular stronghold in Japan) are both upgraded to 150 kW - or even 350 kW if so needed.

A global roll-out of these upgraded stations in parallel to cars with larger batteries mentioned above will follow from 2018 onwards.

Tesla's "Supercharger" network book value is often overstated by Tesla bulls. Let's have a look at the latest SEC filing from Tesla (to reiterate, the numbers below are on a global level, not just for its US-based charging stations):

As of December 31, 2016 and 2015, the net book value of our Supercharger network was $207.2 million and $166.6 million, respectively, and as of December 31, 2016, our Supercharger network included 790 locations globally. We plan to continue investing in our Supercharger network for the foreseeable future, including in North America, Europe and Asia, and expect such spending to continue to be a minimal portion of total capital spending.

(Source: Tesla IR; latest 10-k filing, dated March 1, 2017)

This amount is small change for the largest global car makers in case they decide to roll out a similar charging infrastructure, either in a consortium, using third parties or on a stand-alone basis (even assuming 10x the amount of stations needed to support more cars per participant, resulting in a book value of about $2 billion compared to Tesla's December 2016 figures quoted above).

The issue is more of a business decision on how to operate these stations for a small profit or even just at cost (in a consortium or using third-party operators).

Either Tesla and all other operators (including gas stations installing EV chargers in the future) will have to raise prices (Netherland's sector pioneer "FastNed" pricing structure for EV charging indicates that just breaking even is hard, see [2]) or include more costs with an annual membership or a one-time fee associated with each car sold.

That's why Tesla had to end their "free, unlimited" (supposed to be powered by solar canopies) Supercharging program for new buyers recently and impose hard limits going forward.

The bottom line here is: A global fast-charging network (either operated in a consortium or by third parties and supported/partly financed by car makers) is a very small cap-ex position for the incumbents. It's the operating business model (how can it be run at least at cost over time including depreciations?) that has to be tweaked further.

Myth 3: Tesla has a large lead in both batteries and autonomous vehicles

First, it would not be Tesla that has a supposed lead in current-gen Li-Ion batteries, but Panasonic. Tesla uses the cylindrical cells manufactured by Panasonic (currently in Panasonic's plants in Japan, soon coming from Nevada using slightly larger "2170" cylindrical cells).

Samsung SDI also offers "2170" cylindrical cell formats on demand, however almost all car makers except Tesla have decided to go with prismatic / pouch cell formats. The form factor is important for future EV battery supply prices because of economies of scale - Tesla and new EV entrant Lucid's supply choices are the exception to the rule here.

There are basically four options for large car makers to get battery supply for their EVs:

Completely in-source battery manufacturing on the cell level (to my knowledge, no major car maker has done this. Some car makers are pondering this move over the next decade - as soon as battery technology moves beyond Li-Ion to new chemistries.) In-source cell manufacturing with a JV partner (NEC in the case of Nissan, Panasonic in the case of Tesla). In-source battery assembly on the module and pack level and order battery cells in bulk from large, mostly Asian-based suppliers such as Samsung SDI or LG Chem (Daimler is currently doing this, having shut down its own cell manufacturing Li-Tec in Germany recently - but expanding pack assembly over the coming years). Outsource everything to a large battery supplier (because the costs are so huge, clients may still need to pre-pay / finance their suppliers and can in turn get strategic access and long-term supply commitments.)

As discussed above, Tesla was not the first company to choose option 2. in the past. Tesla simply followed Nissan's footsteps - even using the same contractor (Yates, see quote below) to build its battery factory in Nevada:

The decision to hire Yates Construction, however, was based on merit, according to Tesla. A look at Yates' portfolio reveals experience in building automotive and battery facilities, including Nissan's vehicle assembly and battery plant in Tennessee. (Source)

Nissan-Renault decided on their own battery factories back in 2009 and poured billions into a battery manufacturing JV with NEC (Nissan now co-owns three large battery plants next to its LEAF EV manufacturing sites. One each in Japan, the UK and the US).

Battery manufacturing remains a low-margin, commodity business. There will be large depreciations in case current Li-Ion technology is superseded by new technologies (solid state...) over the next decade.

It is therefore far from certain if increased vertical integration makes financial sense - especially in view of these upcoming battery technology changes.

For example, Nissan-Renault is now turning to LG Chem for its battery cell supply (Renault already uses LG Chem cells, Nissan is at least rumored to add LG Chem as a new partner on the cell level) just as Tesla is about to pour additional billions to finish the factory in Nevada over the coming years (both 2018 and 2020 were given as completion dates, plans were frequently changed due to possible capacity expansions - note the "could" in the headline coming from a very Tesla-friendly publication / blog).

Turning to autonomous systems, all major car and major automotive suppliers (Bosch, Continental, Denso, DLPH, MBLY and INTC...) have labs an engineers in Silicon Valley working on advanced autonomous driving systems.

It's important to note that the suppliers I listed above don't even come up in many bullish articles covering Tesla. I think this is large omission because they will more than likely decide on standards and supply various large car makers with both sensors and stacks (therefore achieving favorable economies of scale - Bosch for example has close to 400k employees and revenues of about 73 billion EUR today).

All of these companies have access to the same bright engineers - but the incumbents have vastly more resources.

For example, GM was able to open their cheque book and buy interesting companies and start-ups in the sector like Cruise or invest in a partnership with Lyft lately.

(Source)

It's as if Tesla bulls only looked at the single red dot in Fremont on the map above - and forgot about all the other dots in the area (including tech heavy-weights Alphabet and Apple, shown in green dots, also working on advanced personal transportation solutions).

(And let's keep in mind that most car makers also have extensive R&D centers in Europe, Asia and elsewhere in North America. This map just shows their Silicon Valley outposts and R&D centers.)

Tier 1 suppliers (including Tesla's current supplier NVDA with Bosch) want as much revenue as possible from multiple customers. Just one recent example:

The world's largest automotive supplier, Bosch, provided a massive stage today for NVIDIA CEO Jen-Hsun Huang to showcase our new AI platform for self-driving cars. (...) "I'm so proud to announce that the world's leading tier-one automotive supplier - the only tier one that supports every car maker in the world - is building an AI car computer for the mass market," said Huang (...) (Source, emphasis in bold mine)

There will also need to be common industry standards, decided upon by car makers and the biggest suppliers in industry associations.

Finally, two groups of deciders are often completely ignored by technologists when discussing advanced autonomous vehicles:

Regulators (who will perform long series of safety tests)

Insurance companies (and their lawyers)

Tesla's timeline for autonomous cars therefore once again looks very over-optimistic.

Just like Uber, Tesla will find out that is has to respect the laws and the people in charge of writing new laws into regulations (which takes a long time on a global scale).

Myth 4: Tesla soon has a lead in manufacturing cars - Musk's "Alien Dreadnought" will somehow revolutionize the sector

This is probably the boldest (or most outrageous, depending on how you look at it) claim - which will meet reality soon once the Model3 goes into production.

Tesla is using the same equipment and robots as the rest of the industry [3]. It had to delay many of its current low-volume (!) cars for months and years - while producing a fraction of the output of its competitors until now.

Tesla investors can pick up a copy of this classic book discussing Toyota as the industry benchmark while waiting for their Model3 - it's the introductory bible to "lean manufacturing" (outside of Japan at least).

Even today, car competitors are lucky to come close to Toyota's TQM benchmarks in mass-manufacturing cars on the same level globally in terms of supplier timing (JIT), the overall quality/rate of defects, input cost and process timing.

Musk boldly announced he will able to match or even surpass all of this soon after Model3 production starts later in 2017. We shall see.

(The same goes for Tesla's solar manufacturing claims. I won't go into details because this has been discussed before by other authors. A great summary with more links embedded at the top of the article can be found here:

One of the grimmer aspects of SolarCity's acquisition is the absorption of the Buffalo fab. To alleviate the burdens of that facility, Tesla partnered with Panasonic. With SolarCity underperforming and shrinking, the Buffalo fab could end up becoming an even more substantial challenge than it already is. In addition to being tied to Panasonic for what is likely an overpriced solar cell/module procurement, to meet the employment obligations to the State Of New York, Tesla may find itself having to use the Buffalo fab for automobile operations. (Source ; also follow the additional articles listed at the beginning of the linked source)

Let's keep in mind that Panasonic (and Sanyo, before it merged with Panasonic) had trouble keeping up in both consumer electronics and solar cell production compared to cheaper, nimble competitors based in South Korea and China.

"Bonus" Macro myth: Tesla is a Teflon stock. Musk has a magic wand. None of the myth busting and other facts matter. Tesla is a story stock and will rise further.

With Tesla stock at all-time highs around $310, it's worth remembering that Musk doesn't have a Midas touch:

Tesla was within days of having to declare bankruptcy back in late 2008 and early 2009. Daimler saved Tesla at that time.

Solarcity had be bailed out by Tesla last year (Solarcity went public in December 2012. The stock traded above the bailout price from May 2013 until late 2016 when the "merger" with Tesla was accepted. Nobody can tell me with a straight face that this was a "merger". It's doubtful that SCTY would have survived beyond 2017 on a stand-alone basis. The remains of SCTY are now used for "creative accounting" within Tesla, see here and here for details).

All myths I covered so far "only" concerned Tesla itself or its direct competitors in the car and energy (battery, solar) sectors.

I have not touched upon macro risks. It's a given that the next economic downturn is coming one day.

Tesla's CEO once again teased skeptics with his tweets while the sun is still shining bright. The latest one is dated from April 3, 2017 [4]:

Stormy weather in Shortville ...

However, Musk's weather picture can also be adapted to the overall (stock) market - going from Sunnyville to Realityville when the Model3 production is ramped up and build quality and after-sales service quality and timing has to keep up and possibly Stormyville when the economic (or stock market, the two are not always aligned) boom cycle ends.

Tesla so far has experienced nothing but sunny weather since it launched the Model S back in 2012:

Large incentives in many EV-friendly countries and regions such as Norway or California, most stock markets rising (allowing Tesla to issue new shares while central banks held interest rates near zero, i.e. regular access to more debt at very low yields for Tesla and other companies with elevated risk levels).

But how about a storm (downturn/recession) or other macro risks?

Downturn/recession in the U.S. (subprime bubble leases bursting in car sector and/or general "peak auto" coming) or in China (the world's largest car market)?

A trade war - or at least increased trade frictions - under the Trump administration with Europe and/or Asia (China in particular) is not an unrealistic scenario. Tesla just has just one manufacturing base at the moment, it is more vulnerable to both a strong USD or increased trade frictions in its exports.

Credit crunch or rising interest rates. Tesla (and Solarcity) regularly need access to outside credit sources. In case of an economic downturn, both the access to fresh funds as well as cyclical car demand (especially for Tesla's high-end Model S and X cars with ATPs close to $100k) can freeze up very quickly.

We will see how "story stocks" (not just Tesla, but Tesla is a poster child in the category at the moment) perform once the weather forecast is turning.

Conclusion: Generally accepted valuation metrics are dismissed by many bulls. Most of them - including Tesla's CEO - admit that Tesla's current valuation doesn't make sense based on the current balance sheet and income statement (Tesla sold less than one percent of GM's output in 2016 and lost money, yet briefly eclipsed GM's market share earlier this week):

(Source)

Tesla bulls therefore like to dismiss traditional valuations and point to a magnificent future (Tesla will "grow" into its valuation over time - often pointing to disruptive companies like Apple or Amazon as analogies).

I have shown in this article that these "tech" sector analogies simply don't work for the car sector (regardless of the propulsion method).

First, the car sector is much more cap-ex intensive. Ramping production and slow replacement cycles for new cars result in significant marketshare shifts taking many years or even decades - not a few quarters or a few years. Tesla will need to invest billions more to just get to 1% passenger car market share in a few years.

Second, incumbent car companies and energy/battery producers are well prepared to offer EVs and battery storage solutions over time. There will be incredibly intense competition soon after the Model3 launches. Some competitors (namely Nissan-Renault and GM) have even beaten Tesla to market in this segment - Tesla won't have zero direct competition it enjoyed with the Model S and X (long-range, high-end EVs sold at $75-150k). Tesla will encounter direct competition in all EV segments by 2018-2021 for the first time.

By 2020-2025, all major car makers will have launched cars on dedicated EV platforms (bringing down costs further and enable economies of scale with large suppliers, including battery supplies).

Musk's original "secret plan" may well come true in one or two decades:

EV will likely gain significant marketshare as a car category and as a propulsion method - but Tesla's stock valuation could still suffer.

Tesla's current share price rally since early December 2016 is (at least in my opinion) largely supported and driven by the euphoria in the general stock market.

Many of Musk's investors seem to be unable to separate success in the category as a whole (all EVs sold from all car makers by, say, 2025) and Tesla's market share and operating profits given upcoming competition.

Using peer valuations (see for example my comparison to EV pioneer Renault-Nissan), Tesla's current valuation makes little to no sense considering the low-margin sectors Tesla sells into - not today and even less so given upcoming direct competition in EVs and battery supplies.

Footnotes:

[1] I have discussed that the acceptance and market penetration speed for EVs still hinges on three largely external "I" factors:

Incentives

(Battery) Innovation

Infrastructure (both slower/overnight and transit/fast-charging options). See here for details.

[2] This includes companies such as KUKA (now part of China's Midea), Fanuc or ABB. A list of dominant industrial robot suppliers can be found here.

[3] See FastNed's two most recent quarterly results for Q4 2016 and here for Q1 2017.

[4] Musk's frequent need to discuss the stock price movements as a CEO of a large publicly traded company (and a major shareholder in said company) would probably merit a discussion of its own.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am considering adding to my existing short position for the first time in months (I closed part of my short position in early 2016 as Tesla's share price fell sharply) while Tesla is trading above $300.