CanniMed: Another Medical Marijuana Unicorn In The Making?

In the current investment land grab, we like the look of recently listed CanniMed.

The market potential has set off sector-specific stock booms, from Canada and the U.S. all the way to Australia.

The global medical marijuana market was valued at $11.4 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $55.8 billion by 2025, a CAGR of 17.21%.

Medical marijuana is now legal in 23 states in the US, with the numbers expected to rise to 40 states by 2020, and legislation is changing globally.

Medical Potential

Studies to date have shown that cannabis is made up of 70 psychoactive compounds called "cannabinoids", which are broadly divided into two ingredients tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

THC accounts for the psychological and physical effects of cannabis and has been favored recreationally, while CBD is a non-psychoactive component and is considered to be the key component for medical applications.

Despite the medical potential, restrictive legal regimes globally have effectively halted human studies into the therapeutic effects of cannabis.

The little clinical evidence that is available suggests that cannabis is an effective treatment for chronic pain, a market that is currently dominated by another plant based therapy, opioids.

Current indications of the benefits of cannabis that require further study:

Global Shift in Legalization

While the US was the first major country to restrict the use of cannabis it appears it is now leading the charge toward the legalization of medical marijuana. Currently medical marijuana is legal in 23 states in the US, with the numbers expected to rise to 40 states by 2020.

Canada introduced a Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation in April 2014, effectively allowing approved commercial producers to supply patients directly. Other countries such as Australia, Israel and parts of Europe are also moving ahead with medical marijuana legalization regimes.

Market Size

Grandview Research estimates that the global medical marijuana market was valued at USD 11.4 billion in 2015 and has projected it reach USD 55.8 billion by 2025 (a CAGR of 17.21%).

On the other hand the recreational market for cannabis continues to expand. In fact in 2012 the United Nations estimated that cannabis was the most widely produced and consumed drug in the world, with an estimated user base of between 119 - 224 million adult persons globally.

The recreational market in Canada alone, currently a black market, has been estimated at $7 - $10 billion dollars per annum. Current expectations are for Canada to legalize the recreational market for cannabis in mid-2018.

Investment Land Grab

Given the scope and range of the market opportunity, it is of no surprise that companies are scrambling to claim their share of the burgeoning industry, setting off sector specific stock booms from Canada and the US, all the way to Australia.

There is now even a Medical Marijuana ETF (HMMJ) that listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on April 4 2017, the top 10 holdings are listed as follows:

Stock Sensei's market algorithm has been running hot in this sector as stocks continue to breakout to new highs and go for price runs that seem to defy all near-term fundamentals.

Having reviewed the sector in more depth, there is one stock that stands out in our opinion.

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc (CMMDF)

CanniMed is a Canadian-based, plant biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, with 15 years of pharmaceutical cannabis cultivation experience, listed on the TSE ticker CMED and recently available OTC in the US ticker CMMDF.

CanniMed was a key supplier to Health Canada (Canadian government) from 2002 to 2014 and was the first producer licensed under the Canadian Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (MMPR) in 2013.

CanniMed was registered as a GMP-compliant facility in 2006 and has spent over 10-years perfecting their production and manufacturing processes to a pharmaceutical standard that is accepted in Canada and the United States.

Competitive Advantage

CanniMed's key competitive advantage is its reputation and strong track record as a medical marijuana producer.

The company has developed over 30 proprietary technologies and processes from extraction techniques, through growing and cultivating equipment and irrigations systems.

Recently some of the newer medical marijuana companies had to invoke voluntary recalls affecting nearly 25,000 customers after the presence of banned pesticides were found in some of their products. Health Canada will now conduct random testing on products to ensure improved levels of quality control by licensed producers.

Recently Brent Zettl, 30 year veteran CEO of CanniMed (prior Prairie Plant Systems) was asked about this recall:

... You know, marijuana is like the Formula One of plants. It grows so fast that if you don't keep up with all of the components, the nutrition and the light, in every step of its life cycle, it's not going to have a predictable outcome. You're going to have a wide-ranging outcome. And it took us 10 years to figure out to that precision, to get those 281 points of quality control, to feel with confidence that now when we set out to produce a certain branded product of the seven herbal products and the three oils that we have, we - now it's a planned thing. We know exactly how long it takes us, we know exactly what we set out to do when we first put the clone in the soil, we know exactly how long it's going to take and where it's going to be. So it's a much more predictable model. Now, the newer start-ups, they're still coming to the market. They still haven't learned all those things, and the production habits are going to have to - they're going to have to figure that out.

Accelerating Earnings

CanniMed has developed its business on the back of the Health Canada contract, which expired in 2014 after the MMPR was introduced. The MMPR allows licensed medical cannabis companies to supply products directly to patients and while CanniMed was the first company to gain a licence in Canada, it was not able to retain Health Canada's client base and had to start from scratch.

CanniMed reported sales for the quarter ended 31 Jan 2017 of $3.4 million, some 93% higher than in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (1) improved $0.7 million to $0.5 million for the quarter.

A key contributor to CanniMed's growth has been concentrated cannabis oils, which appears to be the preferred delivery mechanism. The company plans to begin producing cannabis oil gelcaps in the next few months.

CanniMed's long serving CEO Brent Zettl has been leveraging off the company's strong reputation and track record of quality control to develop distribution models both domestically and internationally.

CanniMed signed a distribution agreement with Creso Pharm Ltd in November for distribution in the European Union and recently signed another agreement with PharmaChoice pharmacists in Canada in anticipation of legislation allowing such distribution.

Risks

The sector- and company-specific risks are as follows:

Further medical research proves inconclusive and medical marijuana doesn't grow as a medical therapy

Global legal regimes don't adopt medical marijuana as quickly or broadly as expected

Canada does not approve cannabis for recreational use in mid-2018

CanniMed cannot maintain supply, due to production issues or other unforeseen circumstances

CanniMed has issues with quality control that damages their reputation

CanniMed makes poor financial decisions in an attempt to increase production

Buying and Breakout

CanniMed raised $60 million by selling 5 million shares at $12, representing 1/4 of the outstanding shares. CanniMed was the second cannabis company to trade on the TSX, with the majority of cannabis competitors trading on the TSX Venture.

CanniMed shares listed on 30 December 2016 and traded between $10.28 and $13.18 before closing the day at $10.75. The stock has thus far spent less than half of its life as a listed company trading above the $12 issue price, which suggests some early holders may have taken some profits, while IPO scalpers were probably quick to exit after the stock didn't bounce as strongly as some may have expected.

Thus far 6 funds hold around 18% of the outstanding stock in CanniMed, including a 1.2% holding by the Horizons Medical Marijuana ETF. The current market cap of CanniMed is around CAD$280 million, which puts is at the lower end of some of its medical cannabis peers and well below the cannabis unicorns Canopy Growth Inc and Aphria Inc (OTCQB:APHQF) at CAD$1.66 billion and CAD$968m respectfully.

As a breakout investor we will be looking for more volume buying to form the right side of the current cup base pattern up to $13.35. Ideally we would then like to see a handle pattern dipping back to between $11.35 at $12 on low volume which would represent the last of the short term holders exiting the stock.

Given the trading action of the stock thus far there is a chance that the stock breaks out and keeps going without a handle formation, in which case we would start building a position between $13.45 - $14.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMMDF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.