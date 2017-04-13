Trump's Dollar Talk All Hot Air

His need for a weaker dollar is offset by his desire to attract capital to the U.S.

President Donald Trump's interview with the Wall St. Journal yesterday caused a huge dislocation in the markets. Talking down a strong dollar, the markets reacted swiftly. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) followed through on its move through resistance pushing up immediately to $1284 and ended U.S. trading at $1288 per ounce.

The money quote from Trump was this one:

"I do like a low-interest rate policy, I must be honest with you," Mr. Trump said at the White House, when asked about Ms. Yellen. "I think our dollar is getting too strong, and partially that's my fault because people have confidence in me. But that's hurting-that will hurt ultimately," he added. "Look, there's some very good things about a strong dollar, but usually speaking the best thing about it is that it sounds good."

Along with Gold, Silver finally pushed up to flirt with overhead resistance at $18.54. This level is important as it is the February and Q1 high. With Silver continuing to lag behind Gold this week, this continues to be a warning to precious metals bulls that the bull market isn't ready yet.

Trump's words should come as no shock to anyone. He has always been in favor of classically mercantilist policies. The hallmarks of which are protection tariffs to keep out foreign goods and subsidize domestic production coupled with a cheap currency to gain an unearned trade advantage.

And mercantilism is a great short-term fix to a country's economic problems. But, its benefits are always short-lived because by lowering interest rates and raising tariffs the structure of production is altered to benefit big projects which need more time to gestate.

Of course it shouldn't shock anyone that Trump is a mercantilist, he's a developer of the biggest real estate projects in the world, poster-children for the warnings of Austrian Business Cycle Theory.

Between Trump's words and the realities of potential hostilities in North Korea as well as further degradation of U.S. / Russian relations as evidenced by Wednesday's press conference between Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov the markets pushed further into risk-off assets like Gold and U.S. Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT).

The dollar moving down a little is nothing more than noise. The move was technically insignificant from a monthly perspective but the weekly chart of the US Dollar Index (NYSEARCA:UUP) is a hornet's nest of volatility.

If yesterday's sell-off in the dollar holds through the end of the week this will have been the third weekly reversal signal in the last five weeks (BLUE ARROWS ON CHART). This is clearly a market that is looking for direction.

After making an important high post-election the dollar sold off into Trump's inauguration. Since then, however, instability in Europe along with incessant attacks on Trump at home have created a dollar market unsure of the future. The Fed raised rates in March and now Trump is trying to talk down the dollar, setting them at loggerheads.

Trump needs a weaker dollar if he's going to keep the budget deficit under any semblance of control and to restructure U.S. debt. Remember, his advisors from Goldman-Sachs (NYSE:GS) are looking at 50 year bonds to lower the budgetary burden of debt repayment.

And if he wants a weaker dollar that means pushing the Fed to open up the money spigots again while he turns his back on more campaign promises. He lifted the federal hiring freeze after just two months. Tax reform is off the table for the foreseeable future, he's exacerbated already abysmal relations with Russia and the debt ceiling will have to be raised to accommodate any of his domestic agenda, like $1 trillion in infrastructure spending.

But, while Trump can talk about a lower dollar he can't fight a trend that is in motion. The long-term chart of the dollar is bullish which strongly suggests that global capital is moving here as a result of a changing global political landscape. On the one hand he is inviting capital to come and invest here to bring back jobs and on the other he is decrying the stronger dollar that results from that.

He can't have it both ways.

Gold is responding like it should in times of political uncertainty. Trump's attack on Syria last week was the watershed moment for this change in his policy direction. I said in my last article that action had little upside and expected the failed breakout to hold gold down.

Obviously, the bulls who were washed out on Friday returned this week with fresh ammo. We've now got some short-covering going on. If Silver joins the party then a move back to the November high of $1317 is possible, which is necessary to negate the Q4 bearish reversal signal.

Trump uses the bully pulpit of the Presidency like no other. Investors have to remain wary of what he says, which are pure negotiating tactics, and focus on what he does. This week's price action in the metals has more to do with increasing geopolitical tensions than it does about any fundamental change in the direction of the USDX.

I expect the dollar to recover its footing soon enough. China set the Yuan fix at its lowest level in two months after Premier Xi Jinping went back to Beijing. This was likely discussed by the two during their meeting last week to keep markets from over-reacting to escalating rhetoric over North Korea.

Gold, on the other hand, is in breakout territory and should rally from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own some gold and silver, a few guitars and a lot of goats.