Seadrill: The Equity Is Now Really Just An Option

Seadrill needs to reach a debt deal with lenders fast, or shareholders will see very little residual value.

Though the contracts contribute additional backlog, this doesn't mean anything to investors at this point.

Offshore drilling company Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE:SDRL) has yet to announce a restructuring agreement with its lenders. As long as the company is silent on the status of negotiations with its lenders, investors need to prepare for the worst: Significant dilution or bankruptcy. Seadrill has most recently announced, though, that its subsidiary North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. (NYSE:NADL) won two contracts for two of its jack-ups, which, frankly, doesn't mean much for shareholders unless the company strikes a debt deal.

A few days ago I penned a piece on Seadrill in which I dissected the company's last announcement about the amendments of its secured credit facilities. Seadrill informed investors at the beginning of April that its lenders were willing to give the company a little bit of breathing room, pushing out debt maturities for a couple of months in order to allow for more negotiations to take place. Seadrill got lender consent to extend the maturity dates of three of its credit facilities, buying the company more time to work out a deal with creditors in order to solve its indebtedness problem.

While Seadrill so far has not announced a resolution yet, the company issued a press statement earlier this week, saying that two of its jack-ups, the West Elara and the West Linus, secured new contracts with ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS for activity in the Greater Ekofisk Area. Here is an excerpt from Seadrill's announcement:

The new West Elara contract which is expected to commence in October 2017 includes a period of fixed dayrates until March 2020 and contributes approximately $160 million of contract backlog. A market indexed rate is applicable thereafter until October 2027 which the Company believes will contribute an estimated $530 million of contract backlog. The contract on West Linus has been extended from May 2019 until the end of 2028 at a market indexed dayrate, which the Company believes will contribute an estimated $706 million of contract backlog.

Seadrill estimated that the new contracts will add $1.4 billion to its backlog, not including any performance payments.

The two contract awards are largely a psychological victory for Seadrill, though, and not so much a financial one. The contract wins don't really do anything for the offshore drilling company when it comes to negotiating a debt deal, which is the most pressing issue of the day.

Seadrill's shares soared after investors read about the contract wins.

Source: StockCharts.com

Seadrill will still have to raise new equity in order to lower its debt levels, or stretch debt payments out over a longer period of time. The 10-year contract awards, therefore, are nothing but a distraction, really.

Your Takeaway

Seadrill itself has warned of significant dilution and, potentially, bankruptcy in case lenders are not willing to help restructure the company. The announcement of contract wins for the West Elara and West Linus jack-ups is insignificant at best at this stage of the debt negotiations. Unless Seadrill hammers out a debt deal in the next couple of weeks, shareholders are likely going to get fully wiped out. As a result, Seadrill's shares are likely going to trade more like options than equity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.