Adding To The BlackBerry Rally

The timing of this decision may be the real positive to take from the event, and this is the point that I will extensively discuss now.

Yesterday, BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) announced that they had won a binding interim arbitration decision that would warranted them with an $800 million payment from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Further comments and reviews of the situation came from employees of the likes of Goldman Sachs, claiming that this extra cash may be the stimulus for BlackBerry to go ahead and make some acquisitions to strengthen their delve into the software sector. I will now give my take on what the news means for BBRY.

I believe that this news may be a sign of things starting to go right for BlackBerry, especially considering the timing of the news; it has come just a few weeks after a potentially influential earnings report and added a second 10%+ jump in the stock price in the month. It has come through and picked up the BBRY stock just as it had begun to drift back down following the earnings release jump on March 31st.

BlackBerry are now developing much needed short-term momentum which might begin to change the tune of bearish investors. The BBRY stock has been in dismay for years now, and I have previously explained why I believe it is time to have it revalued. However, it has been very difficult for BlackBerry to change the fate of their company amidst the negative stigma that has been generated over the last decade and that now surrounds the stock because this pessimism means that there is a certain enhanced element of risk with the stock. This leads to bullish investors looking to take profits rather than holding after jumps in price, and bears adding to short position after these events. The combination will have a dampening effect on further rallying.

It has been noted that previous jumps for the BBRY stock haven't been met with rallying support and bears have often gotten the best of the situation, as the stock drops back down to pre-news territory. From the chart below you can see that over the last year most climbs made by the stock have been met by a revert back to lower territory. However, I believe that these have been due to the fact that there has always been one-off positive news for BBRY and the next piece comes too late, once the rally has already died out. Compare that to the current situation and we see that yesterday's breaking news comes just shy of two weeks after the company's impressive earnings report, before BBRY had the chance to drop back down to its benchmark around $7. The news that BlackBerry have gained $800 million, guaranteed, is exactly what investors needed to hear to really generate some momentum following the previous jumps off of the back of their impressive earnings released, talked about here.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

BBRY jumped around 15% on the back of the earnings release and at the time of the $800m QCOM news, it still had about 10% of that climb installed. The QCOM news added a further 16-20% jump and leaves BBRY just shy of $9 per share, a price that hasn't been touched by BBRY since 2015.

To conclude, I believe that the timing of this news is just as important to BBRY as the money itself; it has added belief to the stock and given more reason to hold the stock by furthering the previous rally. Also, maintaining all of this positive news and looking forward, the next earnings release may become the catalyst that bulls have been waiting years for, a second quarter of increased growth would be undeniable proof of BlackBerry's turnaround. I am still very bullish on the stock because I think that the cash earned may become a catalyst for growth as BlackBerry now have a large deposit available that may be well-spent on acquisitions to further their position in the industry or on internal improvements that could lead to increased efficiency and bottom-line profits.

