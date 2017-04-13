Over 100 Million Barrels Of Oil Just 'Vanished'

In the US, with production soaring, it looks as though the picture could worsen in terms of a glut but the international picture is different.

In this piece I decided to look at some recent oil-related data provided by the EIA that shows both good and bad points about the global market for crude.

On April 11th, the EIA (Energy Information Administration) released some rather interesting data related to the global oil market in its Short-Term Energy Outlook. Seeing as how this data is incredibly valuable for oil investors and other market participants, and since it reveals a mixed, but mostly bullish, picture for the oil industry, I figured it would make sense to go through it and give my readers a thorough rundown of all that the EIA has to say. In what follows, I will look at all of this data and more and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

Next year will be pain for the US

Before I get to the good news, allow me to address the US-specific data provided by the EIA. According to the organization, the situation in the US should turn more bearish from an oil supply perspective (though it will be good for US producers). As you can see in the table below, for instance, despite seeing average daily production come in lower in 2016 than previously forecasted, that number will be made up for this year with an uptick in output. Next year, though, the situation will be even worse. If their numbers are accurate, domestic oil production here at home should be 9.90 million barrels per day in 2018, up 0.17 million barrels per day from the 9.73 million barrels per day the EIA thought previously.

As a result of this uptick in production, which should be a year-over-year increase of 0.68 million barrels per day, the inventory picture in the US should worsen. In the table below, you can see that, this year alone, inventories should end at about 1.317 billion barrels, an increase of 15 million barrels compared to what the EIA expected a month ago. This will translate into an even larger glut next year. Based on the data provided, total crude plus product inventories should end 2018 at 1.328 billion barrels, 20 million barrels higher than March's forecast.

But the end result will be better for the world

Despite the bearish US data, the picture globally looks better than it has in the past. Take, for instance, global demand. If the EIA's numbers are accurate, global demand last year was higher than previously estimated to the tune of 30 thousand barrels per day. This year, the increase comes out to 10 thousand barrels per day but should spread to 50 thousand barrels per day in 2018 vs. prior forecasts. Year-over-year, investors can expect global demand to increase by 1.63 million barrels per day, which is higher than last month's number of 1.59 million barrels per day.

On the supply side, though, the situation has also gotten more extreme. As you can see in the table below, the EIA is now calling for global supplies to be 98.31 million barrels per day this year, up 70 thousand barrels per day compared to prior forecasts. Next year, supplies should grow to the tune of 1.87 million barrels per day. This represents an increase of 0.27 million barrels per day compared to the estimate given in March. If this comes to fruition, it will be the first time in history that global oil supplies will reach or exceed 100 million barrels per day.

As we have already seen, a major contributor to this uptick will be the US with its rising production, but OPEC is also expected to add to the extra output. In the table below, you can see that current forecasts call for production among the group to be lower this year by 10 thousand barrels per day, but for that number to grow by 40 thousand barrels per day in 2018. Personally, I would be surprised to see this happen, but it's not unthinkable that it could transpire.

Due to all of these changes, the excess supply picture (extra supply relative to demand) has weakened this year and next year. As you can see in the table below, last year's excess shrunk from 0.53 million barrels per day down to 0.50 million barrels per day. This year, though, we will see an extra 0.06 million barrels per day in output, while in 2018 that number will grow to 0.22 million barrels per day. As a result of this, total excess production compared to demand in 2018 should be 0.39 million barrels per day, which is more than double March's estimate of 0.17 million barrels per day.

By this point, you may be wondering why I said that the global picture will look better. By all measures so far, even though we will see stronger demand, the supply imbalance appears worse and should lead to a more bearish environment than a bullish one, correct? This is true unless you consider the possibility of global inventories being revised down. If you look at the table below, the EIA now believes that OECD commercial stocks at the end of 2016 stood at 2.965 billion barrels. This represents a downward revision of 105 million barrels. It is true that supply and demand imbalances will worsen this figure but, by the end of 2018, the EIA still thinks that stocks will be 56 million barrels lower than what they thought in the past.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's clear that, on a day-to-day basis, the picture painted of the world by the EIA is more bearish than bullish, but what is truly bullish is the amount of inventories on record. Findings here suggest that a huge amount of crude and/or products came off the list because they were, previously, higher estimates than what the EIA believes to be reality today. Yes, these numbers will worsen but, given the magnitude of the change, we should still be much better off next year than we thought we might be earlier this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX, LGCY, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY