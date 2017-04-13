Caterpillar's Bull Case Is Gaining Steam

On the fifth of January 2017, I wrote an article about my favorite machinery stock Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT). I covered the macro outlook and concluded that I was going to buy machinery stocks on dips.

I like the current environment. Growth is accelerating all over the place. Machinery new orders and industrial production will go positive in the first quarter of this year. This supports their top and bottom line for the first time since 2014. I am ready to buy machinery stocks on dips. - Article: Caterpillar And Peers: Cyclical Tailwinds

In this article, I am going to update this bull case and look what happened to my previous prediction of better fundamentals.

Source: Wikipedia

The current stock price is 2% above my initial long call. The highest return a dip buyer could make since January, would have been buying the March low of 90.40 USD. This would be a 5% gain at this point. In other words: you have not missed anything in case you didn't buy the stock.

I personally didn't buy the stock because I already owned other cyclical stocks and because I didn't find a good entry price. However, I am interested even more after a long period of flat 'gains' and the bullish info you are about to see in this article.

First, let me start with an indicator most of you are already familiar with. The leading ISM indicator is currently close to a 6-year high after slowing a bit in March. The power of leading indicators is that you will see how they are able to predict coincident indicators like machinery production and orders as you are about to witness in this article.

Current economic sentiment is at very bullish levels for Caterpillar. Caterpillar had amazing returns between 2009 and 2011 and in the years 2013, 2014 and 2016. It is also clearly visible that economic downtrends or periods of contraction have severe consequences for the stock. The Q3/2014 slow down pushed the stock almost 50% lower in less than two years.

At this point, it is important to review the prediction I made in January. I said that industrial production and new orders for machinery companies would go positive. This was based on strong economic leading indicators and the fact that commodities did very well. I added the leading ISM index to every graph to give you the leading indicator as well.

Machinery orders went positive in the first quarter of this year. New orders are currently up 5.4% in February which is slightly lower than the 6% in December of 2016. However, we are looking at the strongest numbers since 2013 and very high odds that new orders are going to enter the 10-15% range in the second quarter.

Industrial production is also growing at 5.4% in February which is the highest level since 2012. Industrial production has perfectly followed the ISM index after bottoming in Q4 of 2015 at 10% contraction. Note that we are seeing the first serious recovery since 2013. It even starts to look like a 2009 recovery.

Machinery has been in trouble since the commodity peak of 2011. After this peak, we witnessed a steady growth decline which resulted in contraction in 2013, followed by a short uptrend. This is also clearly visible when comparing the industrial production growth rate of machinery to the average industrial production growth rate.

Machinery production is outperforming average production for the first time since 2011. Note how the difference went from almost -10% to 5% within roughly one year. The fact that this difference went negative without any bigger ISM declines in 2013 is because of weak commodities. In 2016, commodities started an uptrend for the first time since 2011 which pushed machinery production much higher.

Also note that Trump's infrastructure plan is not visible in the machinery production graph. This is coincident data whereas infrastructure plans push leading data higher.

That being said, let's look at ISM machinery sentiment. Values close to 100% mean that machinery is outperforming all other manufacturing industries. Values close to -100% mean the opposite.

Machinery sentiment is accelerating since December of 2016, indicating that industrial production and new orders are likely to accelerate even further. It's also interesting to see the comments from the machinery industry in the latest ISM report. They simply commented: "Business up 10-15%".

The problem with the Caterpillar trade, is the fact that Trump failed to get the health care bill passed. This bill should provide the administration with much needed savings to fund the infrastructure deal and tax cuts. This week, Trump made clear that he wants to get health care done before he passes on to tax cuts.

However, even the biggest economic bears were not able to make a quick buck with Caterpillar shorts. Underlying economic sentiment is simply too strong. Even if the infrastructure plan doesn't work out at all (this is NOT a prediction).

I like the current environment to start buying some machinery stocks. I have been cutting some cyclical exposure over the last few weeks and might start adding again. The bull case is further accelerating growth with chances of an infrastructure boost in 2017. The bear case is a slowing economy of which I don't see any evidence at this point.

As I said, I am going to look for an entry point over the next 1-2 weeks. This trade is likely going to be an mid-term trade with a 3-6 months horizon.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a different opinion. You can also send me a direct message or tweet me @LeoNelissen. Also make sure to always follow your own risk management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.