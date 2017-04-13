Prospect Capital's Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 2 (Including May-August 2017 Dividend Projection)

Author's Note: PART 2 of this article is a continuation from PART 1 which was discussed in a previous publication. Please see PART 1 of this article for an initial discussion on the near-term dividend sustainability of Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC). PART 1 helps lead to a better understanding of the topics/trends that will be discussed in PART 2. The link to PART 1's analysis is provided below:

Prospect Capital's Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 1 (Including May-August 2017 Dividend Projection)

This two-part article is a very detailed look at PSEC's dividend and net asset value ("NAV") sustainability. I have performed this analysis due to the number of readers who have specifically requested such an analysis be performed on PSEC at periodic intervals. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the bottom of each part of the article.

Focus of PART 2 of Article:

PART 1 of this article mainly analyzed PSEC's past and current performance regarding the company's quarterly NII, cumulative undistributed NII, net ICTI, and cumulative UTI figures (including four tests being performed). PART 2 will transition to a more "forward-looking" dividend sustainability analysis and will discuss some additional topics/trends to consider in a rising interest rate environment that may counter (or confirm) the evidence obtained within PART 1. PART 2 will also perform an analysis on PSEC's future NAV sustainability. At the end of this article, I will include the following PSEC projections: 1) next set of monthly dividend declarations (per share rate for May-August 2017); and 2) NAV per share range for the next several quarters. I will also provide my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and price target on PSEC.

Additional Topics/Trends Impacting PSEC's Future Dividend and NAV Sustainability:

In addition to the four tests performed in PART 1 of this article, the following three topics/trends will play an important role regarding PSEC's future dividend and NAV sustainability: 1) an in-depth analysis on how the company's investment portfolio is currently set up for a rise in the current/spot U.S. "London Interbank Offered Rate" (LIBOR) over the next several years; 2) a fair market value ("FMV") investment rating analysis on the company's debt and equity investments over the prior four quarters; and 3) a quarterly FMV percentage analysis on specific portfolio companies over the prior four quarters. All three analyzes have been, and will likely continue to be, very good forward-looking metrics to consider.

1) Rise in Current/Spot U.S. LIBOR and the Impact on PSEC's Investment Portfolio:

There have been many readers who have continued to ask about this first topic/trend via both private and public correspondence. From these conversations, I have come to the conclusion some readers are having trouble understanding what will occur to PSEC's interest income and expense accounts as the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") gradually continues to increase the Federal ("Fed") Funds Rate. In particular, this topic will analyze PSEC's "cash LIBOR floor" associated with most of the company's debt investments. While not having an immediate, material impact on PSEC's NII/net ICTI, I still believe a discussion of this topic/trend should be provided since this event will eventually have more of an impact on the company's future dividend sustainability (forward-looking metric). As the Fed Funds Rate continues to increase in the future, this event will have varying impacts on the business development company ("BDC") sector which is dependent on each company's weighted average cash LIBOR floor, percentage of floating-rate debt investments, and percentage of floating-rate liabilities.

Let us first take a look at the 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month current/spot U.S. LIBOR percentages during PSEC's fiscal third quarter of 2017 (quarter ending 3/31/2017). This will help put things in better perspective when analyzing PSEC's weighted average cash LIBOR floor.

Table 3 - Current/Spot LIBOR Percentages for PSEC's Fiscal Third Quarter of 2017

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining current/spot LIBOR data via private access to a professional resource [ Thomson Reuters])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, readers can see the 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month LIBOR tenor/maturity had a modest increase during PSEC's fiscal third quarter of 2017. As discussed within my mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) articles, there is a direct relationship between the movement of the Fed Funds Rate and current/spot LIBOR. Since the FOMC increased the Fed Funds Rate by 25 basis points ("bps") during the calendar first quarter of 2017, 1-month current/spot LIBOR basically "followed suit" by increasing 21 bps. As of 3/31/2017, 3-, 6-, and 12-month current/spot LIBOR increased 15, 11, and 12 bps when compared to 12/31/2016.

While market participants continue to debate the most suitable course of action when it comes to the Fed's monetary policy, most would agree some sort of slow, gradual rise to the Fed Funds Rate has the highest probability of occurring. As such, this analysis will assume an incremental, gradual rise in current/spot LIBOR across all maturities over the next several years. For PSEC (and the BDC sector as a whole), this future scenario will have two general impacts.

First, this should eventually positively impact the sector's new loan originations that would likely have higher stated interest rates when compared to existing debt investments. While this assumption will not come to fruition in "every" possible scenario, a majority of scenarios should have this type of outcome. Of course, factors such as credit/spread risk come into play regarding this scenario but we will remain focused on specific LIBOR implications. In addition, due to the recent high demand for debt investments/bonds, prices on institutional, middle market ("MM"), self-originated MM/upper middle market ("UMM"), and broadly syndicated loans have continued to gradually increase which has caused a narrowing of spreads. This includes increased competition within the lower middle market ("LMM"), MM, and UMM. This is known as "yield compression" and has negatively impacted most BDC peers. Now, with that being said, eventually I believe spreads will once again widen within the MM/UMM over the next several years as participants adjust for the rise in rates/yields across broader credit markets. As such, somewhat elevated prices across parts of this generalized sector should readjust to near par over time (where credit risk remains low).

Second, this would negatively impact the sector's floating-rate credit facilities (which have a low fixed interest rate and LIBOR attachment) and a few other forms of debt financing. The BDC sector has continued to have low costs of capital regarding credit facilities as current/spot LIBOR has continued to remain near historical lows. However, with a rise in current/spot LIBOR, all floating-rate liabilities will also begin to have increased interest rates. Most BDC peers, especially companies with a majority of borrowings in floating-rate liabilities, have begun to experience this increase. With that being said, on a net basis, after current/spot LIBOR rises above certain thresholds, each BDC should eventually benefit from this rise. This is due to the fact each BDC's floating-rate debt investments (assets) generally have a greater monetary value versus each company's floating-rate debt borrowings (liabilities).

For purposes of this analysis, we will focus on the cash LIBOR floor of PSEC's existing floating-rate debt investments as of 12/31/2016. By performing this analysis, readers will begin to better understand some of the general impacts a rise in current/spot LIBOR will have on PSEC's current investment portfolio (which would directly impact the company's future dividend sustainability).

Table 4 - PSEC Weighted Average Cash LIBOR Floor Analysis (As of 12/31/2016)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database; table may not "foot" due to rounding to the nearest percentage)

Using Table 4 above as a reference, I have classified all of PSEC's debt investments into the appropriate classifications (floating-rate, structured securitizations, fixed-rate/non-accrual) as of 12/31/2016. I have further classified all of PSEC's floating-rate debt investments into the applicable cash LIBOR floors (separating the company's "collateralized loan obligation" ("CLO") portfolio for additional accuracy). By looking at the data within Table 4 above, one can better understand how a rise in current/spot LIBOR will impact PSEC's interest income regarding the company's floating-rate debt investments.

It should also be noted each specific debt investment, including at times several debt investments within one portfolio company, have different underlying term sheets which dictates which LIBOR tenor/maturity is attached to that investment. While most debt investments are usually associated with the 1- or 3-month tenor/maturity, there are some instances where the 6- and 12-month tenor/maturity is used for an investment's cash LIBOR floor. In addition, some borrowers have the option to use the LIBOR tenor/maturity of their choosing. As such, in the current interest rate environment, it would be to the borrower's best option to choose the 1-month tenor/maturity regarding cash LIBOR floors (lowest rate). A specific breakout of which of PSEC's debt investments are tied to which LIBOR tenor/maturity is beyond a "free to the public" article. Certain courteous readers/analysts have asked for this specific data in the past which I have privately provided.

As of 12/31/2016, 34% of PSEC's debt investments had cash LIBOR floors of less than or equal to 1.00%. This means when the corresponding current/spot LIBOR percentage rises above 1.00%, 34% of PSEC's debt investments would begin to recognize additional interest income. This specific classification was a decrease of (1%) when compared to 9/30/2016. When compared to most sector peers, this was also a fairly low percentage of debt investments having cash LIBOR floors at or below 1.00%. With that being said, this negative trend is countered by the fact 88% of PSEC's debt investments had floating interest rates as of 12/31/2016 (when based on FMV). In comparison, only 57% and 65% of Apollo Investment Corp.'s (NASDAQ:AINV) and Main Street Capital Corp.'s (NYSE:MAIN) debt investments had floating interest rates as of 12/31/2016, respectively. Both AINV and MAIN would see less of a benefit as current/spot LIBOR increases when compared to most BDC peers (including PSEC).

As of 12/31/2016, 8%, 3%, and 2% of PSEC's debt investments had cash LIBOR floors of 1.25%, 1.50%, and 1.75%, respectively. Therefore, nearly half of PSEC's debt investments had cash LIBOR floors less than 2%. Meanwhile, 16% of PSEC's debt investments had cash LIBOR floors at or greater than 2.00% while 25% of the company's investment portfolio consisted of structured securitizations. As such, 12% of PSEC's debt investments either had no cash LIBOR floor (fixed-rate investment) or were on non-accrual status.

When analyzing PSEC's cash LIBOR floor over the recent past, when excluding CLO investments, the company had a weighted average of 1.54% as of 12/31/2014. In contrast, PSEC was able to lower the company's weighted average cash LIBOR floor to 1.32% as of 12/31/2016. When calculated, this was a weighted average cash LIBOR floor decrease of (22) bps during the prior eight quarters which I believe should be seen as a positive trend. However, out of the eleven BDC stocks I currently cover, PSEC had the highest weighted average cash LIBOR floor as of 12/31/2016 (by 16 bps). A recent weighted average cash LIBOR floor comparison between PSEC and ten other BDC peers was provided in the following article:

Prospect Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Compared To 10 BDC Peers (Post Calendar Q4 2016 Earnings) - Part 2

Eventually, as each cash LIBOR floor is surpassed, PSEC will begin to recognize increased interest income on the company's floating-rate debt investments (forward looking metric). This will directly have a positive impact on PSEC's future dividend sustainability. NII would also begin to increase because, as of 12/31/2016 (and more recently 4/4/2017), PSEC had 100% of the company's outstanding borrowings in fixed-rate liabilities (based on FMV).

Since PSEC has "locked in" fixed-rate debt financing over an extended period of time, a rise in current/spot LIBOR should be seen as a positive catalyst for the company. Of course, there would be an increased risk of non-performance/non-accruals as current/spot LIBOR increases (non-accruals would lower interest income). This specific relationship has to be continually monitored.

2) FMV Investment Rating Analysis on PSEC's Debt and Equity Investments:

The second topic/trend to discuss is a FMV investment rating analysis on PSEC's debt and equity investments. Since FMV write-downs are one of the main determinants of whether to put a debt investment on non-accrual status (through heightened credit risk; ceasing to recognize interest income on a particular loan), this analysis has a direct impact on PSEC's future dividend sustainability (forward-looking metric). Furthermore, since FMV write-downs (whether unrealized or realized) directly impact PSEC's EPS in the quarter of occurrence, this analysis also has a direct impact on the company's future NAV sustainability.

I believe this analysis will bring some added clarity to readers to better understand how PSEC's investment portfolio was rated, regarding valuations and credit risk, as of 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, and 12/31/2016. To begin this analysis, Table 5 is provided below.

Table 5 - PSEC Investment Rating Analysis as of 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, and 12/31/2016 (Based on FMV)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 4])

Using Table 5 above as a reference, I classify PSEC's debt and equity investments within one of the following three portfolios: 1) control (dark blue coloring); 2) affiliate (olive green coloring); or 3) non-control/non-affiliate (purple coloring). A control investment is where PSEC owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 25% of a portfolio company's outstanding voting securities. An affiliate investment is where PSEC owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 5% but less than 25% of a portfolio company's outstanding voting securities. Within these three classifications, five different investment ratings are shown based on each portfolio's recent FMV. I am including four separate points in time to better highlight past unrealized appreciation (depreciation) within each classification.

In my professional opinion, this specific analysis is a good forward-looking metric to spot potential portfolio companies that would have a higher probability for an eventual loss of principal and/or non-accrual. In addition, spotting certain past/recent trends within a BDC's investment portfolio provides additional insight regarding accurate, reliable projections in the future (which I believe I have continued to provide to readers through periodic articles/analysis).

An investment rating of "1" describes the portion of PSEC's debt and equity investments that were performing at or above expectations. An investment rating of "2" describes the portion of investments that were performing near expectations. An investment rating of "3", "4", and "5" describes the portion of investments that were performing slightly, modestly, and materially below expectations, respectively.

Investment Rating 1 and 2 (Performing Near, At, or Above Expectations):

Still using Table 5 as a reference, I have classified 57%, 63%, 67%, and 72% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, and 12/31/2016, respectively (based on FMV). PSEC's investment portfolio had a notable percentage decrease regarding debt and equity investments performing at or above expectations during the fiscal second quarter of 2016 (not shown above; noting for discussion purposes). However, PSEC's investment portfolio experienced gradual improvement during the company's fiscal fourth quarter of 2016, first quarter of 2017, and second quarter of 2017. This should be seen as an encouraging sign. This is also one of the main reasons why I have gradually increased my price target for PSEC over the prior twelve months. As of 12/31/2016, this investment rating had a FMV of $4.30 billion. A majority of this increase was attributable to debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 1 (a positive trend).

I have classified 22%, 20%, 15%, and 14% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing near expectations as of 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, and 12/31/2016, respectively. As such, PSEC's investment portfolio had a notable percentage decrease regarding debt and equity investments performing near expectations during the fiscal first quarter of 2017. As stated above, this decrease was mainly attributable to various debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 1. As of 12/31/2016, this investment rating had a FMV of $819 million.

When combined, I have classified 79%, 83%, 82%, and 86% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing near, at, or above expectations as of 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, and 12/31/2016, respectively. As such, I believe a majority of PSEC's investment portfolio continued to be performing near, at, or above expectations. However, the proportion of investments that exhibited varying levels of underperformance/non-performance still needs to be considered/discussed.

When calculated, I have determined 21%, 17%, 18%, and 14% of PSEC's investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, and 12/31/2016, respectively. While these percentages may seem a bit alarming, when compared to the ten other BDC peers I currently cover, PSEC had an average percentage of debt and equity investments performing either slightly, modestly, or materially below expectations as of 12/31/2016.

To put things in better perspective, as was discussed in a prior BDC comparison article, the following "FMV versus cost ratios" were provided for PSEC and ten other BDC peers as of 12/31/2016 (in order of highest to lowest ratio): 1) NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) 1.2693x; 2) MAIN 1.0668x; 3) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) 1.0069x; 4) Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) 1.0022x; 5) Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC) 0.9763x; 6) PSEC: 0.9714x; 7) American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACSF) 0.9492x; 8) Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR) 0.9439x; 9) Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC) 0.9101x; 10)Medley Capital Corp. (NYSE:MCC) 0.9051x; and 11) AINV 0.8781x.

Investment Rating 3 (Performing Slightly Below Expectations):

I have classified 8%, 6%, 6%, and 4% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing slightly below expectations as of 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, and 12/31/2016, respectively. All debt and equity investments within this classification should be carefully monitored each quarter to watch for future FMV write-downs and possible eventual non-accruals. As of 12/31/2016, this investment rating had a FMV of $222 million. When calculated, this analysis shows PSEC's investment portfolio had a decreased FMV balance of ($242) million regarding the company's debt and equity investments performing slightly below expectations between the end of the fiscal third quarter of 2016 and fiscal second quarter of 2017.

Investment Rating 4 (Performing Modestly Below Expectations):

I have classified 7%, 7%, 6%, and 5% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing modestly below expectations as of 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, and 12/31/2016, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be CONSIDERED for non-accruals. In other words, heightened monitoring should occur. Also, debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest probability of a partial non-recovery of one's remaining principal/cost basis. As of 12/31/2016, this investment rating had a FMV of $285 million. When calculated, this analysis shows PSEC's investment portfolio had a decreased FMV balance of ($122) million regarding the company's debt and equity investments performing modestly below expectations between the end of the fiscal third quarter of 2016 and fiscal second quarter of 2017. I believe this should be seen as a positive trend due to the fact a majority of this decrease was attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 4 to a higher investment rating (1, 2, or 3).

Investment Rating 5 (Performing Materially Below Expectations):

Finally, I have classified 6% 4%, 6%, and 5% of PSEC's investment portfolio performing materially below expectations as of 3/31/2016, 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, and 12/31/2016, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be on non-accrual status unless there is a specific reason otherwise (exceptions can [and do] occur). Also, certain debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest-high probability of a partial non-recovery of one's remaining principal/cost basis (including a possible total write-off).

As of 12/31/2016, this investment rating had a FMV of $310 million. When calculated, this analysis shows PSEC's investment portfolio had a decreased FMV balance of ($50) million regarding the company's debt and equity investments performing materially below expectations between the end of the fiscal third quarter of 2016 and fiscal second quarter of 2017. It is never a positive trend when a company has any part of its investment portfolio within this rating classification.

The following portfolio companies had debt investments on non-accrual status as of 12/31/2016: 1) Gulf Coast Machine and Supply Co. ("Gulf"); 2) USES Corp. ("USES"); 3) Wolf Energy, LLC ("Wolf"); 4) Targus International, LLC (Targus); 5) Ark-La-Tex Wireline Services, LLC (Ark-La-Tex); 6) Nixon, Inc. (Nixon); 7) Spartan Energy Services, Inc. (Spartan); and 8) Venio LLC (Venio). Readers should understand any future non-accruals would bring the risk of a slight decrease in interest income per GAAP and the risk of further decreases in NAV from future FMV write-offs. In addition, it should be noted PSEC completed a couple debt-to-equity exchanges during the company's fiscal first and second quarters of 2016. This typically has a negative impact on NII as the prior accrued interest income does not exist anymore while the probability of an investment generating consistent dividend income meeting its prior interest income is a low probability. This is because PSEC's recent debt-to-equity exchanges were performed on portfolio companies that were experiencing weakening operating performance.

To reiterate, I believe this specific analysis is a great forward-looking metric to spot specific portfolio companies at heightened credit risk regarding future non-accruals. I believe the debt and equity investments within these lower classifications should continue to be monitored to a greater degree as they are the most susceptible to continued FMV write-downs, non-performance (which would lead to non-accruals), and ultimately a probable partial (in some cases total) loss of principal/cost basis. This would negatively impact PSEC's future dividend and NAV sustainability.

3) Quarterly FMV Analysis on PSEC's Portfolio Companies:

The last topic/trend to discuss is a quarterly FMV analysis associated with PSEC's portfolio companies for the past four quarters (3/31/2016 - 12/31/2016). This is somewhat different than the FMV investment ratings analysis performed in the previous section of the article. This quarterly FMV percentage analysis shows specific portfolio companies where noticeable unrealized FMV fluctuations occurred. This analysis helps detect fluctuations that have recently occurred and identifies potential struggling investments that were once (or still are) performing near, at, or above expectations. This analysis also identifies certain prior troubled investments that are now beginning to show signs of improvement. Spotting these trends will lead to a more accurate portrayal of PSEC's future NAV sustainability (forward-looking metric). To begin this analysis, Table 6 is provided below.

Table 6 - PSEC Portfolio Company FMV Analysis (Investment Ratings 3/31/2016 - 12/31/2016)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all investment rating classifications)

Using Table 6 above as a reference, the following portfolio companies had a notable valuation fluctuation over the prior four quarters (3/31/2016 - 12/31/2016): 1) Apidos CLO XXII, Ltd. (Apidos 22); 2) Babson CLO Ltd. 2014-III (Babson 2014-3); 3) Brookside Mill CLO Ltd. (Brookside); 4) CIFC Funding 2014-IV Investor, Ltd. (CIFC 2014-4); 5) Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2012-1, Ltd. (Halcyon 2012-1); 6) Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2013-1, Ltd. (Halcyon 2013-1); 7) Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2014-1, Ltd. (Halcyon 2014-1); 8) Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2015-3, Ltd. (Halcyon 2015-3); 9) Harley Marine Services, Inc. (Harley); 10) Lasership Inc. (Lasership); 11) Mountain View CLO IX Ltd. (Mountain View); 12) Nixon; 13) Pacific World Corp. (Pacific); 14) Prince Mineral Holding Corp. (Prince); and 15) Royal Holdings, Inc. (Royal).

Some negative fluctuations pertained to credit risk. This includes portfolio companies such as Nixon which is currently on non-accrual status. This portfolio company started out as performing at or near expectations but recently began performing below expectations. I would also pay particular attention to Pacific. Recently, this portfolio company has begun to experience deteriorating operations which is why PSEC recorded unrealized depreciation of ($13.1) million during the fiscal second quarter of 2017 on one of the company's senior secured term loans. It should also be noted PSEC's total investment cost basis within this particular portfolio company is $203.5 million. As such, this is one of PSEC's larger portfolio companies which could notably impact the company's future NAV sustainability if operations continue to deteriorate/decline. I believe this should be seen as a cautionary/negative trend.

Some of the other fluctuations shown in Table 6 were more due to spread/basis risk. As discussed in prior BDC articles, there was a market sell-off within certain pockets of global/U.S. debt markets (especially lower/unrated corporate/high yield bonds) towards the end of 2015 - the second week of February 2016. As such, lower bids (prices) occurred within these types of investments which directly led to capital depreciation. In other words, LMM/MM/UMM pricing came under notable pressure due to high yield debt market "jitters" that negatively impacted valuations across the entire BDC sector. This included most CLO investments which were impacted by lower pricing (due to heightened volatility/a minor "uptick" in defaults) and the net movement across the forward LIBOR curve. However, it should also be noted this bearish trend reversed course during the second-half of February 2016-December 2016 as spreads/yields have modestly - materially tightened/decreased. As such, this has caused most LMM/MM/UMM pricing to net increase where credit risk remained low. This has been a more recent positive sector catalyst as most BDC peers reported a net increase to NAV during the calendar second-fourth quarters of 2016 (several exceptions to this notion where credit risk remained above average).

LMM/MM/UMM pricing, where credit risk remained low, continued to move slightly higher during the calendar first quarter of 2017 as well (a slight "pullback" in March 2017 though). As such, I am anticipating either relatively flat or minor net increases in valuations across most BDC investment portfolios during the calendar first quarter of 2017. This should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend. Of course, each BDC portfolio needs to be separately monitored/valued but broader market tendencies should also be considered when it comes to investment valuations (level 3 assets per Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 820).

Conclusions Drawn- PART 2:

To summarize what was performed in PART 2, the following three topic/trends were discussed which have a direct impact on PSEC's future dividend and NAV sustainability: 1) an in-depth analysis on how the company's investment portfolio is currently set up for a rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR over the next several years; 2) a FMV investment rating analysis on the company's debt and equity investments over the prior four quarters; and 3) a quarterly FMV analysis on specific portfolio companies over the prior four quarters. All three analyzes have been, and will likely continue to be, very good forward-looking metrics to consider.

When all the information from both parts of the article (four tests from PART 1 and the three topics/trends from PART 2) are taken into consideration, I believe the probability of PSEC being able to maintain the company's current monthly dividend of $0.0833 per share over the foreseeable future is modest-relatively high (60%) probability. In comparison, last quarter I projected the likelihood of PSEC having a stable dividend for the months of February-April 2017 was a relatively high-high (75%) probability.

As such, I am projecting PSEC will declare the following monthly dividends for May-August 2017 when the company reports earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2017 in early May:

Dividend for May 2017 (Paid in June 2017): $0.0833 per share

Dividend for June 2017 (Paid in July 2017): $0.0833 per share

Dividend for July 2017 (Paid in August 2017): $0.0833 per share

Dividend for August 2017 (Paid in September 2017): $0.0833 per share

When considering PSEC's dividend over the next several years, I believe investors will need to continually monitor the relationship between the positive impacts of the continued increase in current/spot LIBOR (which will ultimately increase the company's NII) offset by heightened credit risk which could lead to non-accruals (which would decrease the company's NII). In addition, there has recently been a notable decrease in bond yield spreads over LIBOR throughout credit markets (due to high investor demand) which need to be continually monitored over the next several quarters.

When the three topics/trends from PART 2 of this article are taken into consideration, including other factors not specifically analyzed in this article, I believe there is relatively strong evidence some of PSEC's debt and equity investments are at heightened risk for varying levels of net realized/unrealized FMV depreciation (especially several oil and gas portfolio companies) over the foreseeable future. However, there are also a few debt and equity investments that should continue to perform above expectations and experience FMV appreciation as high yield debt prices have rebounded from levels during late 2015 - early 2016.

In addition, approximately half of PSEC's CLO investments have recently had refinancings which have lowered each securitization's costs of funds anywhere from 20 - 250 bps dependent upon each specific debt tranche/rating. This will positively impact PSEC's residual interests (equity tranches) when it comes to projected discounted future cash flows (hence valuations). As such, I am projecting the following PSEC quarterly NAV ranges over the next several fiscal quarters:

NAV as of 3/31/2017: $9.45 - $9.95 per share

NAV as of 6/30/2017: $9.35 - $9.95 per share

NAV as of 9/30/2017: $9.25 - $9.95 per share

Therefore, I am currently projecting more muted fluctuations in PSEC's NAV over the next three fiscal quarters when compared to the notable fluctuations that occurred during late 2015. PSEC should still be able to generate a positive "economic return" (dividends received and change in NAV) over the next three combined fiscal quarters.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

Due to the fact my PSEC BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and price target has not recently changed, I would ask readers to please either see PART 1 of this article (link provided at the beginning) or my recent BDC comparison article (linked provided during the discussion of the first topic/trend) for this particular discussion.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day at the latest) via the "StockTalks" feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in PSEC, ACSF, AINV, ARCC, FSC, FSFR, MAIN, MCC, NEWT, or SLRC.