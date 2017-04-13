General Electric: A Moment Of Silence For The Passing Of Its Dividend Growth

As a result, GE has no ability to meaningfully raise its payout going forward and those that own it for DGI will be sorely disappointed.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) used to be one of the better dividend stocks in the large cap space. But following the financial crisis - when its earnings plummeted largely as a result of losses at Capital - GE famously gutted its dividend to stave off disaster. Since that time, it has been working to restore its former payout but it certainly still has a long way to go. The problem is, as we shall see later, I'm not entirely certain it will be able to reach its former payout levels. This creates a rather significant problem for shareholders and it impairs the bull case in my view.

As a note, I'll be using data from Morningstar to support my case.

We'll begin by taking a look at where GE's dividend has come from and to say the least, it has been a roller coaster.

We all remember the rough times GE faced coming out of the crisis after it raised the dividend in 2008, only to slash it the following two years. Since that time, to its credit, GE has worked to try and restore its payout but as you can see quite plainly, it hasn't done so just yet. In fact, it isn't really even that close as other things have gotten in the way. Namely, increases of late have been what can best be described as token rather than meaningful.

The glaringly obvious bars on this chart are the cuts in 2009 and 2010 but if you direct your attention to the years after that period, GE's raises have become progressively smaller as time has gone on. Double-digit increases were the norm for a few years but a 22 cent quarterly payout gave way to 23 cents and then, most recently, 24 cents. Those are token payout increases and I think there is very good cause for why GE has adopted a dividend strategy of essentially doing the bare minimum when it comes to dividend boosts; it cannot afford to do anything else.

To illustrate what I mean, let's take a look at what GE's free cash flow has looked like against its dividend cost for the time period above.

The reason this matters is because a dividend payment is a cash obligation and that means that when a company goes to pay a dividend, it has to fund it with cash from somewhere. This can be done in a variety of ways over the short term but over the long term, the only real recurring source of cash any company has is FCF. Thus, for a stock that relies heavily upon the dividend like GE, FCF is tremendously important in determining how the dividend may perform over time.

As you can see, there is a very clear trend in GE's FCF and it isn't good. GE has been remaking itself for the past couple of years, something I've spoken out against time and again, and as we can see, it isn't working. Even if we ignore the hugely negative FCF number from last year, GE's dividend cost is on a collision course with its FCF. This is a sizable negative development for those that are long because it means that GE is making its token increases because that is all it can afford. That's somewhat distressing considering the payout used to be much higher but if you look at GE's ability to finance the dividend with FCF, it has been unequivocally impaired in the past several years.

To give you an idea of just how tough things have gotten, this chart shows us the percentage of the company's FCF it is using to pay the dividend each year. Note that I've thrown 2016 out on this chart because of the negative FCF number; the remaining years are much more useful to view than last year's anomaly.

With 2016 removed, we can see a very clear trend in GE's ability to finance its dividend. Unfortunately for longs, that trend is highly negative as, despite small bumps in the payout, its diminishing FCF has meant that it simply cannot keep up. The danger zone in my view for a dividend is around 80% of FCF usage because at that point, the cushion for a down year is very small and that's not to even mention that it makes other cash needs like acquisitions or buybacks very tough to do as well. Even just considering the dividend itself with no other cash needs, GE is in a tough spot in terms of financing it. This reduces flexibility to do other things and indeed, even finance the dividend itself.

Perma-bulls will no doubt say that GE can afford anything it wants and over the short term, that is 100% correct. GE can find a way to pay its dividend via debt, asset sales or cash on the balance sheet for some time. To that end, I'm certainly not suggesting a dividend cut is coming. What I am suggesting is that if you own GE on the hopes that it is going to become a dividend growth stock again, it just isn't. This isn't strictly my opinion either; simple math tells you GE is in trouble in terms of future dividend growth.

The thing I'm most concerned with is GE's ability to produce FCF. Ever since it embarked upon its transformation, I've seen the very things I was afraid of come to fruition; earnings power has diminished without Capital and obviously, the FCF story isn't working out all that well either. Could this reverse? Of course, but I also haven't seen any evidence that it will. Recall the very negative slope of GE's FCF over the past several years and if you're long for the dividend growth potential, just think about the ramifications that has on GE's ability to raise the dividend.

The bottom line is that GE's status as a dividend growth stock is dead to put it bluntly. It simply cannot afford to raise the dividend at meaningful rates any longer until something drastically changes. Perhaps that will occur but for me, I see a stock that is struggling with FCF production and with it already using most of its FCF to pay the current dividend, future increases are going to be tough to come by in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.