Investment Timing And Price To Earnings Ratios: Worthy Of Consideration

We take a look at four market tops and four market bottoms. They underscore the notion that investors should "buy low and sell high.".

Investment timing truly matters, as we demonstrate in this note using the price to earnings (P/E) ratio (based on data available here). The charts below summarize ten and twenty-year returns for both P/E tops and bottoms since 1900.

When the price/earnings ratio bottoms, as it did in December 1920, April 1932, July 1982 and again in March 2009, this generally represents an excellent time to invest. To invest at this point in time, one must have truly long horizons (since markets may go further down before they turn positive). In all of these cases, the returns for investors with 10 and 20 year horizons were significant. In the case of 2009, we do not yet have ten years of history, though the returns have been robust (more than 13% per year, due in part to QE). So investing when markets are cheap seems logical.....though those conditions hardly exist today, given financialization and QE.

On the other hand, a decision to invest when the price to earnings ratio peaks, as in June 1901 (anyone remember that episode?), August 1929, May 1965 and December 1999, tends to generate sharply negative returns over both the 10 and 20-year horizons. Although a loss of say, -40% may not seem like much, losing that much means you need to generate returns of 67% just to get back to even! And we have experienced losses of 40% twice since 2000. If we suffer another 49% loss, there is no assurance we will get it back. Our adage is "better not to lose in the first place."

What does all of this mean today? We are much closer to a market top with P/E currently at 29.1 (nearly two standard deviations above the average of 16.7), than we are to a bottom, so caution is warranted. P/E may not be particularly useful as a trading tool, but it does provide useful information at market extremes. And other factors, including the gradual shift in short-term interest rates (how much further can it go?) a still highly leveraged US consumer (to say nothing about the distribution of household debt), politics, etc. make this a challenging time to be adding to risk. For that reason, we are comfortable holding 20% of our portfolio in cash. We are patient and expect to find better entry points going forward.

Our view is that this argues in favor of an adaptive approach to investing that marries financial stability risk with macroeconomic risk, which we cover here and here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.