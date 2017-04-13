Get A 7% Sustainable Dividend Yield With Gamestop With Potential Upside

GameStop is priced at 8x Free Cash Flow outlook for 2017, but this is not a good indication of future earnings due to declining physical video game sales.

GameStop's (NYSE: GME) Free Cash Flow (FCF) in 2016 was approximately $400 million and it has stated in their Q4 2016 earnings call that they project FCF of around $300 million for 2017. The enterprise value (NYSE:EV) of GameStop is around $2.4 billion at the time of writing. This implies a FCF/EV yield of 12.5%.

This is misleading however, because management expects physical video game (PVG) sales to decline, which contributes around 70% of the FCF. From the past investor presentations it can be derived that management expects operating earnings to decline from $472.5 million (67.5% x $700 million) in 2016 to $368 million (47.5% x $775 million) in 2019. This is a equivalent to an annual decline of around 8%.

Source: GameStop's 2016 Investor Day

Although in 2016 the decline was higher than expected, this is not expected by management to continue for 2017 onwards.

FCF analysis

A straightforward discounted FCF analysis can be constructed based on these expectations. The following assumptions are used for the baseline scenario.

The baseline scenario contains a FCF for 2017 of $300 million, of which $210 million (70%) comes from physical video game sales and $90 million (30%) comes from the remaining categories, which are not expected to decline.

The FCF from PVG declines by 10% annually;

The FCF from the other categories are constant (or otherwise stated these categories will only grow by acquisitions);

After 30 years the company will be liquidated.

Outcome

Pessimistic Baseline Optimistic FCF 2017 PVG: 175 (70%) 210 (70%) 245 (70%) FCF 2017 Other: 75 (30%) 90 (30%) 105 (30%) FCF 2018+ PVG: -20%/year -10%/year -5%/year FCF 2018+ Other: 0%/year 0%/year 5%/year Liquidation after: 20 years 30 years 50 years Annualized ROI: 0% 7% 13%

Source: my own calculations

The baseline scenario gives a ROI roughly equal to the current dividend yield (6.9%). The assumption of -10% growth per year for PVG follows from the investor presentation slides, including a margin of safety. The assumption of no growth for the other categories is quite prudent, but this is also done on purpose to incorporate a margin of safety for uncertainty. Furthermore the company is expected to be liquidated after 30 years for the same margin of safety reasons as well.

A pessimistic and optimistic scenario are also included in the table. The resulting annualized returns on investment (NYSE:ROI) of the cash flows are shown in the table as well. Using a ROI of 0%,7% and 13% for the cash flows gives a value approximately equal to the EV of $2.4 billion for the three scenarios.

Conclusion

The outcome might not look spectacular, but for a baseline scenario, including a decent margin of safety, 7% is a pretty good ROI. Furthermore, the more pessimistic scenario shows that no loss is expected on the investment, which is a great safety net. Finally, there is significant upside left following the optimistic scenario.

You can apply your own probabilities to these scenarios, but to me GameStop looks like an investment which is able to outperform the general market at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In response to the editor's review (point 1), I would like my Author's name to be "BullMinded" if that's allowed.