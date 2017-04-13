Will The Haynesville Shale Revolution Benefit Goodrich Petroleum?

Production is forecast to more than double to 50,000 MCFED and is already up 50%. That should easily handle long term debt of less than $60 million.

The Haynesville Shale play had been given up as a high cost play. Other areas like the Marcellus promised far better returns. But, as a lesson to hot plays like the Permian, new completion techniques and longer laterals have led to a reduction in costs to make the area competitive with some of the best plays. Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GD) has just emerged from bankruptcy with a joint venture partnership with Chesapeake Energy (CHK). Plus Goodrich Petroleum has additional acreage that it operates. As a smaller and leaner company, this acreage could have a very significant impact on its value as the leases are now the main development emphasis.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum March, 2017, Management Presentation And Shale Overview

As shown in the linked presentation above, the well design has evolved to a longer lateral and closer stage spacing. The fracs themselves have also had design changes. Though well costs average around $12.5 million for the big wells, the additional production obtained lowers the costs per MCF significantly from what it used to be.

"The Company has previously announced a combined initial production rate of 72,000 Mcf per day on two 10,000 foot lateral Haynesville wells in Caddo Parish, Louisiana. The ROTC 1H well was completed with 5,200 lbs of proppant per foot with an initial production rate of 40,000 Mcf per day. To date, the wells have produced approximately 4.0 Bcf in a little over two months, or approximately 61,000 Mcf/day, and are currently producing at a combined rate of approximately 61,400 Mcf per day. The wells, in which the Company owns a 17.4% working interest, are producing above the Company's internal high case curve of 2.5 Bcf per 1,000 feet of lateral."

The company has participated in some of the giant well results shown in the second slide. These two wells alone have raised the company production to about 30,000 MCFED. The initial production shown above for two months means that the two wells had enough gross proceeds to equal the cost of one well. That is a rare accomplishments. Plus the two wells are still producing nearly the same rate past the first two months. The odds strongly favor these two wells generating enough cash to pay for themselves long before one year of production. Of course the company and the operators of neighboring wells are watching the decline rate to verify the payback as well as obtain enough history to ascertain the economics of the area. The company expects to more than double production to about 50,000 MCFED (mostly dry gas) by the end of the fiscal year. Obviously the initial forecasts and drilling results are very encouraging.

"When you bake in our 2.5 Bcf per 1,000 foot curve even though many wells are trading well above - are producing well above that. Based on proppant concentration and well costs for 4000 pounds per 1,000 per foot of profit. We see rate of rates of return from 53% on short laterals, 60% on 7500 foot laterals, and 76% on 10,000 foot laterals when plugging in $3 gas prices. These odd economics are run with current service cost estimates which are certainly higher than they were some time ago, so there we feel like are very, very prompt in current economic analysis for these wells."

This is coming from a company that dumped a tremendous amount of money into the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale formation before it filed for bankruptcy. Now, after bankruptcy, those leases cannot begin to compete for capital. Inconsistent and high cost results led to the bankruptcy in the first place. Now consistent results are available on a much smaller set of leases.

The returns shown above will still improve this year and can withstand quite a bit of commodity price decreases. The company will most likely implement a hedging program now that it has emerged from bankruptcy.

The biggest risk by far is the financial situation of Chesapeake Energy. The results in this play are tremendously good. While they will have a large impact on Goodrich Petroleum, they will not affect Chesapeake Energy that much. Chesapeake Energy is much larger and has tremendous financial challenges ahead. So the company needs a whole lot more excellent results similar to the results in this area to work its way out of the current financial mess. While Chesapeake currently has the backing of its bankers and sufficient liquidity, the weak balance sheet and lack of adequate cash flow scream for caution into the future.

Supposedly Chesapeake will increase activity in the area during the next fiscal year. This would technically promise a better next year for Goodrich Petroleum. However, the Chesapeake Energy financial situation bears watching as it could cause an abrupt change of plans. So the risks of the joint venture are higher than normal, but definitely nowhere near hopeless.

Summary

Source: Goodrich Petroleum March, 2017, Management Presentation And Shale Overview

Before bankruptcy, this company was heavily leveraged and very dependent upon results from the activity in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale. Much of the financial leverage is still gone. But the company exited bankruptcy with a fairly low production rate and some decent debt. Like before, management has borrowed money to finance the initial capital budget. Hopefully this time, management will not go overboard with the financial leverage.

The total debt shown above is less than $60 million. Should management reach its goal of production of 50,000 MCFED, then that debt would represent a bargain for the amount of production obtained. Plus the company exited bankruptcy with a very low cash flow rate. Obviously the latest successes will change that rate quickly.

The joint venture with Chesapeake Energy is very material to the future of the company. So investors will have to continually evaluate the financial health of Chesapeake to evaluate the future of the joint venture. For now, the forecast by Chesapeake management to increase activity in the area is very positive for Goodrich Petroleum. That move is also an affirmation of the spectacular results shown above. Investors have to keep in mind that Chesapeake is going to need a lot more than those results to solve its debt and cash flow problems.

The market value of the stock has passed the $100 million mark and the enterprise value mark is approaching $200 million. If these new wells meet profit projections, the current enterprise value could turn out to be quite a bargain. Should management acquire some "bolt on" acreage in the Haynesville Shale area, then the value of the company could skyrocket. As demonstrated here, the Permian may be the hot area. But other areas are becoming competitive to areas like the Permian.

The operator of a majority of the company leases in the Haynesville lease areas is Chesapeake Energy. That company's financial troubles have been well documented. While there is probably no danger of bankruptcy, there could be some neglect of the leases due to cash constraints. So Goodrich Petroleum needs a plan in case management needs to step in and run the operations themselves at some point. The Goodrich debt due in 2019 looks very workable given the current operating results. But that due date is a little tight for the financial world. Should well results change, the debt market could turn on the company and cause a liquidity crisis. Expect the company to move the due date of this debt out further one way or another as soon as possible.

The current balance sheet is not that great, and the initial cash flow is fairly minimal. However, management has a goal to dramatically increase cash flow through the proposed drilling program. Less than $10 million was spent to raise production about 50% in just a few months. It will be interesting to see the company operated results. These leases have the ability to deliver much more consistent results than the Tuscaloosa Shale. Management badly needs to establish that track record to gain the trust of Mr. Market.

Management needs to dramatically increase cash flow to avoid a repeat of the events that led to the previous bankruptcy. Currently, the latest debt encumbers just about everything of value to management. So enough things need to change for management to demonstrate that they will not repeat the past. Mr. Market will likely wait for a track record. Neighboring operator results can aid the company return to market favor. Goodrich Petroleum common stock began trading on the NYSE market exchange. So management is doing its best to put the bankruptcy behind it. If management is successful, then the stock could double in the first fiscal year and then double over the next four years. Any company emerging from bankruptcy is speculative. This company appears to be the equivalent of a new stock offering. The capital budget area of emphasis does not yet have a reliable production history using the new techniques. But from some investors, that history may not be required.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell stock. All investors are recommended to read all the filings of the company and the press releases to assess for themselves whether or not this company fits their investment risk profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.