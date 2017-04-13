Cocoa Is Trying The Downside Again

Cocoa has attracted lots of attention over recent months. While many commodities were falling from 2011 through late 2015 and early 2016, the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products made higher lows and higher highs. The music ended for the bull market in cocoa last June when the price embarked on a bearish run which took the soft commodity down to the lowest price since 2008.

Cocoa's price moved lower for several reasons. London is the hub of international cocoa trading as the city is both a financial capital and in the same time zone as the world's leading producers of cocoa beans, the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Many physical transactions use the British pound as the benchmark pricing instrument for cocoa. When the pound fell from almost $1.50 to under $1.30 against the dollar in the wake of the Brexit referendum last June, the currency move weighed on the price of cocoa. At the same time, a bountiful crop and a reduction of cocoa grindings sent the price lower and by early March 2017, cocoa was knocking on the door of the lowest price in over seven and one-half years.

The bear market stopped $2 short of critical support

The daily chart of ICE cocoa futures highlights the ugly bear market from the middle of August 2016 through early March 2017. Source: CQG

On March 2, 2017 May cocoa futures declined to lows of $1869 per ton. Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that cocoa traded within $2 of the October 2008 lows at $1867. On the monthly pictorial, the slow stochastic a momentum indicator has declined into oversold territory and appears to be making an attempt to turn higher since the early March lows.

The bounce ran out of steam

A corrective rally followed the lows at $1869 that took the price of May cocoa futures back to $2187 on March 21. Source: CQG

The momentum indicator on the daily chart shows that it moved into an overbought condition as the price of cocoa reached the recent highs and the bounce ran out of steam. Meanwhile, the metric that is a measure of the total number of open long and short positions in the cocoa futures markets, open interest, has risen to almost 278,000 contracts which is almost at an all-time high. The bounce in cocoa has likely caused an increase in consumer hedging activity and some bottom fishing by speculators.

As the price of cocoa has retreated down to under $2000, the short-term momentum indicator has once again declined into oversold territory which could be a sign that the commodity is now entering a period of price consolidation.

Consolidation is necessary to build cause for a prolonged rebound

Since March 13, May ICE cocoa futures have been trading in a range from $1924 to $2187 per ton. On Wednesday April 12 they closed at $1941. The range on the July contract has been $1941 to $2188 over the same period. May futures are now rolling to July and the failure at recent highs could be causing some speculative longs to exit risk positions. Open interest has declined from its all-time high of 297,924 contracts on March 9 to 277,517 on April 11 . Declining open interest as the price corrects to the downside, tends not to be a technical validation of a resumption of the bear market trend in cocoa that had been in place from last summer to early March.

After the price carnage in the cocoa market a period of consolidation from $1900 to $2200 is likely a healthy range to build on for the future. Cocoa could now be creating cause for a rebound in the long run and global demand for chocolate is likely the wind behind the bullish sail for the commodity.

Asian demand will continue to provide support

On the demand side, world population continues to rise at an astounding rate. In Asia, demand for chocolate has experienced fantastic growth over recent years as not only more people are enjoying chocolate confectionery products but wealth expansion has provided people with more discretionary income to spend on the little luxuries of life. Chocolate is an addiction, once a child tastes the epicurean treat they tend to be hooked for life. In China, the demand for chocolate continues to experience a high rate of growth. On the supply side of the fundamental equation, around 70% of cocoa beans come from West Africa each year. Cocoa requires a tropical climate so nations like the Ivory Coast and Ghana are ideally situated and supply the world with the majority of the primary ingredient in chocolate. The cocoa business is the major employer in these nations but political stability in the region can always cause labor and logistical problems for cocoa beans. Even in a year where the crop is abundant, if it cannot travel from farms to ports for export, the beans will rot in the hot African sun. Additionally, deforestation in Africa is becoming an environmental issue. A recent Stanford University study points to the need to carve 325,000 acres each year from African forests to keep up with the rising demand for cocoa beans. In the long run, demand is likely to overwhelm supplies if governments begin to address the issue of deforestation.

A higher low on the weekly chart is a necessity

At this point, the cocoa market remains fragile after the recent bear market that pushed the price to the lowest level in almost nine years. I believe that a period of consolidation above the $1900 per ton level is necessary to stabilize the market so that it can build cause for price appreciation over coming months. Support for cocoa stands at $1867, the October 2008 lows with technical resistance at recent highs and then at the $2270 level on July futures. I would like to see cocoa hold at its current price level throughout the May-July roll and begin to make higher lows and higher highs.

Cocoa has dropped from over $3000 per ton in August 2016 to under $2000. Given the current level of world demand, the chances are that cocoa is in the buy zone right now even though the price has been under pressure over recent sessions.

