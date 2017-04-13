The moral to the story is that investors should not be too greedy.

My ego went into check this week when my daughter sent me her “daily” email count on CNBC – over 1 million clicks.

I see analysts and investors looking to pick bottoms and tops by using a variety of methods such as mathematical ratios, astrology, and fortune telling.

“Don’t be too cute” – one of the greatest flaws an investor can make is overthinking their investment decision making.

Look no further than the REIT investor who decides a high-yield “sucker” bet that offers a dividend yield of 7% (or more) is a better long-term investment than a blue chip REIT that may offer a 4% yield but has the track record, governance structure, balance sheet and portfolio that provides an investor with the comfort of knowing they can sleep well at night.

If there is one thing that is universal in the investment world, it is that quality trumps all in the long-run. (I will only use “trump” once in this article, I promise).

As mentioned in previous articles, I recently launched a new quality rating tool called “Rhino Rating” and the purpose for this new scoring platform is to evaluate individual REITs based on their overall quality rating. It’s a great way to assess the strength of the company to evaluate the defensive attributes that determines overall competitive advantage.

The purpose for my article today is not to convince you to buy a basket of blue chip REITs. I’m saving that article for tomorrow (the Easter Bunny is coming…).

“Don’t be too cute” is aimed to remind investors about the “cold hard common sense” of investing - there is simply no way to accurately time short-term market movements.

It’s amazing to see folks surfing the internet daily looking for that “one hit wonder”, so they can then tweet out the “hot tip” hoping that Mr. Market responds favorably. Then they can tweet out, “my stock is up 2% after I bought it this morning” … yippee!

Maybe it’s instant gratification, and I guess all of us are guilty, I know I am…

Yet, most people seek immediate gratification in almost everything they do, and the best investors will be more like farmers – just plant the seeds and wait for the crops to grow.

Source for Cute Picture

Management Matters

In a REIT with an internalized management structure, its own officers and employees manage the portfolio of assets. Conversely, a REIT with an external management structure usually resembles a private equity arrangement, in which the external manager obtains a flat fee and an incentive fee for managing the REIT's portfolio of assets.

There has always been a debate over which management structure is most favorable – internal or external - and the controversy seems to always center on conflicts of interest.

When you buy shares in a publicly traded REIT that is internally managed, you are actually providing capital (or equity) to the company to invest in buildings and pay the overhead (including salaries) for the business. So, theoretically, I am paying for the salaries of the management team of all of the internally managed REITs that I own.

However, when you buy shares in an externally managed REIT, you are not actually hiring the management team. The board has negotiated a contract with an outside management team to run the business, and typically, their compensation is tied directly to growing assets under management, much like the private equity model.

The problem with external management typically involves conflicts of interest within the external manager's compensation arrangement. More often than not, external managers create incentives that are not in the best interests of the shareholders.

In other words, an external manager typically receives a flat fee and an incentive fee. Generally, the flat fee is based on the asset value under management, which gives the manager incentive to purchase assets, while the incentive fee is based on the returns from the sale of assets.

Most incentive fees for external managers are structured with a high water mark. Therefore, external managers will receive incentive fees only when the net asset value (or NAV) of the REIT rises above its highest historical NAV.

External structures can create governance risks (at least when compared to REITs that are internally managed), and these governance risks can translate into credit risks. The primary governance risk is that the external manager uses its control to extract value from the REIT, to the detriment of shareholders and bondholders.

Before I provide you with a list of externally managed REITs that I do not recommend, let me tell you why I own (and recommend) a number of commercial mortgage REITs.

As my disclosure states, I own Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT), Starwood Property Trust (STWD), and Apollo Commercial (ARI) – all commercial mREITs with external management. These companies are essentially banks that are structured as REITs. They pay out ~100% of their earnings and they actually benefit from the external relationship because they have close ties with their sister manager.

For example, Blackstone Real Estate (BX) has proprietary insight, long-standing expertise and superior access to deal flow, and accordingly, BXMT's affiliation with it is a great competitive advantage. In fact, the relationship is a valuable differentiator given the scale of Blackstone's real estate business.

Starwood and Apollo have similar ties with their parent organizations.

Also, KKR & Co. (KKR) is set to enter the commercial mortgage REIT arena by launching KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (“KREF”) hoping to capitalize on the high volume of over-leveraged CRE properties with approaching loan maturity dates.

The global private equity firm is looking to raise at least $100 million through the IPO to help capitalize REIT. The parent company has agreed to commit up to $400 million to fund the venture.

I also own Ladder Commercial (LADR), the only internally managed commercial mortgage REIT.

There is no real quantitative research that I have found comparing internally and externally managed; however, it’s rather obvious that a majority of the externally managed companies are not managing risk. For example, take a look at the chart below – the Payout Ratio for 10 externally managed REITs:

Source: FAST Graphs

You can see that BlueRock Residential (BRG), Government Property Trust (GOV), Gladstone Commercial (GOOD), and Global Net Lease (GNL) are all considered “high risk” from a dividend payout perspective. While their yields may seem attractive, investors should avoid being “too cute” and recognize that the sustainable of the yield is a question.

In full disclosure, I own modest positions in Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) and New Senior (SNR), but I consider these “speculative” picks that represent a small position within my Durable Income Portfolio. APTS has a good track record of dividend growth, and SNR is a deep value play that is trading at a wide discount to NAV.

I have written detailed articles on many of these REITs including Gladstone Commercial, Gladstone Land (LAND), Senior Housing Property Trust (SNH), Hospitality Property Trust (HPT), Government Property Trust, and Global Net Lease (GNL). I have also written on Blackstone Mortgage, Starwood Property Trust, Apollo Commercial, and Ladder Commercial.

Don’t Get Too Greedy

The moral to the story is that investors should not be too greedy.

I am fearful that investors are becoming a bit too cute in their decision-making and by chasing yield, they could end up with the same thing that the Easter Bunny is bringing this weekend – a big fat egg with no candy in it.

In tomorrow’s article I will focus on the quality metrics, and the importance of investing for the long haul. The key to winning is consistency and investors must pay close attention to the profit margins and the dividend growth patterns.

Remembering that REITs own REAL ESTATE so it’s much easier to predict the revenue being generated, and the lease contracts provide us with great barometers. It’s hard to predict the number of lattes that Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) will sell in 2017, but it’s really easy for a Starbucks landlord to forecast how much rent will be paid in a given year.

There is simply no reason to speculate when you are investing in one of the most reliable and predictable asset classes. REITs are proven, reliable, and time-tested. In summary, don’t be too cute and don’t be too greedy, or you could end up like the Greedy Dog!

