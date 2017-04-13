Crude Oil Approaches Resistance

Everyone was bearish on the price of oil when it was moving lower in early March. Many analysts were calling for a test of $45 or $42 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. The pundits were citing cheating by OPEC, massive Russian production, and a huge flow of shale oil from the United States. Markets always look ugly when the price is moving lower and after the experience in the crude oil market dating back to June 2014 when the price began to fall from over $107 per barrel and reached a low of $26.05 on February 11, 2016, the market has become accustomed to bearish price action. If you remember back to when oil was on its knees in 2016, many were calling for prices below $20 and some were even saying that the energy commodity would go the way of whale oil.

Meanwhile, the price of oil more than doubled after the 2016 lows. It seems like people never learn when bearish sentiment reaches a peak the bottom is often near. At $47.01 on the May NYMEX futures contract on March 22 the overabundant number of bears was a sign that crude oil was running out of steam on the downside.

A trip down towards support

The crude oil bears came out of the woodwork again in March as crude oil took a trip down towards its medium-term technical support level. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the energy commodity traded in a $4.53 range from December 19 through March 6 but the period of low volatility gave way to a move that took the price below the bottom end of the trading band. As the nearby NYMEX crude oil futures contract worked its way towards support at $42.20, the November 14, 2016, pre-OPEC production cut level, it only was able to get down to $47.01 per barrel. While many called for a test of $45 per barrel or lower, the price turned around and recovered and is now back in the trading bank that was in place from mid-December through early March on the May NYMEX futures contract.

Recovery approaches resistance- Back in the trading range

When crude oil was on its way down, I wrote a piece for Seeking Alpha entitled Crude Oil Probes Lower But A Return To The Sweet Spot Could Be In The Cards. In that article, I explained why $50 per barrel crude oil is a price that suits the world's producers and consumers and why it is likely to serve as a pivot point for the commodity for the foreseeable future.

Since the March 22 lows at $47.01 per barrel, the price has turned around and moved back to and through the $50 per barrel pivot point. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of May NYMEX oil futures illustrates, the price reached a high of $53.70 per barrel on April 12 and closed at $53.11. The daily chart has moved into overbought territory, and I have been hearing many market pundits now calling for $60 oil. However, just like I pointed out when the price was at the lows at just over $47 per barrel, I believe that $50 is the pivot point for the energy commodity and I am sticking to that view. In fact, the average of the March 22 lows and April 12 highs stands at $50.355 per barrel. I believe that the $50 level will continue to be a magnet for the price of NYMEX oil. Several factors have supported the recent price rise. Inventory numbers in the U.S. have been bullish, and product prices have been strong.

Inventory numbers turn bullish, but the oil rally slows

During the first week of April, the API reported a withdrawal from stockpiles in the United States, but the EIA reported an increase. Last week, both the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration said that inventories fell. The API said that stocks declined by 1.3 million barrels and the EIA reported an even bigger draw of 2.166 million barrels. Both the API and EIA reported sizeable withdrawals from gasoline and distillate stocks.

The inventory numbers were bullish for the price of crude oil after the EIA release on April 12. However, the price of NYMEX futures posted a small loss during the trading session as the market had already moved to a level that was an extension away from oil's pivot point.

Support from products but shale is flowing

While the oil inventory numbers from the two agencies lined up on April 11 and 12, the product numbers have been moving lower over recent weeks. This week, the API reported another decline in gasoline and distillate stocks of 3.73 million and 1.58 million barrels respectively. The EIA said that gasoline stocks fell by 2.153 million and distillates were down by 2.973 million barrels. When it comes to the price of raw crude oil, the comparative strength or weakness of oil products is a function of crack or refining spreads. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the NYMEX gasoline crack spread highlights, even as the price of oil was falling in March, the gasoline refining spread increased from under $10 per barrel at the end of February to highs of $21.38 during the first week of April. Gasoline prices have been exhibiting typical seasonal strength at the end of winter and as the peak demand season of the year, the driving season in the U.S. approaches. This week, as crude oil moved higher, the gasoline crack spread seems to have found a peak and has moved marginally lower to the $20 per barrel level.

Seasonality played a significant role in the ascent of the gasoline processing spread, but the action in the heating oil refining spread points to increasing overall demand for oil products as the price of oil corrected lower in March. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the NYMEX heating oil crack spread shows that it has moved from lows of $13.40 per barrel at the end of February to over $16.30 per barrel this week. The strength in the heating oil processing spread has been a sign of increasing demand for oil products even as the winter season, the time of the year for peak demand, has come to an end.

Meanwhile, at above $50 per barrel, it is likely that the shale oil from the United States will continue to flow. We may have seen a slight reduction in production for the period when the price dipped down to lows of $47.01 over recent weeks. However, as of April 7, the number of oil rigs in operation in the United States stood at 672, ten higher than the previous week and 318 higher on a year-on-year basis. Technological advances in the shale drilling regions of the U.S. has increased the ability of production companies to increase or decrease output in quick response to changes in the price of crude oil. With the price back at the $53 per barrel level, it is likely that the shale oil will flow and increased output will once again weigh on the price of the energy commodity in the weeks ahead. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of NYMEX oil shows, open interest remains just under 2.2 million contract level which is close to an all-time high. The increase in the number of open long and short positions in NYMEX crude oil futures is likely the result of an increase in hedging activity from producers looking to hedge prices above $50 per barrel that make production profitable in the U.S.

The sweet spot is a pivot point

I would not be surprised to see crude oil head back to the $50 pivot point after the recent rally despite the decline in inventories. The $50 level is a sweet spot for oil as it is a price that satisfies producers and consumers. Producers would love to see the price head back towards $100 per barrel, but after seeing the price at under $30 last February, they can live with the current level. Consumers would love to see a return to the February 11, 2016, lows at $26.05 but at half the price crude oil was in June 2014 when it traded at $107 per barrel, they can live with the current price.

Moreover, one of the world's largest producers of the energy commodity, Saudi Arabia, has a particular and immediate interest in a stable price for crude oil around the $50 per barrel level. The current sweet spot will create a stable pricing environment for the valuation of the Aramco (Private:ARMCO) IPO that will come to market sometime in 2018. The bottom line is that $50 oil is a price that benefits almost everyone around the world.

Technical resistance for NYMEX crude oil now stands at $55.24 on the weekly chart, the early January highs. On the daily chart, resistance for the May contract is at $57.50 per barrel. I doubt oil will reach these levels unless an exogenous event, like a sudden flare-up of tensions in the Middle East, transpires. Under normal circumstances, a move towards resistance should attract selling and a price reversal to the downside. I expect we will see the $50 pivot point in the NYMEX futures market once again sooner rather than later.

