Knight And Swift Merger: A Sign Of Things To Come?

For transports, and specifically with freight industries, the merger between Knight and Swift could a sign of further consolidation.

The Knight and Swift merger was unexpected to say the least. Much focus on consolidation has been with smaller players in the trucking industry.

The merger between Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) and Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) was an unexpected event earlier during the week (most mergers/acquisitions are). We all like to think of companies which would be good acquisition targets, but timing is crucial for any deal to occur.

For Knight and Swift, the timing is likely influenced by the related factors of slower economic growth, a soft freight market, and pricing competitiveness within the truckload market. We have seen this scenario before, by more drastic measures.

Last summer, the Hanjin Shipping bankruptcy was a direct result of the economic pressures and corresponding supply and demand imbalance plaguing the container shipping industry. For container liners, this has led to substantial consolidation and the launch of three new vessel sharing alliances, dominating the market.

Similarly, recent performance from the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NYSE:NSA), which combined the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, was highlighted by positive financial and operational benefits over the past year. Recent discussions have highlighted with other major neighboring seaports considering stronger partnerships and/or agreements.

The railroad industry has witnessed substantial consolidation over the past decades leading to the five dominant Class Is in the U.S., and two in Canada and Mexico. Similar substantial consolidation has been witnessed for air cargo carriers as well.

For the trucking industry, QualifiedCarriers.com has reported that there are over 200,000 active carriers of all types. The truckload market remains as the most highly fragmented remaining freight industry. Even the less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL) market has witnessed more consolidation with fewer carriers remaining.

For Knight and Swift, the deal creates one of the largest truckload companies in North America. This is measured by company value at $6 billion, approximately $5.1 billion in total revenue, $806 million in adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow of $495 million for 2016.

These numbers are impressive from a scale perspective, additionally, the combined company is expecting pre-tax synergies of approximately $15 million in the second half of 2017, $100 million in 2018, and $150 million in 2019. Knight and Swift will operate approximately 23,000 tractors, 77,000 trailers and 28,000 employees.

There could be some integration pains as is typically the challenge for any merger. Other competitors will be looking to take customer accounts at any chance. Knight and Swift will likely lose some accounts, but their focus will be on maintaining lane density and the most profitable accounts. The loss of lower margin business is not a bad thing, especially in a soft market. The extent of synergies and account growth will remain to be seen.

The trucking industry will still be led by JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a total revenue perspective. JB Hunt is estimated to generate over $7.1 billion in operating revenues for 2017; Knight and Swift are estimated to generate over $5.3 billion. Other larger peers, based on 2017 total revenue projections include Ryder System (NYSE:R) at approximately $7.1 billion (with roughly 60 percent estimated to equate to the truckload market ~$4.2 billion); Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) at $4.2 billion; Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) at $3.4 billion; and Werner Enterprises at $2.1 billion.

The Schneider National IPO is another factor which likely weighed on the Knight and Swift merger. As a separate company, Swift would have likely played fourth fiddle behind JB Hunt, Ryder and Schneider National.

This brings us to the last point of interest. Namely, could further consolidation in the trucking industry be on the way? I believe so. Judging from the fact that nearly every other transport mode has witnessed substantial consolidation, it would seem inevitable for trucking to follow suite.

Traditionally, trucking has remained a more viable business venture due to the lower cost of capital to become an independent owner-operator. This dynamic has been changing due to federal regulations including electronic logging devices (NYSEARCA:ELD) and hours of service (NYSE:HOS) rules, and engine standards related to emissions. New technological advancements for autonomous trucks is also anticipated to impact the industry.

These adjustments have led to increased costs for both tractor and trailer equipment. As costs have continued to increase, the economic viability for smaller businesses, especially those employing three or fewer drivers has been reduced.

The combination over the past year and half of a soft freight market with increasing freight costs has not been the best recipe for success. Larger peers such as Knight and Swift through consolidation, will look to maximize core shipping lanes, leaving less profitable business to smaller players.

While the immediate impacts from the merger are not expected to significantly affect spot market freight rates, and/or supply and demand, over the long-term, increased consolidation is expected to have a more direct impact on shippers. If consolidation were to intensify, this impact could come sooner than later, especially during an uptick in economic activity.

Looking to the potential of future near-term deals, it is tough to accurately predict the next merger. With Knight off the table, some analysts have mentioned names like Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) and USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) being lucrative targets. By this token, any smaller peers including Covenant Transportation (NASDAQ:CVTI), Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN), P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ:PTSI) Roadrunner Transportation (NYSE:RRTS) or Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH) could also become acquisition targets.

Some have speculated that the recent IPO of Schneider National with the funds raised could be used for a deal. But the majority of the $288 million raised will be used to pay down debt and purchase chassis for the intermodal business, leaving roughly $30 million over. Schneider National only generated nearly $6 million in free cash flow during 2016, likely the result of the increased chassis investments, suggesting unless the company is looking to increase its leverage, a near-term deal may be unlikely.

On the same front, companies including Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) and Radiant Logistics (NYSEMKT:RLGT) have been mentioned as acquisition targets on the asset light truck brokerage side. The largest player for this area is CH Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), which could shop around for a smaller bolt-on. The thought is that in the event asset-based consolidation occurs, asset light third-party providers may be able to gain market share through competitive bundled services, or outright reduced pricing.

My top pick for the next acquisition (we've all got to have one) is Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG). Hub Group was recently crushed earlier this week as the company provided preliminary earnings guidance which was 30 percent lower than originally estimated. Despite this, the company has continued to grow its business well, as it is connected to the intermodal market.

The company sports a $1.4 billion enterprise value, and could easily fetch a price 50 percent higher than the current level. There are a few large contract logistics companies, which could benefit from diversification into the U.S. domestic intermodal market, namely Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), CH Robinson, and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCPK:KHNGF). I like the prospects of Expeditors or Kuehne + Nagel making a move as both have little to no leverage exposure and both have close to $1 billion in cash, making the deal lucrative with today's borrowing rates.

Either way, investing for acquisitions is a tough arena to be in, but some are great at it and make investors a lot of money. I certainly am not suggesting I know where the next deal will occur. I do expect further consolidation in transports, specifically within certain freight industries. The truckload market is ripe for further consolidation as it remains the most fragmented of all freight modes.

