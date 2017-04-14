Markets Unpredictable? Here's How To Invest With Confidence

If you’ve been toying with coming back, or simply looking for a way to invest with confidence, we’ll look at a way of doing so.

Have you retreated completely from the stock market because you’ve been burned one too many times?

Do you recoil in fear and terror when markets go into a tailspin and prices collapse?

Is Market Volatility And Unpredictability Making You Weary?

Author's note: Subscribers to "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time" got an early look at this material and receive instant text message trade alerts which often produce lower entry price points and higher yield and income.

What do you see when you look at this picture? Let your mind relax and roam free. No one is around. You can let yourself go and study if for as long as you like. Tell me what you see?

I see two quacking ducks, holding hands and dancing. I see two bears facing each other with their snouts pressed against each other. I also see the dome of the Taj Mahal.

What do you see when you see this picture?

The above picture is a facsimile, not a real inkblot, from the famous Rorschach test. We presented a series of 20 or 30 cards similar to this to our patients to aid us in the process of diagnosis. We asked them to give us their impression of what they saw and requested that they go into as much detail as possible.

We learned in graduate school how to administer this test and how to interpret the results. This was a part of our training to become clinical psychologists. Certain perceived objects correlated to certain emotional difficulties and conflicts in our patients' lives. Particular scenes might translate to aggressive or violent tendencies. Others might point to specific fears or anxieties. Still, others gave insight into the patients' fantasies and hopes and goals for the future.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words

There are all kinds of pictures that can convey all sorts of information, data, and ideas. I'm going to share some more pictures with you. In stock market and finance lingo, we call them charts. In a minute, I'll show you some of these pictures.

Gambler Or Investor, Speculator Or Investor: Which Are You?

Most of us have a bit of the gambler in us. When the lottery prize climbs to $300 million or $1 billion, even the most conservative among us can't seem to resist throwing down a dollar or two for a chance to win. Our rational mind tells us it's stupid to do so. One side of our brain is telling us there's only a one in a billion chance of winning. However, the other side of our brain, ruled more by emotion, is overcome by the exciting prospect of winning and quitting our boring jobs. Guess which side of the brain usually wins?

Well, a similar battle goes on in the minds of many investors and between investor groups when it comes to choosing between speculation on the price of stocks in the marketplace and investing for dividend income.

Stock markets are known to be unpredictable beasts. The up and down nature of prices even scares many people away from participation altogether. For this group of people and for those that have given up hope that they'll ever get it right on a consistent basis, there is hope. Market and price unpredictability make way for dividend predictability and the comfort that can come from a reliable income stream.

Let's Get Back To Those Pictures, Shall We?

I'd like you to relax, take your time and study them. After each one, I'll ask for your reaction. I'm interested in knowing which pictures make you feel relaxed and comfortable and which pictures make you feel nervous, anxious, and uncomfortable.

Even an investor in a dividend aristocrat like AT&T (NYSE:T) could be forgiven for being taken over by fear in the dot.com crash of 2000. Its stock price fell along with the general market from around $57 per share to somewhere around the $22 mark, losing more than half its value. Does this picture make you feel comfortable and relaxed or fearful and anxious? How do you feel? If you were an active participant during that crash, how did you feel?

The same scene played out in the recent financial crisis of 2008 where T investors saw the price fall from the $44 level to the $24 level, again losing close to half their stock price value.

Here, we see a horse of a very different color. Over the same 30-year period, while price-focused investors reacted to the horror of seeing their investment halve in value several times, AT&T continued to pay out a steady, reliable stream of dividends that rose in value every single year. The definition of a dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P 500 index that has paid an increasing dividend for 25+ years. AT&T is a proud member of this club, having raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

The steadily rising dividend, traced by the red line, shows you the direction its dividend payments took. Dividend growth investors focused on that rising stream of income were able to experience an enhanced feeling of exhilaration over the entire period pictured. If Jackie Gleason, star of "The Honeymooners", was an AT&T stockholder and a dividend growth investor, he'd be telling his wife, "Bang, Zoom, Alice. This one's going to the moon!".

How does it make you feel when you look at this picture? Do you feel a sense of comfort? Could you tune out the noise, the fear and panic going on all around you by price-focused investors and sit back, relax, and enjoy the dividend ride?

Let's look at a few more pictures.

Again, the story is similar. We see an erratic price history, one that becomes harrowing for price-fixated investors during periods of market meltdowns, or bear markets.

In the dot.com crash, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) saw its price decline from around $14 a share to around $5 per share. This 2000-2001 debacle had price-focused investors experiencing losses close to 65% from top to bottom. Those that sold near the bottom made these into realized losses and had only Uncle Sam to share some of the pain with, come tax time.

Again, in the 2008 financial crisis, circled in red, the stock price fell a precipitous 42%, handing price-focused investors their heads on a silver platter.

What types of feelings do you experience when you view this picture? Is it a feeling of comfort, or is it more akin to fear and dread?

When we turn our attention to the dividend story over the same period, another, more sanguine picture emerges.

What looks like dividends falling off a cliff in 2008, circled in red, is just an illusion. Dividends were adjusted to reflect the spin-off of Phillip Morris (NYSE:PM) shares to Altria shareholders. In fact, dividends continued to rise that year, adjusted for the spin-off.

Dividends rose from around $.05 per share to today's $.61 per share, rising more than 12 times over the 30-year period. I know the word "doubling" is for when something increases by a factor of two times, "tripling" is for increasing by a factor of three times. I don't, however, know the word for increase a dividend by a factor of 12 times.

If you were a dividend investor over this 30-year period, how do you think you would have felt receiving an increased payment every year, not having the worry and turmoil experienced by the world around you and price-focused investors going into a panic and tizzy every so often.

How do you feel when you look at this picture? Is it reassuring? Does the reliability of that increasing dividend stream appeal to you?

Which Would You Choose, Uncertainty or Reliability?

We could show chart after chart and the picture would remain basically the same. Most of the dividend aristocrats and other big name companies with big moats, big earning power, and reliable dividend streams will present the same picture.

If an investor is concerned about the funds that will be available to him come retirement time, then he will lean towards these types of companies for the dividend income they provide. The greater certainty and predictability of these dividend streams lend themselves to this way of investing.

The greater uncertainty of price, even of these aristocrats, argues against relying on price alone come retirement time. Such an investor, who needs to sell off shares to fund his retirement, will have a tough go of it should he need to retire during times of market turmoil. It would force him to sell off much more of his shares when prices have been decimated, leaving him with much less shares in future years. Even aristocrats should not be relied upon for purchasing power based upon price value alone.

He's Young, He Can Still Swing For The Home Runs

Really? I don't think so.

Many people express the opinion that young people can take greater risks and swing for those home runs. If they strike out, no worries, they still have plenty of years ahead of them to make up for the lost capital.

But here's the part many folks miss. If a young investor begins investing for income at an early age, he can benefit from not only the tax-deferred compounding from reinvesting dividends in a tax-deferred account such as an IRA or 401(k).

He also gets the benefit of dollar cost averaging, never paying the highest prices for his stocks. Conversely, this also means he'll never suffer the consequence of receiving the lowest income yield on his investments.

What Does This Translate To?

Never suffering the lowest yield means the investor benefits from higher income than he would otherwise receive from his investments if he didn't dollar cost average.

Waiting Too Long To Begin

Imagine if an investor waited till he actually retired and first began his transition to dividend investing. If he retired a few months ago and paid as much as $43.03 per share for AT&T on January 3rd, with an annual dividend of $1.92 at that time, his yield would be:

$1.92/$43.03 = 4.46%

On a $10,000 investment, his annual income from T would come to $446.00.

If we extrapolate this and imagine it is a diversified portfolio of 20 or 30 stocks with this yield, the investor having a portfolio of say $500,000 at retirement would be generating $22,300 at this overall portfolio yield level.

Now, imagine what his yields and income might look like if he retired when the stock was hitting new highs around $47 per share.

$1.92/$47.00 = 4.08%

On the same $10,000 investment, his annual income from T would be only $408.00.

On his diversified portfolio of 20 or 30 stocks with this 4.08% yield, he would be generating only $20,400 at this overall portfolio yield on his $500,000 portfolio.

This is why most investors would benefit from dollar cost averaging their investments so that they can benefit from an improving yield and income standpoint when prices are down.

As I write this, T stock is selling for $40.56 per share. With the current annual dividend raised to $1.96 recently, the yield is now:

$1.96/$40.56 = 4.83%

We think we can do better. In a recent article, "Are You Risk-Averse At Market Highs", I discussed setting an initial target entry price at $39 per share and examined the yields at both $39 and $38 per share.

T's dividend yield has been mostly locked in a channel of 4.5% to 5.5%. We've set a limit order at $39 to add more shares to our portfolio. If we are successful in buying shares at that price, we'll have snagged a solid 5% dividend yield.

Should we succeed in buying more shares at the $38 level, the yield will be an even more robust 5.16%.

Since we set our target prices, the share price has been slowly inching its way down in our direction. We are now only $1.56 away from our first target entry price, or 3.8%.

To aid our process of choosing entry prices and monitoring stocks that we add to our portfolio, we use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

We monitor our original buy price of AT&T (circled in red) at $33.20 and new target prices for future purchases compared to the current market price updated in real time throughout the day and can see changes in market value of the stock and our other positions in dollar and percentage terms. Current dividend yield and our yield on cost are also depicted. Because we paid $33.20 for our original position in T, our yield on cost is depicted as 5.9% in column L.

Our next target purchase, should it occur at $39 per share, will yield us 5.03%, as shown in column L, higher than the current 4.71%, and will contribute yet another $492 to annual portfolio income as shown in column M. Column O tells us what percentage of portfolio income each position will represent. This helps us to balance our income positions to deter total portfolio income failure. Column P lets us know where we stand in relation to capital gains on each of our positions as well as the whole portfolio, whereas column I reveals our capital gains in percentage terms, shown as value % change.

We've set our first target entry price at $39, which is about a 6.5% discount to last week's price and a 3.8% discount from pricing as of Wednesday afternoon. The next target we've chosen is $38.00 per share, circled in red in column E as the buy price. If this trade gets executed, we'll be getting about a 9.5% discount from last week's pricing, and the yield we'll obtain at that price is shown in column L as 5.16%.

Row 4 reveals our totals. Reading across, we can see what our portfolio positions cost us, what they are valued at throughout the day in real time, the value change percentage-wise, our current dividend yield, yield on cost, our annual portfolio income, and total portfolio capital gain. This gives me a bird's eye view of the entire portfolio, all in real time, all day long. It serves as a real-time dashboard.

It has been my goal to share with readers, over more than two years, how to build a portfolio of dividend growers to close that crucial gap between the Social Security benefit and the retiree's actual funding needs in retirement. Here's where the FTG portfolio currently stands.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 19 companies, including AT&T Inc., Altria Group, Inc., Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.60% since launch on November 1, 2015.

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Close, April 11, 2017

Note that even though the broad market has been retreating lately, with the S&P 500 losing another .14% on 4/11, the FTG portfolio had an opposite mirror performance, closing up a very robust .61%. Year to date, the FTG portfolio is ahead 6.63% compared to the Dow up just 4.5% and the S&P 500 up just 5.13%. Like last year, we are enjoying outperformance compared to the broad market by 47% so far this year.

Dividend income continues to grow apace as well.

FTG Portfolio Annual Income

Your Takeaway

The great majority of investors recoil in panic when markets inevitably take a dive, go into correction, or enter a full-blown bear market. This flight or fight mechanism causes many to abandon long-held retirement plans and depart the arena with their tail between their legs.

If this happens one too many times to the investor, he might decide to abandon the stock market for good. Because equities have shown 10% returns over long periods of time, including dividends, it is a mistake to give up investing in stocks. That 10% annualized return includes all periods in the stock market, all the ups and all the downs. Most of the time, the market is rising and this is what gives rise to that overall good return.

If you are now gun-shy and timid about returning to the market or frightened about investing more in today's market, it is my hope that I've shown the way back.

Paying more attention to an ever-rising stream of dividend income and less attention to the daily price changes is the secret to regaining confidence in your retirement plan. This is a way to ensure that the income you need to supplement your Social Security benefit will be there for you when you need it.

Author's note: I invite you to follow me in order to be notified of all of my new work on a real-time basis. Simply click "Follow" next to my picture, then choose "Follow this author" and "Real-time alerts on this author."

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Please share your thoughts. Do you prefer the excitement of price changes to the reliability of dividend increases? Do you recoil in fear and horror when markets and stock prices tank or do you see the opportunities that low prices bring, allowing you to buy more shares at lower prices to improve your yields and dividend income?

As part of our premium subscription program, all subscribers receive a free Portfolio Income Tracker to track income production in the subscriber portfolio and stay focused on income production in their own portfolio. For two days only, new subscribers can also choose another tool of their choice for free. To learn more about this premium service, see Retirement: One Dividend At A Time.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO, ED, VZ, CTL, MAIN, ARCC, RAI, VGR, EPR, O, SUI, OHI, WPC, GOV, GEO, RMR, SO, CLDT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.