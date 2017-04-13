Diamondback Energy: Strong Growth Trajectory

Has a lot of reserves it can tap if it wants to boost pace of output.

Under almost any oil price scenario Diamondback Energy's (NASDAQ:FANG) growth outlook is strong, and with OPEC and others likely to extend the production cut deal, the price of WTI oil over the next year or so should find support on average at about $50 per barrel, which means the company should generate some strong quarterly performances going forward.

Diamondback recently completed its acquisition of Brigham Resources, adding significant reserves, which provides it with solid, long-term resource capacity.

Even better news is the company will be able to generate about 60 percent in returns while running only 8 rigs. If the market environment were to change, it could quickly boost the number of rigs and add to its production growth trajectory.

Like other high quality shale producers operating in the U.S., Diamondback doesn't need OPEC to continue the deal in order to be profitable, but it won't mind if it wants to hand them the gift of slightly higher oil prices for now.

Production outlook

In the fourth quarter production came in at almost 52,000 barrels per day, up 16 percent sequentially. It was significantly above the 41,000 to 42,000 barrels per day the company projected. Year-over-year it was up 30 percent.

Even before Diamondback acquired Brigham Resources it projected 30 percent production growth for 2017. After the deal it's now looking at 60 percent output growth for the year. This is expected to happen while operating within cash flow.

What's also impressive is the company plans to do this while running only 8 rigs, under the potential 20 it could run across its entire acreage portfolio.

Low-cost shale producers like Diamondback Energy have another advantage over many competitors as well, in that they can accelerate or decelerate production based upon what the market dictates, allowing them, for the most part, to get the most profit out of its producing wells. I say the most part because wells already in operation will continue to produce no matter what happens.

That's why it's important for these management teams to properly assess the market over the next few years. It's also why some have been holding back on production in order to defend against an oil price turnaround.

Lower costs allow them to have more flexibility and better defense against lower oil prices.

Resource, reserves and longevity

At the end of 2016 reserves stood at 205 million BOE, up 31 percent year-over-year. Production was replaced at a 409 percent rate, with 380 percent of that being organic. Of the reserves booked by the company, 58 percent were proved developed.

The company also says internal rates of return can go beyond 100 percent where the price of oil is at today. While that doesn't always mean overwhelming success for a company, with all the elements added together, it seems in the case of Diamondback it should accurately correlate with its performance.

This reinforces the fact the company will be able to grow production for years into the future while doing it within cash flow.

CEO Travis Stice says the company its resources will allow it to generate "unprecedented growth for years to come." I believe he's right.

With the ability to more than double its rigs with its existing acreage, Diamondback looks like a long-term, profitable growth story.

Conclusion

Unless the bottom drops out of the price of oil, Diamondback Energy looks like a strong performer for the short and long term. Improved productivity will allow it to grow at 60 percent in 2017 with 8 rigs, with the added flexibility of being able to increase the number of rigs it's running if the market conditions warrant it.

Its soaring pace of production and ability to increase it within cash flow suggests the company will be able to maintain it fiscal discipline while it's growing. That means it won't have to take on a lot more debt for operational purposes.

Diamondback Energy is another example of why OPEC's days are finished. It doesn't require interference in the market by production cut deals to support oil prices. The company will benefit from them, but it doesn't need them to compete.

This is the overall direction those outside of OPEC and others involved in the deal are working toward. They want to be able to generate a profit at almost any price point so there aren't outside factors like OPEC that determine the direction of the companies.

For that reason it's to understand shale producers aren't increasing production in response to OPEC, because what it weakly has given can just as easily be taken away. Diamondback Energy is increasing production because they've improved efficiencies to the point it can raise output and still be profitable.

For that reason its future looks bright, and will get better over time.

