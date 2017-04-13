Gold: An Unexpected Journey

The downtrend breakout and reclamation of the 200-day moving average are very bullish developments, and if they hold the miners will likely begin to play catch-up.

Far over the misty mountains cold, To dungeons deep and caverns old, We must away, ere break of day, To claim our long forgotten gold.

- J.R.R. Tolkien

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) investors were buried in the rubble of the last bear market, but the most resilient ones managed to dig their way back to the surface with picks and shovels. This is reminiscent of the never-ending ordeal that the thirteen dwarves endured on their quest to reclaim their long lost treasure from the Lonely Mountain. While the dwarves' quest was riddled with giant spiders, goblins and trolls, gold investors have had to brave their own trials and tribulations. Just as gold looked ready to come back to life on election night, investors were whipsawed and had their resolve once again put to the test. As J.R.R. Tolkien would have said, they were thrown from the frying pan into the fire".

The good news for gold bulls is that there's a good chance their plan to take back the mountain is finally coming to fruition. The price of gold has reclaimed its 200-day moving average, and the gold miners (NYSEARCA:GDX) are now battling to do the same. This is an extremely bullish development for the commodity, and the long lost profits of gold bulls may finally be ready to make their way back into their satchels.

(Source: Author's Photo)

To gold investors dismay, the one thing stopping gold from becoming great again has been Yellen. Up until recently her comments have reigned fire down upon the yellow metal, and she's managed to keep a lid on any rallies. Luckily this all came to a halt in 2017, when a new leader emerged who's attempted to curb her dollar-speak. Trump has been adamant about letting the dollar lose some of its luster, which has in turn helped to put a floor under gold.

(Source: Author's Photo)

In all seriousness, generally do not care for 'funny-mentals' nor trading off correlations. Having said that, the weakness in the USD/JPY has been notable over the past couple weeks. The USD/JPY has had a strong correlation with gold for months now, and the fact that it was teetering on support was part of the reason I've remained so bullish on gold this year. Typically a support level can only be tested so many times before it breaks, and the USD/JPY is not a cat, and does not have 9 lives. While I do believe in double bottoms, I've yet to see a quadruple or quintuple bottoms hold. The six tests of support on the USD/JPY charts shown below was a very ominous sign for the currency, and was pointing to a breakout in the yellow metal.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the below chart, the support at 110.25 for the USD/JPY was unable to hold, and we've now sliced through it with ease. This has put a relentless bid under gold, and the metal has seen very shallow dips since.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The below gold chart is one that I shared with my newsletter subscribers on April 5th. The point I was trying to make was that once a level becomes obvious, it no longer acts as strong support or resistance. The 200-day moving average tried to hold as support for gold in Q4 of last year, but each test weakened the support and eventually we crashed down through it. As of last week we had more than three tests of the 200-day moving average, as well as more than three tests of the 2016 downtrend line, and this levels were becoming glaringly obvious to traders. Once a trade is obvious or in plain sight for most people to see, it does not tend to work nearly as well. This is because the market is designed to fool the masses, so once the masses recognize a pattern, that pattern is going to stop working. This is precisely what happened with gold as the bulls stampeded through this level without any hesitation.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

The above daily chart of gold shows that not only have we reclaimed the 200-day moving average, we've also broken out of the 2016 downtrend, and are sitting above a rising 50-day moving average. As long as the metal is able to base above $1,260/oz for the rest of the month, there's a very good chance we can get a golden cross (50-day moving average through the 200-day moving average) by early May. This would be another positive development for the bull camp, and would instill more confidence in the validity of this breakout.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally moving to a weekly chart, we can see that thus far gold is also outside of its weekly downtrend line from the 2016 highs. A close above $1,265/oz this week would have very bullish implications and would set up us for a very strong 2017. I am monitoring the weekly close for this reason, but feel very good about the action thus far this week.

In addition to the strong action this week, one of my favorite 'fades' from Twitter has turned bearish and believes that we are significantly overbought. This is absolutely perfect as he might as well be Gartman's long lost brother with how impeccable his timing is. He trotted out this week prophesying his view for gold and said that there was a 1-3% chance that had gold had bottomed. This was his call at 11:00 AM on April 10th while gold sat at $1,251/oz. That print has been the low for gold since, and the metal has stampeded 3% higher since his call. He made this same statement about a 1-3% chance that the S&P-500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) going higher in July of last year, and was a near perfect contrarian signal.

Given that I've been very optimistic on gold all year now, I used the weakness ahead of the March Fed meeting to re-deploy a significant amount of cash back into the miners. I had no interest in chasing these miners and waiting for gold or the GDX to breakout, as many of the miners I was buying were already registering buy signals on my swing trading system. This is often a sign that they are stronger than the index and trading in their own world, so it made no sense to wait for confirmation from gold before taking positions.

So how am I positioned?

I am currently long gold from $1,176/oz from my buys in December, as well long several individual miners with roughly 45% of my account. In addition to this, I'm also long very small positions in the 3x Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGT), and the 3x Gold Juniors ETF (NYSEARCA:JNUG). These positions were bought last week at $9.66 for NUGT, and $6.77 for JNUG. These positions represent less than 5% of my total portfolio combined, but have been used to add leverage to this trade as I was confident in a breakout in gold by the end of this month. My top 5 miners by weighting in no particular order are:

Marathon Gold (OTC:MGDPF)

Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF)

Osisko Mining (OTC:OBNNF)

Semafo Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF)

Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF)

In late December one of my favorite commenters posed the question of exactly how many bulls were left in the market. Coincidentally there were roughly 13 that raised their hands and proclaimed they were hanging tough through the doldrums, just as 13 dwarves marched towards the mountain from Lake Town eager to recoup their profits. Those that managed to stay the course from my bullish stance have fared very well, but I'd be lying if I said there haven't been any casualties. Unfortunately one less experienced dwarf missed the barrel and has been floundering since, as he was going the wrong direction upstream and betting against the index.

(Source: Author's Photo)

The gold bears have been growling for months now and have had some reason to be, but this week's move in gold has put some serious dents in their bear theses. Gold has broken out above its downtrend line, is above the 200-day moving average, and has the potential to register a new 20-week closing high. The bulls are now on the verge of reclaiming the mountain and their lost treasure, and the only thing standing in the way is the 2011 downtrend line which is still standing strong.

I am remaining long all of my miners and have no intention of selling them at this juncture. My goal is to position myself for the big swings, so I have no interest in trying to guess where the next 2-3% move in gold is. The daily and weekly trend is trending up, and I expect the next 5-10% move to be higher. Unless gold closes back below $1,239/oz support, the path of least resistance remains up.

His crown shall be upholden, His harp shall be restrung, His halls shall echo golden, To songs of yore resung. The woods shall wave on mountains, And grass beneath the sun, His halls shall echo golden, To songs of yore re-sung.

- J.R.R. Tolkien

Seeking Alpha has modified the way they tag articles, therefore if you are not "following me", you will not receive notifications of my articles. If you would like a real-time notification of when my new articles are published, you will need to select the "Follow" button at the top of my article.

(Source: CIBC Investors Edge Account)

For full transparency, I have shown one of my smaller accounts below to show my money is where my mouth is. I have significant unrealized gains on many of my miners in this account, but have not taken profits. This is because I believe we likely in the early innings of a new gold bull market, and have no interest in cashing my chips out now for meager double digit gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, GDX, MGDPF, TORXF, SPVEF, SEMFF, OBNNF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.