Has JPMorgan Just Saved The Bank Trade?

JP Morgan produced a good set of numbers for 1Q'17 that will give the market confidence on two important issues. First, the bank is on course for ~$24bn on the bottom line for 2017, at least. In fact, this is a conservative estimate. For one thing, the first quarter does not normally deliver the highest bottom line in the year. More importantly, the core trends suggest that JPM is on course for its own target for 2019, which is $30bn of core net income. Second, the results bode well for the other large banks, because they feature strong capital markets income. A potential dampener in 1Q concerned lower market volatility: this may have portended reduced trading commissions. Not for JPM, at least.

Company Data

JPM is not really a loan driven bank to the extent that we fins in some US peers. As it is, loan growth was OK with 5.7% Y/Y growth. However, note that Q/Q loans were flat, in line with the bank system experience, judging by Fed data, in Q1. Deposits however showed healthy growth, with 3.3% Q/Q and 7.7% Y/Y. This is good news.

Company Data

Income trends were great. Both Net interest and non-interest income grew over 6% annually, and, respectively, 2.6% and 8.5% Q/Q. Non-interest income was strong in both debt and equity underwriting. The P&L from the C&I division is below and gives you a picture of the renewed strength after the poor 1Q'16 environment.

Company Data

The group net interest income growth was based on net interest margin improvement and the deposit volume growth we commented on above.

The chart below gives you a sense of the NIM improvement we got in 1Q. 4bps, all told, from 1.88% to 1.92%. This is welcome, but still within the margin of error, which means we have yet to see the kind of gains JPM is talking about in a higher rate environment.

Company Data

There is buoyant guidance for 2Q'17 net interest income, with ~$400m, or 3.3% Q/Q growth expected, this over flat to modestly lower operating expenses.

The growth in LLP (loan loss provision) charges in the quarter is nothing to worry about. 4Q 16 was exceptionally low in this respect so some degree of bounce back was likely. The Consumer and Community banking division saw a write-down in the student loan portfolio and higher Card charge-offs. These are both areas of interest going forward. Cards are probably just seasoning after fairly strong growth across most card providers. The student loan question is quite structural for the U.S. now, given the volume of student debt outstanding. Overall, charge off rates were stable in consumer and mortgage banking. While bank bears will jump on the student loan charges, it's early days and this category will not overwhelm JPM. I'm keen to hear more from the bank about its confident estimate of ~$5bn of LLP costs in 2017. I model ~$6bn so we could see a ~4% EPS upgrade right there if JPM can convince me.

Conclusion

This is a great set of results confirming JPM's diversified strength, revenue growth of above nominal GDP, positive operating leverage (2%) and an improving outlook from the bank's management. Forecasts risks are to the upside, but on my current forecasts the stock is on a PE of 12.5x for 2017 and 9.3x for 2019. The yield is solid at 2.3% and improving out to ~3% by 2018/19. Id' use the recent weakness to buy more. It's happening.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.