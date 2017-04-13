2 Funds For A Worrisome Market

This is a good time to be thinking about how well one's portfolio is positioned for defensive risk management.

Anyone who is not concerned about equity market valuations simply isn’t paying attention. I won’t rehash the many reasons why investors are (or should be) concerned about equity levels. All one has to do is look at the Trending Articles on this site on any given day to find multiple, well-reasoned articles urging caution for equity investors.

“But,” you may say, “the bears keep pushing that line but the market keeps climbing. Market timing doesn’t work and I’ll maintain my allocation to equity. ” This is a sentiment I fully support and has been a guiding principle in my portfolio allocation strategies. But I cannot help but be concerned about inevitable corrections on the horizon. So I have, been seeking out more defensive positioning for my equity allocations: Positions that will keep me in equity while affording some protection against moderate to sharp drawdowns.

Regular readers will consider my investment strategies as being income-focused. And this is true. But in addition to the income opportunities I own and frequently write about I also hold a conservatively managed set of positions built for capital growth. I tend not to write on this topic because my approach tends to the boring. A key element of this strategy is asset allocation with a large allocation to equity. For that equity allocation, I am unconcerned about dividends other than the obvious fact that dividend-paying companies tend to outperform on total return. At my age I look at this aspect of my investments as estate building for intergenerational wealth, but the approach would be just as appropriate, arguably more so, for a younger investor at a wealth-building stage of life.

With this background, I want to point out two funds from AQR that have been, and look like they can continue, doing an admirable job of growing capital. AQR is a global investment management firm built at the intersection of financial theory and practical application. I think it's fair to say that its focus is not on the retail investing markets. AQR’s clients include institutional investors such as pension funds, defined contribution plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, family offices and sovereign wealth funds; as well as RIAs, private banks, and financial advisers. AQR has over $187 billion in assets under management. Their focus is on research-driven insights to which they apply combinations of technology, economic intuition and rigorous risk-management. They stand clearly among the leaders in alternative investment strategies.

Readers familiar with AQR will be aware that their funds typically carry seven-figure minimums and are sold to individual investors through advisers at hefty commissions. Don't let that stop you from continuing reading this article, however, I’ll come to a work-around on that later. But first, let's look at the funds: The two I want to discuss are: the AQR Long-Short Equity Fund (QLENX) and the AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund (AUENX).

AQR Long-Short Equity Fund

The AQR Long/Short Equity Fund has an inception date of 16 July 2013, so we have just short of a four-year history. The fund invests in equities and equity-related instruments of companies in global developed markets including the United States. The fund’s strategy combines three sources of potential returns: security selection, passive market exposure and tactical market exposure.

Security selection is based on momentum, quality and other economic indicators to take long and short positions that appear attractive on a relative or absolute basis. The target here is for a beta of 0 to equity markets. Passive market exposure involves using baskets of futures that target a 0.5 beta to the MSCI World Index. And the third leg of the strategy, tactical market exposure, involves shuffling the funds beta exposure to a range of 0.3 to 0.7 to global equity markets around the long-term strategic target of 0.5. Each component of the portfolio seeks returns independently which the fund’s management considers to be more efficient and to provide better risk management. If you follow, even peripherally, academic research on the subject you will recognize those strategies as touchstones of the literature. You'll also recognize how complex it can be to effect real-world implementations of the academic findings. This is AQR's bailiwick, and for all but the most accomplished investors among us it's strictly "don't try this at home" stuff.

Portfolio statistics effective 31 Dec 2016 from the fund’s website (cited above) show a near-equal allocation to long and short positions.

Sector exposure is shown in the next table:

And country exposure showing long, short and futures positions.

Clearly this is not a strategy an individual investor can manage in his or her portfolio. It is a level of active management that moves well beyond the typical actively managed equity fund, let alone the typical individual investor. This kind of management does come at a cost. Minimum investment is $1 Million. Fees (including 1.10% management fee, 12b-1 fee and acquired fund fees) total 1.30%. Other expenses include dividends on short sales (0.54%) and "other expenses" to total 0.77%. Net expenses (with an -0.03% fee waiver) come to 2.14%. An expense cap of 1.55% has been in effect but it is slated to expire at the end of April 2017 so fees will be going up by an additional 0.59% to that 2.14% which is something to consider as I review past performance. Morningstar considers this fee level as being average for the fund's category (Long-Short Equity).

What does one get for that level of management expense? Does the strategy work? Here is what Morningstar’s chart tells us about the fund’s performance since its inception.

Note that for the fund’s first two years it more or less kept pace with the S&P 500 (green line). But when the S&P 500 swooned in 2015-16, QLENX kept up its steady climb.

Return stats (from portfoliovisualizer.com) reinforce the conclusions one can draw from that chart. By using Portfolio Visualizer's backtest tool I’ve compared QLENX to the S&P 500 (SPY) and Vanguard’s Developed Markets Index ETF (VEA). This first chart shows returns by year (the 2013 year begins in August and 2017 is through March).

This next shows drawdowns for the three funds by month:

And, finally, performance stats for each of the funds:

QLENX leads by any measure: Higher returns, much reduced drawdowns, higher Sharpe and Sortino Ratios and, for some icing on that cake, added diversification to other equity holders from its lower correlation to US markets. In my view that level of performance is well worth the cost.

AQR Large Cap Defensive Style

The second fund, the AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund, takes a less aggressive and less intensely managed approach to generating downside protection. This is a long-only domestic equity fund that emphasizes quality positions with low volatility. It invests in lower-beta stocks with stable businesses, high profitability, low operating and financial leverage, lower EPS volatility and other measures of quality. Despite the name, the fund draws from large-, mid- and small-cap companies. These stocks generally are less volatile than the market average, and are expected to produce higher risk-adjusted returns over a full market cycle than market indexes.

AUENX has an inception date of 8 July 2012.

Its less intensive management is reflected in the fee structure which totals a reasonable 0.65%. Like QLENX, the fund has a $1 Million minimum investment for individuals (remember, I’ll be coming to that).

Here are the top ten holdings to give you a sense of the fund’s positioning.

More complete portfolio details can be found at the AQR funds site.

Here is how the fund has performed since its inception vs. SPY and iShares MSCI Minimum Volatility ETF (USMV), an ETF with a comparable, but passively managed, low-volatility strategy and a 0.15% expense ratio.

As we see AUENX has topped both SPY and USMV for CAGR over the near five-year period since its inception. USMV does have a lower max drawdown validating its minimum volatility objective. But overall, AUENX has better Sharpe and Sortino ratios so that slight edge in maximum drawdown seems to be of little consequence. And, as we'll see, USMV's maximum drawdown advantage is less than it might seem from this table.

Here are year-by-year returns for the last six months of 2012 through the first three of 2017:

As we see, the AQR fund generally kept pace with SPY but forged ahead overall on the basis of its superior performance in 2014 and especially in the problematic 2015 year.

And here are the monthly drawdowns.

Here we can see that the maximum drawdown edge that went to USMV overall over AUENX is accounted for by AUENX's slightly deeper drawdown for the period ending September 2015, but other drawdown events (ending June 2013 and October 2016 especially) greatly favor AUENX over USMV. One period that favored SPY for this metric was for late mid-year of 2016, a period marked by general underperformance of low volatility stocks.

AUENX has a one-year longer history than QLENX. Putting it up against QLENX for QLENX’s history we find a CAGR of 13.21% for AUENX vs 15.41% for QLENX; maximum drawdown of -5.61% for AUENX vs -3.04% for QLENX. It's my view that QLENX has been earning its higher costs in providing a stronger showing in both up and down market environments.

What About That Million Dollar Cost of Admission?

As I noted both of these funds (and, AQR funds generally) require a $1 Million dollar minimum investment for investor (N-class) shares. Institutional share classes have a $5 Million dollar minimum. This is an indication of the clientele that AQR caters to. But those minimums do not necessarily shut out the rest of us. I was able to buy each of these funds at a $2,500 minimum investment level. How? Through my broker, Fidelity. Although Fidelity dutifully describes the funds as having that megabuck minimum, if you go to buy them you’ll see a $2,500 minimum requirement noted on your trade ticket. I’m not sure if other brokers provide comparable services, but I can vouch for Fidelity on this count. For some AQR funds, Fidelity attaches a $50 fee, but not for QLENX and AUENX where there is no additional fee on the purchase. There will be a fee charged if one sells the fund less than 60 days from purchase but that should be a rare event. These are not trading vehicles; they are long- to very long-term buy-and-hold investments.

Summary

AQR’s excellent array of alternative-investment funds provides a wealth of opportunities for investors interested in intensively managed, research-driven opportunities. As core holdings for a stable, buy-and-hold portfolio, they can often be top choices. The sticking point for many of us is the high, huge even, minimum-investment barriers to entry. As I've shown, those barriers can be more apparent than real.

While we have only a limited history for QLENX and AUENX that history strongly points to funds that can limit downside losses sufficiently to outperform the broad markets. As an investor who is strongly attracted to smart, research-driven investment strategies, I will continue to explore the AQR fund offerings.

Finally I’ll note that the AQR Long-Short Equity Fund will be closed to new investors effective at the close of business on June 30, 2017, so if the fund looks like it’s something you’d like to add to your portfolio, you have about ten weeks to do so. This is not an unusual event, AQR funds typically are closed to new investors within a few years of their inception.

