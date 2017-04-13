Buy JPMorgan For Income

Its capitalization is good, and JPMorgan does not need to retain cash, leading to an attractive capital return policy which is sustainable over the long term.

JPMorgan is a quality bank with good profitability and capitalization. This sound profile has enabled the bank to pursue loan growth, supporting its top-line and earnings growth.

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is one of the largest banks in the world, with a leading banking franchise across its several business units. It is a quality bank with a very good track record, regarding both its financial performance and shareholder remuneration. Even though it has a large size, JPMorgan has relatively good growth prospects, and its capitalization seems to be appropriate, providing a sustainable distribution of capital to its shareholders.

Company Overview

JPMorgan Chase is a financial services company with a history dating back over 200 years. It operates in more than 100 countries and has over 240,000 employees around the world, being one of the largest banking institutions in the world. Its operations include investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, credit cards, and asset management.

It has a market capitalization of more than $300 billion and trades on the New York Stock Exchange. Its closest peers are other large U.S. banks, such as Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). Reflecting its large size, JPMorgan is a Globally Systemically Important Bank [GSIB] with a buffer of 2.5%. This is the highest buffer required for global banks currently, and only Citigroup is within the same bucket as JP Morgan.

Its main business areas include Consumer & Community Banking [CCB], Corporate & Investment Banking [CIB], Commercial Banking and Asset Management. JPMorgan holds leadership positions across multiple businesses, such as investment banking, credit cards, and retail and commercial banking. Its largest business is CCB, which generates about 45% of the group's revenue, followed by CIB with a 35% weight on revenue.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, JPMorgan has delivered very good results over the past few years, reporting growing revenues and earnings. JPMorgan was profitable even during the global financial crisis of 2008-09, showing its superior business profile. More recently, it has maintained a good operating momentum across multiple business areas, reporting record group earnings in the past three years.

In 2016, its revenues were about $95.7 billion, representing an increase of 2.3% from the previous year. Its net interest margin was 2.25%, a very good level, which has been quite stable over the past few years. One major factor supporting its growing revenues has been its strong loan growth, with JPMorgan outpacing most of its peers on loan growth.

Even though its retail operations are quite large, JPMorgan has a large weight of non-interest revenues, which are usually more volatile over the long term and much less predictable. Its markets business has performed relatively well during a challenging period since the global financial crisis and should benefit in the next few years from the scaling back of some of its competitors, namely European banks.

Moreover, JPMorgan's revenues should also benefit in the next few years from higher interest rates, if the Federal Reserve continues to increase its Fed Funds rate as expected. The bank estimates that an upwards parallel shift of 100 basis points (bps) in the yield curve should add about $2.8 billion on net interest income, a significant boost for its top line.

Another positive factor for its earnings growth has been its increasing efficiency after successful cost saving programs performed in several of its business units. Its efficiency is now the best among large U.S. banks, reporting a cost-to-income [C/I] ratio of 57% in 2016. Further incremental efficiency gains may be harder to achieve, but the bank has shown good cost control, and its C/I ratio should decline to about 55% in the next few years.

On the other hand, credit costs are the only area where JPMorgan is showing a weaker performance. In 2016, credit costs were $5.4 billion, an increase of 42% from the previous year. This is mainly explained by its energy exposure and credit cards. JPMorgan has the highest market share in cards but has not been immune to the rewards war, and credit costs should remain elevated in the coming quarters.

Reflecting higher loan provisions, JPMorgan's net income was flat compared to the previous year at about $22.6 billion. Its return on equity [ROE] was 10%, a very good level even though it decreased slightly from the previous year. Its return on tangible core equity was 13%, below its target of about 15%.

Going forward, JPMorgan should benefit from higher interest rates, economic growth, potential lower corporate tax rates, and improved capital markets activity. A potentially more benign regulatory environment may be good for corporate and investment banking operations, contrary to what has happened since the global financial crisis. JPMorgan is well positioned to benefit from higher activity in this area, given its leading franchise in FICC and Equities. Its goal is to increase its annual profit to about $27 billion, something that seems achievable if operating conditions remain buoyant in the next few years.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, JPMorgan had a fully loaded core equity tier 1 [FL CET1] ratio of 12.4% at the end of 2016. Additionally, its leverage ratio was 6.5%, a very good level. Given that JPMorgan's target is for a ratio above 11% and wants to remain in a corridor between 11% and 12.5%, the bank seems to be properly capitalized, and its capital situation should enable it to grow its business and distribute an attractive shareholder remuneration policy. The bank has a good organic capital generation, which it does not need to retain given its already strong balance sheet, leading to a high and sustainable capital return distribution.

Indeed, JPMorgan has a good track record regarding its shareholder remuneration through a growing dividend and share buyback programs. Over the past three years, its dividend has grown at about 9% per year to $1.88 per share related to 2016 earnings. At its current share price, JPMorgan offers a dividend yield of about 2.2%.

Additionally, the bank has performed several share buyback programs over the past few years, enhancing its shareholder remuneration policy. In the 2016 CCAR cycle, JPMorgan made close to $10 billion in share repurchases, and this amount may rise in the coming CCAR. Considering its total distribution, its yield is above 5%, which is quite attractive for investors.

JPMorgan's dividend payout ratio was only 30% in 2016, which is a relatively low level of dividend distribution, but taking into account its share buybacks, the total net payout amounted to 65% in 2016. On an absolute basis, its net capital distribution amounted to about $15 billion annually over the past years, the highest amount among its closest peers.

Even though regulatory uncertainty persists and GSIBs should continue to need high capital levels, JPMorgan should be able to return a large part of its annual profit to shareholders. Its net payout ratio target is between 55% and 75%, and the upward part of this range seems achievable taking into account its current solid capitalization and good generation capacity. Therefore, JPMorgan should continue to provide an attractive income stream over the next few years.

Indeed, according to analysts' estimates, JPMorgan's dividend should increase to $2.75 by 2019, an annual increase of about 13% over the next three years. This growing dividend is expected to come from higher earnings, given that its dividend payout ratio should remain slightly above 30%. Therefore, if JPMorgan decides to move towards the upper part of its net payout ratio of 75%, it should increase its share buyback amount to about $12 billion per year. Therefore, JPMorgan is an interesting option for income investors due to its good growth prospects for capital distribution.

Conclusion

JPMorgan is a quality bank, offering relatively good growth prospects for a large bank. Its profitability is quite good compared to its closest peers, and its good operating momentum should lead to earnings growth in the coming years. Its weakest point is credit quality in its cards business, but this should not be a big issue for the bank as a whole. Additionally, JPMorgan's capitalization seems to be appropriate, supporting an attractive shareholder remuneration policy.

JPMorgan is one of the few large banks that create value in an economic sense, which means that its return on equity is above the cost of equity, justifying a valuation above book value. Moreover, compared to other large U.S. global banks like Citigroup and Bank of America, JPMorgan has a higher profitability level justifying a premium valuation. Indeed, JPMorgan is currently trading at 1.33x book value, which seems to be fair taking into account its business profile and profitability.

Therefore, JPMorgan's investment case is, to a large extent, based on high and sustainable capital distribution policy, which should continue to increase in the next few years. For investors looking for value plays, Citigroup seems to be the best option among large U.S. banks as I've analyzed previously.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.