Large Cap Biotech Review Pre-Earnings, Part 2

As always, we will know more soon about these companies - but so will Mr. Market who competes with us.

The sector is trading down from an excited peak in or around 2015, and in my view, may now be fairly valued or even undervalued relative to growth prospects.

In Part 1, published Tuesday, and this article, I have tried to provide thumbnail comments on the stocks I follow as I prepare for earnings season.

Introduction

On Tuesday, Seeking Alpha published Part 1 of this 2-part series providing some fundamental and technical comments I wished to share before we get the latest quarterly reports from companies I've been writing about. That discussion was presented alphabetically, so this discussion begins with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG). The biotech section will end with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Then I'll make a few comments about some Big Pharma stocks, most with some biotech products, before wrapping up with some big picture points.

Celgene

In the US, this is now the Big Dog of the biotech space, even though its product line is entirely small molecule (mostly orally-administered, the rest IV) and therefore, it is more precisely a biopharma stock, not a biotech one. Those distinctions have largely vanished, however.

CELG has predictable sales and earnings, with something like 97% gross margins. Thus, it can maintain both a huge R&D effort and significant amortization charges and trade at a high price:sales ratio while only trading around 21X projected 2017 GAAP EPS. The numbers one finds floating around financial media and brokerage houses are usually non-GAAP numbers.

These typically exclude both the amortization charges (which represent cash previously expended that never reached the expense line of the P&L) and stock-based compensation. While the latter is just a guess, if stock-based compensation is worthless, then who would want to own CELG, which pays no dividend?

With more than 1/3 of the year complete, CELG has only made one modest-size deal, so for now, I'm going with the 21X valuation rather than the 50X (or thereabouts) that now shows as the TTM GAAP P/E.

Given difficulties for most sales of most product lines in the global pharma space versus expectations right now, CELG stands out as having three differentiated products in the right place at the right time: Revlimid, Pomalyst/Imnovid, and Otezla. Unscientifically, I'm ready for CELG to beat quarterly expectations in two of the remaining three quarterly reports coming this year, and to raise guidance twice this year as well.

Thus, I will be disappointed if it simply meets sales and earnings expectations, and also fails to raise guidance for the rest of 2017 when it reports Q1 results. Either a beat or a raise would be OK in concept, and a beat-and-raise quarter is possible. Though, remember the company raised guidance already this year for 2017, so the bar has been set a little high right now. An in-line quarter might well leave the stock stagnant until July.

A comment on management. The brilliant senior executive Jacqualyn Fouse has retired from management at CELG. She has made a number of positive contributions and will be missed. Her replacement as President and COO, Scott Smith, has led the Otezla success and appears to be highly capable.

The CEO, Mark Alles, strikes me as a top-tier leader. So far, I've found him to be in command of all the details of this complicated company that he needs to know. I also approve of the greater deal-making restraint that he has shown compared to his predecessor.

Overall, in a richly-valued stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY), CELG is in my view a "what's not to like?" proposition for biotech investors who are not looking for current income.

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD)

What's left to say that hasn't been said?

GILD has been in a downtrend that generally has taken a step jump downward after hours upon the quarterly earnings report, often presented along with downwardly-revised guidance. Then, just as has been the case the past few months, it has noodled around in a narrow range looking like a bargain. All the while, either quietly or publicly, EPS estimates decline and the bargain was really more like a value trap. Here's Yahoo! Finance showing the downtrend in 2017 and 2018 consensus sales and sales growth estimates for GILD:

No. of Analysts 17 17 23 24 Avg. Estimate 6.59B 6.32B 24.62B 22.71B Low Estimate 6.14B 5.96B 22.99B 19.63B High Estimate 6.99B 6.84B 26.86B 27.57B Year Ago Sales 7.79B 7.78B 30.39B 24.62B Sales Growth (year/est) -15.40% -18.70% -19.00% -7.70%

This shows a huge amount of uncertainty for 2018 sales, with the range under $20 B to above $27 B.

It also shows that on average, negative sales growth may be expected to decline. But given it's only April 2017, who is the natural buyer for GILD with sales expected to decline at least through 2018?

I'm not sure how things are going to run this year, but in previous years, GAAP EPS have run roughly $1/share greater than non-GAAP EPS, consensus estimates of which are presented next:

EPS Trend Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year Next Year Current Estimate 2.27 2.13 8.23 7.52 7 Days Ago 2.26 2.13 8.24 7.53 30 Days Ago 2.26 2.13 8.24 7.54 60 Days Ago 2.62 2.61 10.68 10.24 90 Days Ago 2.61 2.6 10.8 10.44

If one were to subtract $1/share from the consensus non-GAAP 2018 EPS estimate of $7.52, one would get $6.52. With the stock just a little above that, it's trading at a prospective P/E of 10X on 2018 earnings per share calculated (estimated) using generally accepted accounting principles.

This is why I said after Q4 and full-year results that I was neutral on GILD. Better late than never.

I think all observers are hoping that management can present a coherent, focused strategy now. In this market, a forward P/E of 10X is cheap, so GILD has time to turn the stock around if it can give new money a rationale to get in while the getting is good. It has to do better than the last quarter's conference call, which ended with the CEO, Dr. John Milligan, saying this in response to the final question (emphasis added):

This is a challenging situation. I understand it. We understand it. And we're here somewhat reporting the news to you of what the world of HCV looks like as it's declining faster this year than we would have predicted last year. And we're dealing with it through our strength of our balance sheet, through the cash flow we'll have at HCV, so that we can get the company back to growth. But at this point, I'm not going to give you a point in time when that's going to happen.

Translation: "You have no reason to buy this stock."

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

The new takeover star, the traders have grabbed hold of this name lately, moving it up and down at a high valuation. There is both tons of profit and likely profit here. Its marketed product Jakafi, marketed ex-US as Jakavi by Novartis (NYSE:NVS) with modest royalties to INCY, has no competition in its niches and has not fully penetrated its addressable markets. It stands to generate substantial royalties from Lilly (NYSE:LLY) from the INCY drug baricitinib, a competitor to the Xeljanz products from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE); FDA approval may well have been achieved by the time LLY and INCY report earnings. NVS expects to file the INCY drug capmatinib for lung cancer probably next year, but the royalty rate back to INCY is relatively low.

The big excitement that has the greatest variability in outcomes at INCY is its anti-cancer agent epacadostat. Investors will be listening keenly for any clues to its chances of success in various Phase 3 programs and its ultimate sales potential.

I am out of INCY, having gotten in around $104 and out around $129 after it popped after being added to the S&P 500. Those funds were recycled back to CELG. I can see INCY going for $150 or even $160 to a highly motivated acquirer; but the company plans to run near break-even this year. Thus, my position is that this may be one of these times where the stock is already priced high for a fundamental private investor, but might get taken out by a big acquirer any day or week - or never.

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN)

I've had a lot to say about REGN lately, so I'll be brief here.

The stock has just made yet another in a series of lower highs without making a lower low. This often creates a descending wedge, usually a bullish chart pattern. If the stock should drop to around $350, near where it has bottomed repeatedly, holds and begins showing good relative strength, then I'd be looking for it to break upward. Right now, the chart may be more of a pennant formation, which is neutral. In either case, perhaps something decisive technically could be in the works with this star performer since the Great Recession.

REGN has again dropped below its 50-day exponential moving average, or ema, once again after bursting above the 200-day ema. This as well as the 150 and 200-day ema's are all moving downward, and are in bearish configuration with the shorter-term moving averages below the longer-term ones. GILD has the same pattern; CELG and INCY the opposite.

Thus, REGN is badly underperforming other high P/E non-dividend-paying biotechs CELG and INCY.

It's likely too soon after the Dupixent approval for REGN to say much on the conference call that will move the stock in either direction. I do expect the company to provide some detail about its sales effort versus that of its partner Sanofi (NYSE:SNY). There may be at least a mention of the litigation with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) over Dupixent; legal action has commenced in both the UK and US and is in the very early stage.

Of course, Eylea is the big dog of a product at REGN at this point, and analysts and I are going to be focusing carefully on any adjustment to guidance for this key product.

Roche

The stock symbol is that of the ADR that trades in the US. While I do not give investment advice, I will modify that by advising any US investor to understand the tax consequences of holding RHHBY, either in a tax-deferred account or in a taxable account.

Roche is one giant company; even its non-pharma division(s) have sales about equal to those of CELG. I have focused on its biotech/pharma division Genentech, which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary and has not traded as its own stock for years. My last and recent RHHBY article was published March 30 and was titled Roche Rolls On With 2 Wins At FDA This Week.

Continuing that "roll," the company announced more good news Monday, namely that a drug that has been marketed pursuant to an accelerated approval FDA pathway showed superiority to a major PFE drug, Xalkori (crizotinib): Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Alecensa® Was Superior to Crizotinib in a Specific Type of Lung Cancer.

Roche has some issues with upcoming biosimilar competition for some of its major drugs. Part of its strategy to deal with them is to drive usage of a new, patent-protected drug in combination with the old drug that's losing patent protection. Since a biosimilar drug is not a generic and not technically fully substitutable for the innovator, the company would argue that the combination shown effective cannot include a biosimilar, only the Roche drug.

This may be one of many topics discussed in the Q&A.

Given the unsettled patent issues swirling around REGN, as well as around CELG - which is still predominantly a one-product line company that may face multiple patent cliffs/slopes in a few years - RHHBY would be my "close your eyes and own one biotech for 10 years" stock at this point. No guarantees, though. The rise of biosimilars may change the landscape more than most observers or this company expect (among many risks).

Now, a few brief comments on some Big Pharma names I've written about. All have a certain connection to biotech, and are again discussed in alphabetical order.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN)

I've been reviewing this since 2015, after all the roll-up into "new" AGN had been completed and before the PFE takeover offer sent the stock above $300. My view has consistently been neutral on this complicated financial story. That, however, puts it at the head of the list of my opinion of the many pharma companies that went on acquisition binges. Of them, I think that AGN did things best and Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) next best.

Now that it's 2017 and the roll-up has essentially been completed and the deals with Teva (NYSE:TEVA) also finalized, before I would get interested in owning AGN, I want to see reasonable valuations based on GAAP. I especially insist on that given that goodwill is not depreciated, removing a charge against earnings. AGN may never cease purchasing companies or product lines, and GAAP takes the cost of the deals into account.

Some investors may be so financially sophisticated that they can look at the cash flow and balance sheet lines and learn all they need to learn, but earnings and earnings per share are normally considered the single most important metric of how a company is doing for a reason. Until AGN becomes solidly profitable using generally accepted accounting principles, I do not expect to buy the stock.

J&J (NYSE:JNJ)

One of the few names such as IBM (NYSE:IBM) that is recognizable just by its initials, this famous name controls what I have consistently described as the best Big Pharma company on earth (Roche being biotech and not Big Pharma). Unfortunately, JNJ dropped the ball on its consumer products division some time ago and is still in recovery mode there, and its large devices division has struggled for years. If JNJ can really get all divisions rolling, then I would agree to a modest P/E mark-up, but for now, 20X looks about right to me.

Of all the stocks I know, JNJ is the clearest example of a step-up bond equivalent. I expect the dividend to rise next year, the year after that, the year after that, etc. Will it ever cease rising? Will it rise but at a slower pace than interest rates, or the price of gold, if either or both of those assets begin ascending rapidly?

I do not know, but for now, JNJ is happy trading up with Treasury bond prices, as it did Wednesday on a down day for the SPY, or with growth stocks, as it often does.

What happens from quarter to quarter with this name seems not to matter much to the stock's performance over the next three months in my experience with it.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO)

I reviewed this stock less than a month ago with this hopeful title: Novo Nordisk - Another Apple 2013 Story? New Highs Ahead?

This Danish company has seen its growth rate slow to near zero due to (finally) pricing pressures on insulin products in the US, its major market. There has also been management change, both at the CEO level and (twice) in the head of US operations. So one of the basic things investors will be looking for is whether the company has its act together, and how the price pressures in the US look right now.

The stock trades, unusually, at around 70% of the SPY's multiple, but its growth rate for a good number of years is reducing to the growth of its innovative long-acting insulin Tresiba; the next-generation versions of its industry-leading Victoza, an injectable for diabetes; and combinations of Tresiba plus Victoza or that next-gen drug semaglutide. Beyond these and late-stage next-gen versions of its smallish biotech divisions for hemophilia and in growth hormone formulations, the pipeline is very thin.

As with RHHBY, US investors should be aware of the tax implications of owning NVO.

Pfizer

This is another dividend play, higher-yielding than JNJ, reflecting in my view a less-well-run company. I reviewed PFE in February in Pfizer May Be Another IBM. I sort of like this analogy and think the article made some good points. Both companies morphed from great growth plays to dividend/buyback plays while failing to grow at a pace commensurate with its industry. Obviously, IBM went this route perhaps 15 years before PFE, initially dragged down by the government's dogged pursuit of its legally-obtained monopoly status in mainframes (remember them? - they used to matter).

PFE peaked around 2000, ended up halving its dividend in 2009, and rebounding. Almost a year ago, I was hopeful about PFE, but after two more overpriced acquisitions (Anacor and Medivation) and the embarrassing failure in Phase 3 of its PCSK9 inhibitor, and I just see no reason to expect alpha from this name.

Even though investors understand that PFE has seen better days, it's almost all pharma, unlike JNJ that has two underperforming major divisions in addition to its great Big Pharma division. So that's an offset in PFE's favor in my opinion: one focus. But I think the company does too much wheeling-dealing stuff, provides too much non-GAAP earnings information, and relative to its massive size has far too weak an internal product development program.

I do not expect much to matter to the stock from the earnings report or conference call for more than a couple of days. The Street likes this name, and that's that.

Now some concluding comments.

Biotech and pharma versus the market in 2017

The pharmaceutical sector has taken advantage of a combination of a broadening scope and government policies to enlarge its share of global and US GDP. There are now numerous junior biotech stocks public, with many more companies either hoping to reach IPO stage or hoping to get bought out before going public. No one, including the CEO and R&D chiefs of JNJ or PFE, really knows where the next intersection of a scientific breakthrough and commercial success will come.

Now that pharma/biotech are trading mostly as normal stocks, which is different from their overwrought status from about H2 2014-July 2015, I've been investing in them based mostly on their operating characteristics, understanding that in the case of INCY, the massive R&D spending as a percent of revenues needs to be considered.

But I'm placing more emphasis on marketed products and the sales and revenues they produce than on pipelines, even late-stage ones. In other words, back to basics. At some point, the sector may trade again as a glamour sector, at which time, investors may again over-rate pipelines, but for now, sanity and caution are happily more prevalent.

With so much on the Federal government's plate, and with Republicans traditionally friendly to the pharma industry, I remain uninterested as an investor in giving a haircut to these stocks because of what the government may do. I will just assume that Mr. Market sees enough, knows enough, and sees and knows things before I do that he can generate an efficient stock price adjustment for the sector. So this is one area where I'm almost completely passive rather than active.

Ultimately, as is the case with business in all spheres of commerce, great management will prevail in biotech in specific and pharmaceuticals in general. Only the globe-girdling giants such as PFE and a small number of other names have so many intrinsic strengths that they can muddle through year after year and keep rewarding shareholders. Mostly, I focus on whether management has a well-thought out strategy to build on the company's strengths, deal with its weaknesses, and then execute with decisive tactics. Going into Q1 earnings season, CELG appears to be firing on all cylinders, and RHHBY may be emerging from a difficult period.

Change is ceaseless and can come rapidly in biotech, however. No guarantees exist, and many investors may be happy in one or more biotech and/or pharma funds rather than choosing individual names, where risks can bite you suddenly even though they statistically were unlikely to happen. Safety in numbers of stocks may suit many investors well.

I intend to provide articles after most of the above companies have reported Q1 earnings and have held their conference calls.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to add.

