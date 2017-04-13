Amazon: Undervalued

Amazon Web Services and the expansion of Amazon Prime into international markets will help drive margins higher.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the largest companies in the world, but its valuation leaves plenty of room for growth. The stock's valuation multiples don't do justice to the growth prospects of this e-commerce giant.

Amazon experiences 27% YoY sales growth and this growth profile is simply too good for a company trading at only 3.2x revenue.

Relatively weak operating margins have long been a roadblock for Amazon. But massive growth in both sales and margins in Amazon Web Services "AWS," as well as the growing dominance of Amazon Prime in the US, mitigate such concerns and make a strong case for undervaluation in the equity.

Amazon's international segment currently operates at negative operating margins. However, the trend looks set to reverse as Amazon Prime penetrate these markets.

Growth and Margin Drivers for the Future

Amazon's primary top-line growth factors are international expansion and Amazon Web Services. AWS will improve overall margins, but international expansion is still in a negative margin situation. The trends have exacerbated in 2016.

In the full year 2016, North America represented almost 60 percent of total revenue while international and AWS represented roughly 30 and 10 percent, respectively. There is room for growth here, and it isn't unreasonable to expect Amazon to be able to replicate North American success in other developed regions of the globe.

The total GDP of North America is around $20 Trillion while global GDP is $80 trillion. As time goes on, an increasing fraction of global GDP will be transacted online. If Amazon replicates its North American penetration all over the globe, the company could maintain double-digit revenue growth for the foreseeable future.

International expansion will support Amazon's top-line growth but have little or negative effect operating margins if the current trend continues. However, this isn't a cause for concern because it's perfectly normal for businesses to run at a loss when expanding into new regions. The expansion of Amazon Prime into regions outside North America will support margins and mitigate these concerns.

In the AWS segment, Amazon's sales are in super growth at 47 percent YoY for the full year 2016. Margins grew even faster at 60 percent YoY.

Amazon is set to experience continuing revenue growth supplemented with improving operating margins. In the near term, AWS growth will bolster operating margins. Both AWS and the international expansion of Amazon Prime will drive margins over the long term.

Conclusion

Amazon's P/S multiple does not do the company's revenue growth justice. Concerns about weak margins are outmoded because the company's AWS division is quickly improving operating margins and international expansion - while margin negative now - will eventually become margin positive as Amazon Prime penetrates the international market.

The current stock price of Amazon is not taking into account the company's ability to improve its margins in the future. The stock is undervalued at its current price.

