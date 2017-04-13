Beat Goes On For Applied Optoelectronics

Shares of the company are up almost 25% in pre-market trade.

Soon after the close of trading last night, shares of fiber optic component player, Applied Optoelectronics were suddenly halted for information dissemination.

Shortly thereafter, the company announced that their revenues for the March quarter would come in around $96.2 million and earnings would be $1.01 per share (mid-point of range between $1.00 and $1.02 per share). The Street had been expecting revenues of $89.7 million and earnings of $0.83 per share.

Until the pre-announcement last night, the entire sector had been under a huge cloud getting beat up on almost any silly reason possible.

The darksiders were having a great time talking about China business dying, Chinese authorities having issues with the fiber optic component players, the trade talks between President Trump and President Xi, and anything else under the sun that could put a negative spin on Applied Optoelectronics in particular and the fiber optics component sector as a whole.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics closed yesterday in regular market trading at $40.82 per share, down from $60 plus per share in just a mere two weeks. A loss of 35% in market cap on mostly rumor and innuendo.

Of course, the sell-side was nowhere around while the shares in the company and other companies in the sector were getting taken apart day in and day out for the last two weeks.

"We delivered another strong quarter with our top and bottom-line results expected to exceed our guidance," said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics, founder, president and CEO. "Our results were driven by continued robust demand for our market-leading datacenter products and solid execution. We are pleased with our momentum and look forward to sharing the additional details of our first quarter performance on our conference call in May."

To be fair, an analyst that covers the stock did put up a tepid defense of the shares last week but on the flip side you actually had one analyst come out with a Sell.

In any case, shares of Applied Optoelectronics are trading at $50 and change this morning on light volume thus far.

The sellsiders are still coming out with their too-late-the hero reactions, raising their price targets and ratings on Applied Opto and the rest of the players in the fiber optics component space.

This positive pre-announcement from Applied Optoelectronics makes the entire sector very cheap at the moment and a must own for both short-term traders and long-term investors alike.

Words to the wise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAOI, OCLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: long and short options on both as well