Work Out GE's Master Plan: Acquire Foreign Industrial Assets

Acquisition of Kazakhstan locomotive manufacturer LKZ is the canary; expect more acquisitions of industrial companies GE intends to modernize as it plays the "digital industrial" card. GE remains a sell.

The strong dollar is presenting an open door to dollar-based investors who expect the world order to flatten out and view today as an opportunity to expand empire.

GE's transformation and exit from its financial businesses are, in another light, just a huge capital raise.

General Electric (GE)

GE's exit from the GE Capital business has the nice result of giving the company enormous amounts of cash without having to issue additional debt.

Now, they're investing like huge companies often must: Buying chunks of large, established operators.

I'm maintaining a sell rating on GE as the stock appears expensive at a P/E of 28. My opinion is not likely to change until the spin-off of GE Oil & Gas is complete and the major macro trend of rising U.S. interest rates has played out through 2020. I'm a small-timer, so it is worth it for me to look for disasters in the market as opportunities to make purchases.

Let's discuss GE's strategy as with their recent acquisition of a large stake in a foreign industrial manufacturer has shown their hand.

Acquisitions Of Equity In Foreign Businesses

When your home currency is strong and may reverse course, it is not a bad time to look into acquiring foreign companies. You can see it most clearly through an example or two. Mega size acquisitions and acquisition attempts become more appealing when there is a component where the acquirer believes they are getting a bump, thanks to the strength of their currency. The biggest example was the shocking attempt by Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) to purchase Unilever (NYSE:UL).

Kraft Heinz has little reason to own Unilever outside of the currency incentive.

Does Kraft Heinz management really expect to go into Unilever, run by a long-time CEO with a close eye on long-term value creation, to go in there and organize the business to be more profitable over the long term?

It'd be a major act of hubris to predicate the merger of two competently managed businesses on the idea that your team can do it better than the other guys. There are also few economies of scale in terms of manufacturing and vendor pricing power which can be achieved, when the two businesses are already the very largest operators in their respective industries.

So, in the case of U.S. dollar-based Kraft-Heinz and British pound-based Unilever, the merger's impetus is dominated by a currency arbitrage.

And that currency bump is exactly what GE is leaning on. They have finally shown their hand with the April 12th announcement of their new 50% stake in Kazakhstan locomotive manufacturer LKZ.

GE Can Bring Some Improvements To Its Foreign Acquisitions

A benefit to GE's play on the dollar's strength is that the company may be able to bring some real technological improvements to their acquired businesses. The U.S. locomotive industry has faced the most regulatory pressure influencing the innovation necessary to reduce emissions, and our companies have also competed in an environment of rising labor costs which have put pressure on creating production efficiencies.

GE Locomotive will bring these cost-saving production advances (labor removing techniques) to LKZ because they're more interested in the company's bottom line rather than just selling them things as a technology customer.

GE's $48B cash position and a strong dollar is a perfect mix to roll out this foreign acquisition strategy in other industries; the company holds substantial intellectual property they can contribute.

GE's Share Price

The question is whether or not now is the right time to buy GE stock. And I maintain a sell rating on this large cap. I believe many of their customers are overleveraged and the uptrend in interest rates may generate a market-wide black swan event.

The firm's exit from their oil services business will help them reduce credit risk exposure to the dangerously leveraged oil business. But which other business segments also have 3rd party credit risk? It is not time to pull the trigger on GE at 28x price to trailing twelve months' earnings.

