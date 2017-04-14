A Bargain Property REIT At A Yield Of 11.3%, High Dividend Coverage, Insiders Are Buying

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Philip Mause.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) is a small property REIT. It was spun off a few years ago by the Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). It then acquired Glimcher Realty Trust and was briefly called WP Glimcher. Last summer, there was a change of leadership and a change to the current name. WPG closed recently at $8.8 and pays an annual dividend of $1.00 for a yield of 11.3%.

The Value Approach - Before going into detail on WPG, it is probably helpful to discuss the value approach taken in many of our research reports. This approach attempts to identify stocks, which are trading at prices below private market value. Then an attempt is made to identify factors that a buyer of the entire company would find relevant and we select stocks, which are cheap based on those factors.

In many - if not all - cases, these stocks have declined in value and are probably not attractive on the basis of "technical analysis." There will also be numerous investors and some analysts who have been badly burned by the stock and may consider it a "trap" at any price - no matter how low. And there can be no assurance that the stock may not experience further declines.

In the case of REITs, a key metric is Funds From Operations (FFO) or its close cousin - Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO). This metric rather than earnings is most relevant because real estate operations generate huge amounts of depreciation, which is subtracted in order to calculate earnings. In reality, depreciation is a non-cash charge against earnings and - in many cases - properties actually appreciate over time so that the depreciation deduction is totally artificial.

FFO adds depreciation (and amortization) back into earnings to better approximate cash flow. Stocks with low Price/FFO ratios are generating a lot of cash flow for the price. This suggests that the underlying real estate may be worth more than the market cap at that stock price. Probably more importantly, it provides the cash flow necessary to sustain a generous dividend, to expand or improve operations, and to pay down debt.

Many REITs trade at 15 times and even higher price/FFO ratios; a ratio below 10 is cheap and a ratio of 5 times is virtually unheard of. Lexington Property REIT (NYSE:LXP) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) are two REITs which were very attractive on a P/FFO basis last year and are still relatively attractive.

WPG's Business - WPG owns in whole or in part over 100 properties of which it categorizes 110 as "core" properties. Of these, 52 are community centers, 37 are tier one enclosed malls, and 21 are tier two enclosed malls. The geographical concentration is in Texas (15), Florida (14), Indiana (12), Illinois (10) and Ohio (9) although WPG has properties throughout the United States. No single tenant accounts for more than 3.2% of base rent and term leases are staggered so that there is no concentration of maturities in the near term.

While Sears and J.C. Penney are large tenants on a square foot basis, they account for respectively 1.0% and 1.2% of total base rent. WPG is cognizant of the pressures on the mall business and is initiating innovative measures such as the deployment of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) lockers, the use of eCommerce through its Tangible site, and the enhancement of food and beverage opportunities.

WPG is also implementing a "barbell" strategy of selling off its non-core assets and selling percentage interests in some of its strongest assets in order to strengthen its financial position. 2016 numbers were solid with slight increases in base rent per square foot, occupancy, and in line store sales. In late 2016, WPG agreed to sell a 49% interest in 7 of its properties for $350 million. The transaction will probably close in the second quarter of this year and the funds will be used primarily to pay down debt. In early 2017, WPG also sold two non-core properties for a total of $51 million.

Financial Basics - WPG closed 2016 with some $3.506 billion in debt and $59 million in cash. Its 2016, debt/EBITDA ratio was 5.9 times. Some 78% of the debt is fixed interest rate and very little matures in 2017 or 2018. As noted above, debt should decrease in the first half of 2017 due to the cash generated by the transaction described above. WPG had credit ratings of Baa3 from Moody's and BBB- from S&P and Fitch as disclosed in a presentation given in early March of this year.

In a supplemental filing to its 2016 year-end financial report, WPG estimated that its debt constituted 48.6% of its gross asset value. This would suggest a gross asset value of roughly $7 billion. Backing out roughly $3.5 billion in debt and some $200 million of preferred stock, this would suggest a market cap of some $3.3 billion, which would imply, at current share count, a price of roughly $15 per share.

Valuation using FFO

WPG has projected its 2017 results as producing an FFO of between $1.62 and $1.68 per share.

Using a midpoint ($1.65), the Price/FFO ratio is 5.3 for 2017 at the current price. Again using $1.65, we have 165% dividend coverage for a dividend of over 11%. The low price/FFO ratio that WPG now trades at is virtually unheard of in the REIT world today.

The Dividend

WPG has been paying the same dividend of $0.25/quarter since Q1 2015 for a yield of 11.3%.

The dividend has a high degree of safety and is covered at 165% using 2017 projected FFO.

At a valuation of 5.3 times projected FFO, WPG will be generating cash returns of 18%, out of which 11.3% is returned to investors in form of dividends, and 7.6% retained by the company to generate growth and/or reduce debt.

Insiders are buying - It is worth to note that insider activity has been on the increase in March 2017, with CEO Louis Conforty buying $249k worth of shares on March 31, 2017. Other directors have also bought in March with a value of approximately $100k.

Analysis - WPG is trading at an extremely cheap valuation and offers a generous dividend with a very strong coverage ratio. On the other hand, investors must beware of "value traps" and WPG does present the risk of having its operations in a sector - non-prime malls - which could be vulnerable to threatening secular trends. WPG is taking measures to deal with these problems. Investors should also note that - in comparing WPG with REITs having prime malls, WPG's numbers and valuation already reflect the comparatively lower rent income associated with its properties.

Malls can serve a number of functions that cannot be replicated by electronic shopping and current numbers already reflect a relatively robust and mature electronic commerce industry. Thus, an astute manager of these properties should be able to stabilize and even enhance revenue.

Bottom line - WPG is a highly profitable company trading at bargain valuation. Even making some negative assumptions, WPG provides income investors with a sustainable dividend, in addition to a very attractive entry point.

