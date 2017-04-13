Quarterly Update On This 8.88%-Yielding 2x High Dividend Low Volatility ETN

This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory 30 days ago.

The UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLV) is a 2x leveraged ETN that owns high dividend, low volatility stocks, a historically profitable combination. HDLV tracks the Solactive US High Dividend Low Volatility Index (discussed in this article). HDLV's trailing 12-month yield is 8.88%, and is paid monthly.

HDLV rebalanced towards the end of January, however, the index provider Solactive has for the first time not provided information on the new index composition after rebalancing. Therefore, constituents weights have been obtained from UBS' HDLV website and are of Mar. 8th, 2017.

Portfolio changes

The following table shows the current top 10 constituents of HDLV, as well as the corresponding top 10 constituents for the last rebalance in October 2016. The yields of the current constituents are also shown. The current top 10 holdings sum to 67.56%, up from 65.72% last quarter.

The top-weighted nature of this index means that the top 10 holdings account for a very large proportion of the fund, making it instructive to examine the changes that are made to the portfolio each quarter in order to explore the potential impact that those changes might have on fund performance going forward.

Mar. 8, 2017 Oct. 21, 2016 Name Ticker Weighting / % Yield / % Name Ticker Weighting / % Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) 11.39 3.79 Verizon Communications Inc. VZ 10 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) 9.84 4.69 AT&T Inc. T 10 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) 9.13 4.71 Philip Morris PM 9.77 Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) 7.89 4.84 General Motors (NYSE:GM) 9.50 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) 6.04 4.24 Southern Co. SO 6.95 Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) 5.87 4.13 Duke Energy Corp. DUK 5.78 Southern Co (NYSE:SO) 5.73 4.49 PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) 4.00 CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) 4.71 4.12 Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) 3.54 FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE:FE) 3.49 4.65 CME Group CME 3.17 PPL Corp 3.47 4.38 FirstEnergy 3.01 Top 10 total 67.56 Top 10 total 65.72

(Source: UBS, Google Finance)

About one year ago, Ford [F] was added to HDLV's index, followed by General Motors [GM] three months later. It appears that we have come a full circle, as Ford was dropped from the index in the last rebalance and three months later, we see that GM has dutifully followed, declining from a 9.50% allocation last quarter all the way to zero. The other removal from the Top 10 was Ventas [VTR].

Joining the top 10 list are Occidental Petroleum [OXY] and Crown Castle International [CCI]. OXY, with a 7.89% current weighting, is an oil and gas exploration company that probably would be far from the mind when one thinks of "low volatility" stocks, notwithstanding its hefty 4.84% yield (see recent Callum Trucan article "Love Occidental's Asset Base, Hate Its Outspend"). CCI is a REIT that operates via a third-party shared infrastructure wireless tower business model. CCI has a 5.87% weighting and pays a 4.13% yield (see recent Bill Stoller article "Wireless REIT Crown Castle: Dependable DGI Comfort In A Chaotic World").

The graphic below charts the 30-day rolling volatility of the two deletions (GM and VTR) and the two additions (OXY and CCI) over the three-month period following the last rebalance. From the data we can see that GM and VTR were removed probably due to their higher volatility over this time period, rather than because their yields were too low.

GM 30-Day Rolling Volatility data by YCharts

In terms of performance, GM has produced a lovely +16.76% total return since the last rebalance. Thus, dropping GM from the index may be considered to be consistent with a "selling high" strategy, although the same cannot be said for VTR which produced a -8.27% return over this period.

GM Total Return Price data by YCharts

Distribution at all time highs

HDLV's distribution (technically a "coupon" since HDLV is a debt instrument) last October was an all-time high of $0.4362, but unfortunately this level has not yet been reached again. In the comparable January distribution, the distribution amount was $0.3827 which was 12% lower than the October distribution.

The trailing 3 months distribution has also breached its October high. The 1-year dividend growth rate [DGR] is now 7.4% ($2.98 ttm vs. $2.78 prior).

It should be noted that the yield of HDLV is not only affected by the yield of the underlying holdings, but also changes in price of the ETN. This is because HDLV is 2x leveraged. Hence, increases in the price of the ETN will boost distributions, and vice versa. Thus, it should be remembered that a significant proportion of the increase in HDLV's coupons is likely due to its very strong price performance over the past two years (that is, except for the most recent few months).

Summary and outlook

The removal of GM from the index three months after dropping F has declined the weight of automakers in the top back to 0%. As recently as October of last year, HDLV had nearly 20% allocated to the two companies, and I had stated at the time that this concentration was perhaps a concern due to the historically cyclical nature of the automaker sector. I guess we don't have to worry about that problem anymore!

The removal of VTR also makes me slightly sad as this means that the trifecta of healthcare REITs (VTR, HCN and HCP) that were once upon a time all constituents of the index are no longer represented at all. CCI, being a "dependable DGI" stock according to Bill Stoller (article linked above) is a worthy replacement, but I have a feeling that OXY's lifespan in the index is limited given the historically volatile nature of the energy E&P subsector (although OXY also has significant midstream and downstream presence).

Since last rebalance, HDLV has returned a respectable 15.56% though this has lagged the broader market at 24.37% over the same time period, as represented by the ETRACS Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged S&P 500 Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SPLX). This is not surprising given that the interest rate rises that have been expected in line with "Trumponomics" do not favor stocks that are perceived to be interest-rate sensitive, and this includes many of the high-dividend low-volatility companies that are in the index.

HDLV Total Return Price data by YCharts

As HDLV is a core constituent of the Cambridge Income Laboratory Portfolio, I closely monitor changes in the price of HDLV to determine whether or not it might be a good time to add or trim from this holding. Over the past 1 year, HDLV has returned 15.93% on price and 27.68% with dividends reinvested. Presently, is HDLV trading towards the upper end of its 52-week trading range. Further declines in HDLV may constitute an attractive buying opportunity, in my opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HDLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.