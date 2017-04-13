Market Challenge: Citi After Earnings

Summary

Citi impresses with its Q1 report.

Is the stock a buy or sell?

Offer your analysis below!

Update: Poll results are in.

  • Buy - Citi is headed higher after this report - 65.6%
  • Hold - Banking looks strong - 27.9%
  • Avoid - Uncertainty ahead - 4.5%
  • Sell - There are better bets in the banking sector - 1.9%

Thanks to everyone who participated in today's poll. We're back next week with more Market Challenge!

*****

Citi (NYSE:C) delivered for shareholders in its first quarter report, reporting net income that topped numbers posted during the same period last year.

Helping the banking giant was a rise in net income from the Institutional Clients Group and Markets and Securities. Banking revenue was up 13%.

Your thoughts on Citi after the report? Is the stock a buy or sell?

Offer your observations below!

