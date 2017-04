Is the stock a buy or sell?

Citi (NYSE:C) delivered for shareholders in its first quarter report, reporting net income that topped numbers posted during the same period last year.

Helping the banking giant was a rise in net income from the Institutional Clients Group and Markets and Securities. Banking revenue was up 13%.

Your thoughts on Citi after the report?

