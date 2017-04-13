Alcoa: Aluminum Foiled

We show here how the hedge reacted to the drop, and discuss what comes next.

After the beating in steel and aluminum shares Wednesday, Alcoa is down nearly 14.6% since our January article.

Another Good Gilmartin Call

Last month, we mentioned that Brian Gilmartin, CFA, had taken profits of 75% to 100% in his clients' positions in Micron (NASDAQ:MU). It looks like another good call on Gilmartin's part was his warning back in January that Alcoa (NYSE:AA), owner of the aluminum smelter in the photo above, was overvalued. Based on Gilmartin's warning, we posted a hedge for Alcoa. Since then, the stock is down 14.6%.

Let's look at how that hedge has reacted to Alcoa's drop and then consider where we go from here.

The January 24th Optimal Collar Hedge:

As of January 24th's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of AA against a greater than 15% drop by late July while not capping an investor's upside at less than 9% by the end of that time period (screen captures via the Portfolio Armor iOS app).

As you can see at the bottom of the second screen capture above, the cost was negative, so an investor would have collected an amount equal to $950, or 2.53% of position value when opening this collar (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls).

The idea behind this hedge was that the investor could tolerate a decline of 15% but no more than that. Let's see where you'd be had you hedged then and held since.

How The January 24th Collar Responded To AA's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Wednesday's close:

And here is an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated AA's Slide

AA closed at $37.50 on Tuesday, January 24th. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $37,500 in AA shares plus $1,500 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call leg, he would have needed to pay $2,450 to do that. So, his net position value on January 24th was ($37,500 + $1,500) - $2,450 = $36,550.

AA closed at $32.05 on Wednesday, April 12th, down 14.6% from its closing price on January 24th. The investor's shares were worth $32,050 as of 4/12, his put options were worth $2,400, and if he wanted to close out the short call leg of his collar, it would have cost him $600, using the midpoint of the spread, in both cases. So: ($32,050 + $2,400) - $600 = $33,850. $33,850 represents a 7.4% drop from $36,550.

More Protection Than Promised

So, although AA had dropped by about 14.6% at the time of the calculations above, and the investor's hedge was designed to limit him to a loss of no more than 15%, he was actually down 7.4% on his combined net hedge plus underlying stock position by this point. This is an example of the impact of time value on a hedge designed to protect based on its intrinsic value alone.

What Now?

What happens next for Alcoa will likely depend on perceptions about the prospects for economic growth and President Trump's infrastructure stimulus, and on Trump administration plans on aluminum tariffs.

We're hesitant to put too much weight on trading action in Alcoa on Wednesday, but the data from Squeeze Metrics below is interesting (we have an affiliate partnership with them, and are compensated if a reader joins the site). This chart includes the last 10 trading days, but we've highlighted Wednesday, so you can see the DPI that day.

Recall that the DPI, or Dark Pool Indicator, is a measure of whether institutions are net buyers or sellers of the stock in private exchanges, away from the public markets. The 73% DPI on Wednesday for Alcoa is a bullish indicator in this context, meaning that dark pool traders were net buyers on the day. The GEX, or gamma exposure, of -44,618 shares is bullish too, as it means option market makers will have to buy back 44,618 shares of AA if the stock rises 1%. On the other hand, though, looking out over the last 10 trading days, the DPI was in bearish territory 6 of those days, and neutral on a 7th day, versus 3 bullish days.

The reason we wrote above that we were hesitant to put too much weight on Wednesday's trading is that we aren't confident the institutional dark pool traders have an information advantage here. They were bullish on Wednesday, but there's no indication they have a better handle on the political and economic issues buffeting the stock here. However, if you're hedged with the collar above, it doesn't expire until July, so you have time to feel this out, while your downside is strictly limited. If the stock drops further, you might consider buying-to-close the call leg of the collar to eliminate your upside cap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.