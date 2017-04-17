E&P Bottom Of The Barrel Club #17-1: Land Of Confusion

"Now did you read the news today?/They say the danger has gone away" - Genesis, "Land of Confusion," 1986

I couldn't help being reminded of this song and this phrase as I have been reading through all of the communications coming out of E&P managements in describing their results for 2016 and plans for 2017. You would think that everything was great in 2016, that the future is rosy and that the only direction is up for every E&P company.

Sidebar: That the song was written in 1986, when OPEC lost control of the oil markets and prices crashed, is somewhat ironic, and the message of the song about the world geopolitical situation doubly so in light of current events. But in my case, I simply like Phil Collins, loved his drumming, and like to listen to music while I am at the computer watching stocks and reading. The early MTV video with the puppets is classic.

But I digress. As many readers already know, I set up the Bottom of the Barrel Club back in late 2015. The theory was, and has been, that the market differentiates companies and picks winners and losers all the time. In the original article, I set out some of the criteria I used to select stocks for inclusion in addition to simply stock price performance. A key criteria for me was debt levels. In a depleting asset industry, price declines and debt are a lethal mixture.

The five-plus articles I wrote in 2016 on the BOTB Club each provided a summary of significant events and trends at the macro level, rather than providing a deep dive into the details of all member companies. In other words, do not expect a "How Chesapeake will survive the apocalypse and prosper in a world that doesn't exist!" article from me.

The comments I most often read that provoke the "What the [expletive deleted]!?" reaction from me are topped by the "In this bull market for oil and gas…" and "Company X has survived the price crash …" comments. For every ESPN "Top Plays of the Day" comment like that, there should be a "C'mon Man!" rebuttal. I don't have time to address all the differing interpretations (or "confusion") in this article, but I will try to address several of them.

Capital Markets Performance

The charts below illustrate the performance of the BOTB Club companies over several periods of time. I started with June 30, 2014, as a key date, as that is when most E&P companies started their dramatic declines. Astute readers will notice that date is almost six months ahead of when OPEC decided to emphasize market share over price, but that is what markets do - they anticipate.

The charts show that, for Q1 2017, stock price performance was downright ugly. There were only three companies that posted positive returns: Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) at +7%, Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) at +6%, and Sanchez (NYSE:SN) at +3%. All three were obviously up less than 10%.

On the downside were the remaining 19 companies, with the worst stock price performance posted by Jones (NYSE:JONE) at -54%, Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) at -40%, Denbury (NYSE:DNR) at -35%, EXCO (NYSE:XCO) at -34%, California Resources (NYSEMKT:CRC) at -33%, and Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK) at -31%. On an overall basis, BOTB Club stocks were -15%, and even that figure is deceptively strong. My chart excludes companies that have declared bankruptcy, and in Q1 alone, Vanguard Natural Resources (OTCPK:VNRSQ), Memorial Production Partners (NASDAQ:MEMP), and Bonanza Creek (NYSE:BCEI) all went the Chapter 11 route, as discussed in my special holiday update article.

"Yeah, but…" For those who think I might have cherry-picked the timing to prove a point, I also included in the chart the stock price performance over several more time periods. The column that illustrates the price performance from June 30, 2014, is still stunning and shockingly bad. No companies have a positive return since then - not even Resolute Energy, a recent market darling. Overall returns are -80%, with companies like Comstock (NYSE:CRK), Eclipse (NYSE:ECR), EV Energy (NASDAQ:EVEP), Legacy, PetroQuest (NYSE:PQ), and Rex (NASDAQ:REXX) all down 90% or more.

This is the point in the article where I point out that no matter how much you "believe" in a company, setting appropriate stop loss points and managing risk by size within a portfolio are critical. Too many readers continue to hold on to "dear old Company X" for emotional reasons rather than logical ones, and the E&P industry is a notoriously cyclical one. Protection of capital is job No. 1 in investing, and losing an opportunity is far better than losing real value.

The column with the stock price performances from November 30, 2015, reflects changes since the BOTB Club was created. I would note that over a dozen companies have fallen off the list by declaring bankruptcy since then, and the list is skewed by the performance of Resolute, up almost 900%. Without it, the average performance would be negative (vs. +11% for the companies comprising the Sweet Crude Club … think Permian). Other companies +40% or more include Sanchez at +91%, Abraxas (NASDAQ:AXAS) at +53%, and Jones at +40%. On the flip side, Rex at -66%, California Resources at -63%, EV Energy at -58%, Jones at -55%, EXCO at -51%, and Northern (NYSEMKT:NOG) at -49% led the list of stock price losers. Still looking for the "bull market?" Read on...

One of my points of emphasis in the early BOTB Club articles last year was that with the short interest positions (supplied in the original article) in company stocks, any perceived increase in product prices might result in outsized short-term spikes for companies. Looking for volume and price movement, March 1, 2016, proved to be a significant turning point, and for that reason, I have included stock price performance for companies from March 1 to June 1. Why that period? Well, because that is when the positive "swing trade" period was, as the chart illustrates.

During that time, 10 companies had returns of 100%+, including Approach (NASDAQ:AREX), Legacy, EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) and Denbury with gains of >200%. The group overall saw gains of 133% (excluding companies that have declared bankruptcy), vs. gains of 90% for the Sweet Crude Club (none of whom declared). That three-month period is the stuff that dreams are made of for traders, if not for investors. Bull market, then? Maybe so, but read on…

Since June 1, 2016, many companies have simply rolled over, posting declines in their prices that have reversed much of the three-month 2016 period gains. Companies that were able to achieve restructuring outside bankruptcy, including Resolute, Comstock, W&T (NYSE:WTI) and Gastar (NYSEMKT:GST) led the way, although only one-third of the companies posted gains.

On the downside, almost 50% of the companies posted stock price losses of 20% or more, typically the definition of a "bear market" rather than a bull. Barrett, EV Energy, Denbury, Jones, Northern, EXCO, and Rex all posted declines of 35% or more. So, while many comments emphasize the bull market theory, the reality is that many companies are now in bear market territory. Maybe this article will mark a low point for prices again, and, volume and price will turn up again.

In recognition of the fact that many readers may own debt securities of these companies, I have included information about the nearest debt maturity of each company and performance since my article and comments a year ago, in which I stressed that continued restructuring might mean that debt was a better investment than equity. Subsequent events have proven that to be the case in spades, as the column showing returns since March 1, 2016, shows.

March 1 was a generational low for E&P debt, and the performance since then of debt security pricing is amazing. No companies posted losses, only three had gains of less than 100%, and all but one had gains of >80%. Nice work if you can take advantage of it, but a period unlikely to be repeated - ever.

So, where does that leave us today? For BOTB companies overall, frankly, in much the same position as a year ago, without the potential advantage of low debt prices to entice investors. Comments about having "survived" <$30 oil prices continue the confusion. No BOTB companies with debt can survive at that level, or frankly at any price much less than $50, and the brief downdraft in prices last year was so short-lived that it should be ignored in all survival calculations. The fact that many companies still had hedges in place helped cushion the blow, but survive they have not - not yet, anyway.

Price and volume, price and volume. Investors can understand and analyze the fundamentals to death, but still an individual does not influence the market. The collective opinion of thousands or millions of other investors does, and the tracks of significant investors show up in positive price and volume moves. The primary benefit of fundamental analysis, at least to me, is to create lists of companies to buy or sell, without trying to anticipate and take positions in all 65 companies I follow actively upfront.

Transactions

The chart below shows the significant transactions identified for 2016, with the deals completed since my last update highlighted. The purpose of including the list without further detail, for now, is merely to show for each company in the BOTB Club what restructuring efforts were undertaken. Some of these events have been covered in other articles in more depth, but my intent is to focus on the trends, not necessarily the individual events.

In my previous article, I set out almost 20 different actions companies would focus on following a major price decline, given higher-than-desirable debt levels. Early company efforts focused on things like reducing G&A and capex, seeking concessions from lenders and discounted debt swaps.

More serious efforts in 2016 were undertaken to convert debt to equity, which is a crucial step for overleveraged companies in a capital market atmosphere where equity offerings (or debt offerings, for that matter) are not readily available. The stock market can take care of poor capex results merely by reducing the stock price accordingly, but debt is different; it must be repaid and keeps its face amount as a fixed obligation senior in the capital structure to equity. Converting debt to equity where the underlying assets are of questionable coverage is extremely difficult, and that is why so many companies have declared bankruptcy when it became apparent that creditors wanted their structural priority to matter.

Resolute

The one positive company standout in the transactions below (so far, at least) is Resolute Energy. Faced with a looming bank credit facility default last summer, it sold off its Permian midstream assets to focus on drilling in its existing acreage there. By earning a superior IRR through drilling with the proceeds generated, it was able to show significant potential future reserve and production growth. As the common stock price rose, it then conducted equity offerings to fund that capex without falling back again into the trap of using debt. Then, realizing that it needed to expand its acreage to show that it possessed a potentially greater going concern value, it made an acquisition using its stock as currency. Whether these actions will ultimately result in future stock price appreciation from here is not assured, but in the meantime, the stock rose from $4 to $48.

Sanchez

In terms of absolute growth, Sanchez Energy may also lead the pack. After selling non-core properties, it used its proceeds to purchase a significant asset near its existing core field and lined up financial partners to finance the vast majority of the $2.3 billion purchase price. While the size and the publicity surrounding the transaction have made a big "splash," the fact that the joint venture operates largely outside of Sanchez's corporate structure makes the net impact on it still open to some debate.

EXCO

EXCO recently announced a couple of transactions that will enable it to forestall creditors and avoid bankruptcy for now. It issued senior secured debt, which is called "priming" in certain corporate finance circles because it not only "primes the pump" with additional cash, but it also prepares the capital structure for a future restructuring in the event this round of restructuring is unsuccessful. That the company's existing creditors and recent new shareholder (Bluescape) participated in this financing, and Wilbur Ross's W.L. Ross & Co. did not, says that this would probably be the last shot at trying to defend common equity before more drastic measures occur.

Following up the offering with the sale of its Eagle Ford properties further enhances the liquidity of the company and allows it to conduct the development program on its primary Haynesville properties. Focus is much easier to achieve than success, so whether it will grow past the "debt spiral" is still an open issue, but it is not a today issue.

Chesapeake

Obviously, Chesapeake has been a very active participant in the restructuring arena, with more shoes dropping there than Imelda Marcos's closet. Chesapeake has followed the traditional restructuring playbook by selling off non-core assets (which only become non-core when sold) and by extending debt maturities. It has been hampered by the different "shoes" that it had from prior management's operation of the company, and while it has made significant progress on that front, that effort has served to bring forward onto its balance sheet obligations that were once off-balance sheet (thus using valuable cash).

By catering to its creditors in seeking to keep debt markets open for potential refinancings down the road, Chesapeake has pursued a different road than many other companies, which would have let the prices for debt securities languish, repurchase or exchange them at a discount, and try to escape the hole that was dug for them in that way. Doing so, however, might have effectively destroyed its liquidity as debts matured, an absolutely disastrous result for such a highly leveraged company.

A major consequence of Chesapeake's actions has been to significantly dilute existing common shareholders, both in terms of shares outstanding (exchanged for other securities) and in terms of reserves per share. Cutting capex, issuing shares, and selling assets have reduced reserves/share by 50% or more just in the last few years. Now, the trick will be to expand capex to expand reserves at a much more efficient rate than has been the case since CEO Lawler took over in 2012; CHK's capex since then far exceeds what remains on the books, showing that it was not simply prior management's incompetence that has reduced profitability and reserve values. In fact, most properties that existed back in 2012 have been significantly depleted by now, leaving only new management's capex track record to show for it.

Joint Ventures

Non-recourse development financing is typically the most expensive financing available to E&P companies, and that was still the case in 2016. Financial partners put up most or all of the capex to earn a priority return (often in the 15% IRR range), plus a retained property interest after that return that brings the overall "cost" to 20-30%. Companies like Rex did their joint venture primarily to allow them to hold more acreage that would have otherwise expired, so the benefits to them are more intangible. Others like Legacy, California Resources, and EP Energy wanted to minimize depletion by continuing to have capex spent when they were constrained corporately. These deals are typically done when you have to do something rather than want to do something, and financial partners are good at sensing when companies are in greater need.

Asset Sales

Asset sales merely to pay down debt have generally been poorly received, as the market realizes a debt spiral when it sees one. A "debt spiral" occurs when a company sells reserves it must sell to meet existing debt requirements, which in turn reduces the borrowing base available to the company and its production and cash flow levels going forward. Companies are very reticent to refer to this phenomenon, which in practical terms might also be called "dilution." When companies expand, they are quick to point out "accretion" but very rarely discuss dilution when they contract.

Reorgs

Several companies have undergone what I might call Reorg 1.0, or an "out-of-court restructuring." These transactions buy time for the equity holders, in general, and often come with sweetened terms and tightened security features that benefit creditors now. Companies such as PetroQuest, Rex, Comstock, and WTI all accomplished such restructurings in 2016. While the ratings agencies would say that most restructurings subsequently default into bankruptcy within 12-18 months thereafter, these were designed to give the E&P companies sufficient time to drill into enough additional value to avoid a hard bankruptcy - which would be the next step. If these companies cannot achieve an escape velocity that allows them to avoid future bank debt or bond refinancing issues, they will undergo additional restructuring, likely in bankruptcy this time. Payable in kind (PIK) financings where no cash interest is paid but additional securities are issued push back liquidity issues but do not eliminate them; they have become a common feature of many restructurings to "generate" cash for capex in return for an increasing debt position.

Points of "Confusion"

Readers should be on the lookout for additional points of "confusion" from E&P managements and from media reports and posted comments as Q1 2017 earnings reports begin to roll in shortly. Some of these I have pointed out in my previous articles as well, but here is a list of fairly random observations I would suggest readers be on the lookout for in 2016:

1. Breakeven: Most management disclosures of so-called breakeven prices come from estimates of drilling costs for new wells proposed in what is called an AFE (Authority for Expenditure). However, an AFE does not represent all costs a company incurs. It does not include leasehold acquisition costs, which can be substantial, especially in the Permian Basin. It does not always include full lease facility costs, which may be owned by different parties, which costs must be repaid in some fashion. It does not include capitalized G&A or capitalized interest costs, which for some companies (i.e., Chesapeake and Southwestern) have comprised 25% of total capex. It does not include ongoing G&A, interest, and corporate expenses.

Finally, it does not include the recovery of so-called "stranded legacy debt" or debt that cannot be recovered out of prior drilling. What investors are likely to see (and be confused about) are profits and cash flow at the corporate level that are much less than what might be expected from lofty IRR projections. Companies with legacy debt might achieve breakeven on new development but still go bankrupt because their debt is so overwhelming, not at all what investors expect.

To those who cite breakeven cash flow from operations (i.e., cash flow that covers interest), I offer my condolences, and to managements who cite such figures as somehow being positive I would direct my scorn. Unless you are an Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) or other large/integrated company that relies on financing that is less tied to asset values than to relationships, covering interest only, and not debt or capex to replace reserves, is more or less a deferred adjudication of likely insolvency or serious restructuring ahead at some point.

2. BOEs: BOE disclosures continue to be described in ways that generate confusion for investors. Companies often stress oil prices, in particular, and then discuss expenses on a $/BOE basis, without also referencing what the price received per BOE is. As described in my previous article, because natural gas prices are far less on a $/BOE basis than oil prices, they generate less revenue and lower margins per BOE.

3. Time: "Time is on our side" is a common refrain from investors. In the context of E&P, not so much. Especially for companies with legacy debt, recovering from a major price decline without trashing the balance sheet means a quick recovery is required, and the current decline is already past "quick." For companies with a 10% depletion rate, only 73% of the reserves a company owned in 2014 exist today, so to repay that debt requires a sharper recovery each year. The fact that overall reserves may not have declined is only because new capex has been spent and is keeping debt levels high. For companies with a 20% decline rate, like the shale plays, only 51% of 2014 reserves remain. The expiration of valuable hedges (from the $90 oil, $4 natural gas days pre-2014) exacerbates the issue.

Time will play a very important part in companies' 2016 capex plans. With all the talk about profitability, cost reductions, etc., the simple fact is that if E&P companies are not growing, they are dying. It has been more than two years since oil prices fell, and if some companies are able to grow production/reserves now, then those who cannot will possibly wither and die. So what is management to do if its company has shown subpar growth, besides curl up in the corner and close its eyes? It will expand using whatever capex it can find because time is running short.

4. Growth vs. growth per unit: Managements often describe growth without also pointing out how that growth was achieved. If mergers or offerings occur that increase the number of shares more than the reserves, production, etc. being measured, then the true growth as far as shareholders are concerned is illusory.

5. Capex costs: There is a tremendous amount of confusion over the role that technology is playing in capex. In my opinion, too many people still reside in a 2014 technological world, when the 2017 world is much different and much improved. Cost reductions through improvements in technology are not simply a matter of cost-cutting, but are the result of fundamental changes in the drilling process just in the past two to three years, including: a reduction in time spent on location by almost 50%, longer horizontal laterals, pad drilling, higher frac loads using cheaper proppants, etc. Even the strategy of concentrated pad drilling vs. drilling only in "core" areas has changed since 2014. Seeing capex budgets remain the same despite the efficiency improvements is a false signal to many that production cannot increase, when, in fact, investors should be disappointed if companies cannot grow production despite capex totals that are less than 2014.

6. PV10: PV10 figures are non-GAAP estimates that mean very little. Unlike SEC10 figures, which serve as a reference point from which to achieve comparability across different companies, PV10 figures can mean anything a company wants them to mean at any time. The calculation of PV10, without standardization, means that no two companies will report the result the same way, and it is no more useful than any other metrics: One has to know how it is used. In the case of PV10, which usually employs an escalated strip pricing, managements have often cited their use by banks in determining borrowing bases - without also indicating that when banks use them, they most often burden them with a company's G&A and other cash costs in constructing cash flow projections, therefore reducing their value by roughly 25% and then further discounting them by 30-40% to arrive at a borrowing base. But, of course, a bigger number is better, right?

7. Effective Rig Counts: Some companies address it in a different way, but today's rigs can accomplish 2-3x what a 2014 rig could accomplish, and I expect to see those kinds of results drive greater production growth than expected by those who feel the efficiency gains are temporary. Obviously, service company providers will try to increase their prices if they are able, but the permanent improvements are greater than realized by people outside the industry.

8. Effective Acreage Counts: The shale plays, in particular, allow development of multiple horizons/benches in the same acreage, unlike prior exploration and development efforts that targeted one specific formation. While each zone may not have the same productivity as all other zones across the acreage in question, in effect, today's leasehold positions in shale plays will enable up to 5x as many wells on the same acreage as compared to a non-shale well. In terms of efficiencies for the workforce, that is a major advantage and allows much more extreme focus by companies who otherwise would be spread out over a wider area.

9. Future U.S. Production: The renewal within the Permian Basin is in its infancy, but if recent estimates are correct, it will hold more reserves than most other countries. And that is taking just those reserves that are economically recoverable today using existing techniques, which even in shale plays may only be in the 20-30% of original oil in place figures. Future techniques, including secondary, tertiary, and other factors not yet developed might further increase recoveries far beyond what engineers will classify as proved today. Not enough to power the world, but possibly enough to prevent the end of it, as some skeptics seem to project.

10. Earnings: "Profitability," much like breakeven, is going to be thrown around a lot in coming weeks. Breakeven often implies recovery of capital only, while profitability implies a positive return in excess of the cost of capital. From an income statement standpoint, due to the wonderful uselessness of GAAP accounting in this environment, there has never been a greater disconnect to be reported than in 2017 between the results of full cost accounting companies and their successful efforts counterparts. I have written extensively about the major differences between the two methods, and those differences will be in full view this year.

Full-cost companies, which have been subject to rigorous impairment standards, have likely had to write down the book value of their properties by now, and in reality, the use of $42 oil and $2.50 natural gas at year-end 2016 (based on the trailing 12 months' average price) has left their book values "over-impaired." Since no analysts use book value of reserves anyway, that does not affect how valuations are computed, but it does impair DD&A rates. With a lower book value, DD&A rates for full cost companies will be much lower than for successful efforts companies, which will produce "earnings" or "profits" that are largely illusory. After all, if Company A has written off $10 billion in impairments in prior periods and now reports a $1 billion profit due to reduced DD&A, the real impact is merely to reduce the losses taken previously. Any CEO who does not disclose that such "profits" are due at least in (large?) part to lower DD&A due to prior impairments is not being intellectually honest with investors and creating confusion.

Successful efforts companies, on the other hand, should continue to report lower earnings because of their virtual lack of an impairment standard. Their DD&A is higher because their book value is based on original cost less depletion in most cases, at equivalent prices that may be based on $80-90 oil or $4-5 natural gas. Their book values are overstated, but as long as the market enables them to access capital based on book capital or other fictions, there is "no harm" to investors.

11. Prices: The arguments surrounding oil and natural gas prices today appear for the most part to be still assuming a 2014 environment - no improvements in technology, depleting assets, demand catching up to supply, geopolitical concerns on the oil side, exports to Mexico, fuel switching, pipeline constraints, reduced productive capacity, etc. on the natural gas side. Yet, on the bottom line currently, as reflected in strip pricing, all of that has been taken into account and found lacking, at least in terms of moving prices meaningfully above the level needed for BOTB Club members to prosper. Price and volume in the individual stocks are what are most important, because no one on Seeking Alpha, me included, can influence pricing, and debating where prices will be one, two or more years in the future is of less interest to traders or investors who are willing to adjust their positions at any time.

12. Borrowing Bases: Has the danger really gone away in relation to company borrowing bases being less than debt outstanding? Not really, although you would never know it from company communications. The timing is less an issue now mostly because borrowing base issues have been resolved with respect to outstanding bank debt - but the bigger issue lies ahead in the form of unsecured debt coming due over the next two to three years. Without further price increases and/or debt and equity markets that allow companies to extend maturities or pay off debt, the can has merely been kicked down the road, so to speak, for many.

Being in compliance with existing credit agreement covenants does not help companies seeking to issue new securities. Those covenants are called "maintenance" covenants, put in place to provide an automatic trigger to certain restrictions and/or default declarations, not judge the healthiness of companies to issue new securities. That market demands more, and the relative lack of offerings except in connection with new growth initiatives is telling; the market will finance growth but so far is less willing to merely pay for a company's previous "mistakes" in capital allocation. With each new offering from financially healthy companies and even from the emergence of companies from bankruptcy, the relevance of the BOTB Club continues to diminish.

13. Descriptions: It is very easy to be confused by all the acronyms and the descriptions of drilling programs readers see. Shale 2.0, Gen 1/2/3/4 drilling design, etc. How does one company's Gen 4 frac design compare to another's Gen 2 design? Unfortunately, there is no correlation, and companies can describe their business in any way they want. I stay away from such designations, if only because 1) the first "shale" well was drilled in 1821, 2) the first horizontal well was drilled in the 1930s, 3) the first frac was performed in 1947, and 4) the first frac of a horizontal well was performed in 1998. The latter well, drilled by Mitchell Energy in the Barnett Shale, largely set in motion what is now considered routine, the idea that almost 20 years later we would be on "Version 2" of anything would be somewhat discouraging given the continuous improvements that have driven E&P since then. Current versions will likely be outdated by the end of 2016, so it is important to look at the details rather than the soundbite designations.

15. Long-Term Energy Needs: My last random point is that even though the world consumes a lot of oil, it has been very good at finding it as well. And very small percentages of original oil in place are recovered by standard methods today. One of the world's largest oil "discoveries" was made here in the U.S. in the Permian Basin if recent estimates are correct. The largest onshore oil discovery in the U.S. in the past 30 years was recently announced in Alaska by Armstrong Energy and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF), a Spanish integrated oil company. And the Gulf of Mexico is restarting activity with time lags and cost improvements that have begun rivaling those of onshore plays. Investors focused strictly on U.S. storage levels may be using the best information available to them, but the world is a much bigger place that just the U.S.

For people like me, who viewed the early 2000s as having been outside the norm of price behavior due to 9/11, the Iraq War, Iran sanctions, etc., this environment is just as rational if not more so. "Lower for longer" is not bad for the industry, although it may be very bad for many companies. Perhaps it will wring the excesses out of the futures market, which, at 8x the physical market, has an undue influence on prices, even according to the Saudis and OPEC.

Bankruptcies

As followers of my articles will know, I have written and commented extensively about bankrupt companies and bankruptcy proceedings, not so much because I enjoy doing so as because that has been a major trend that needs to be understood, in my opinion. My most recent article (linked to above) has ended up generating the most comments of any article so far, and I appreciate the interest readers have shown.

For this article, I will only note that Bonanza Creek's Plan has been approved and the company will exit bankruptcy by the end of the month. Vanguard has a Disclosure Statement Hearing on April 18 but has been moving very slowly due to the lack of a final agreement with its bank group. Memorial's Plan approval could come as early as this week. Much more detail is contained in the prior article, which will probably be updated separately once final details are disclosed on timing of the respective exits.

Companies that have emerged from bankruptcy or will likely emerge shortly include Bonanza Creek, Energy XXI/Energy Gulf Coast (NASDAQ:EXXI), Goodrich (GDPP), Halcon (NYSE:HK), Linn (OTCQB:LNGG), Memorial/Amplify, Midstates (NYSE:MPO), Penn Virginia (OTCPK:PVAHQ), Sandridge (NYSE:SD), Stone (NYSE:SGY), Swift (OTCQX:SWTF), Atlas Resource Ptrs/Titan (OTCQX:TTEN), Ultra (UPLMQ), and Vanguard. Names and symbols may change post-exit. These 14 companies will comprise what I am tentatively calling "The X-11 Club," about which I hope to publish an article in the next few weeks. The geopolitical situation, which I believe is influencing markets heavily now, makes it easy to wait and watch, or implement short-term trades with close stops, in the interim.

Guidance and Results

Normally, I might be providing more detailed reserve and financial information along with this article, but 2016 was somewhat of an aberration. The sharp fall in early 2016 rendered most full-year results less than meaningful, and the end of year SEC pricing was lower than current pricing, making those figures somewhat useless at face value. Resetting fundamentals as of January 1 and reporting Q1 results along with current guidance for 2017 seems a better option, and one that would benefit from waiting for actual Q1 numbers to be available by mid-May. That will be my timetable, at least for now.

Technical Trading Environment

Last year, I said that the trading environment was conducive to short-term trades rather than long-term investments, and so far, 2017 is starting off no differently. For me, analyzing fundamentals leads to trading strategies, waiting for the right company and/or the right price to present itself. Recent geopolitical events may trigger a repeat of the March to May run of 2016, and hopefully, readers will find companies of interest that can serve as profitable trades or investments from my articles and the comments that readers make. Unless there is a lot more clarity on both oil and natural gas prices, the "trading sardines" method works just fine, and hopefully, the development of appropriately sized positions and risk tolerances allows readers to take advantage of and prosper with price dislocations if or when they occur.

In other words, don't put a whole bunch of money in one position and then hold it long term without having a plan to manage your risk and minimize potential losses. Making up for lost opportunities is much easier than making up for lost capital. Just don't let too much "confusion" detract you from making sound decisions.

Conclusion

Don't get carried away by the noise and "confusion" in the markets. Despite headlines you may read that the danger in the oil markets in particular has gone away, it likely has not. Particularly in the case of BOTB members, the declines from $90 to $60 oil are still proving mostly disastrous, and until the full balance sheet restructurings that are necessary come about, as a group, they will continue to struggle. Even if or when the industry does recover, that does not mean that Company A will recover, and reading through articles that discuss trends, like this one, or those that delve deeper into company specifics, are important sources of information to help investors avoid the confusion and hopefully prosper by picking the right stocks at the right time at the right price.

For me, the right time may be now in a trading sense but likely not due to the current geopolitical environment. Many of my "favorite" stocks have been mentioned in prior articles, and astute readers will be able to discern others from the data presented in the charts and the text here. More details and more specifics will come in one of my next articles, so stay tuned...

In addition to stocks mentioned in the article, readers might consider the following ETFs to be relevant to oil and natural gas product pricing (including leveraged long and/or short positions that may pose substantial risks): USO, OIL, UWTI, UCO, DWTI, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILX, UGAZ, DGAZ, ERY or ERX.

ETFs dedicated to E&P companies include: XLE, XOP, IEO, PXE, GUSH, DRIP, SOP and UOP.

